Husson University Planning for Fall Reopening

Provided local, state and federal health authorities deem it to be safe, Husson University will be resuming on-campus classes and reopening residence halls this fall

/EIN News/ -- BANGOR, MAINE, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University announced today that it is preparing to welcome students back to campus when the fall semester resumes on August 31, 2020 with an optimistic eye toward resuming classroom instruction and campus life.

“Husson will be welcoming students back to our campus in the fall, provided health authorities at the local, state and federal level deem it safe to reopen. Prudent planning is currently underway that will allow us to transition back from remote learning to on-campus operations,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD. “Our first priority is to protect the health of our campus community, including students, faculty and staff. During the next several months, we will be watching the developments of the coronavirus pandemic closely. We are committed to planning and delivering a safe return to our campus learning environment.”

“Students from across the United States and 34 countries are looking forward to returning to campus,” said Pamela Kropp-Anderson, dean of student life. “We hope to welcome both new and returning students in the fall. We are all mindful of the importance of safe practices for our whole community.”

The final decision about reopening Husson’s campus will be made over the summer. The University’s plans depend on the continued decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. More information about reopening in the fall will be shared with the University’s campus community and the public as the situation develops.

During the coronavirus epidemic, the University has been working tirelessly to ensure Husson University students receive a quality educational experience. The movement away from classroom instruction to online remote learning has not changed this important priority.

Classroom instruction continues to be valued at Husson University. “Husson has always emphasized small class sizes and individualized, personal attention,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, EdD, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “With small class sizes, Husson University won’t have to contend with some of the challenges facing other colleges and universities whose classes have more than 50 students in large lecture halls and auditoriums. Our average class size of 19 students makes social distancing more manageable.”

As part of the planning process for the fall, Husson University may need to institute a series of temporary contingency plans designed to protect the health of students. These potentially necessary precautions could affect dining services and other activities. Over the summer, classes will continue to be delivered utilizing remote instruction. In addition, all University personnel that remain on campus are being encouraged to maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.

When the coronavirus pandemic first began, Husson University put in a series of practices that helped protect the campus community from disease transmission. As of April 30, 2020, no students, faculty or staff members have contracted COVID-19 while on Husson University’s campus. This record is a testament to the careful attention and quick action the University put in place to protect the health of their campus community. It is part of Husson’s ongoing commitment to putting the needs of students first.

This student-centric orientation is one of the reasons why Husson continues to be a superior value. The University works hard to keep tuition low. The combination of low tuition and educational excellence help make Husson University an affordable value.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities,

Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus provides advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

Eric B. Gordon Husson University 207.649.4647 gordoner@husson.edu



