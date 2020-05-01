Protect Domestic Workers Rights, Fight Covid-19

Only in solidarity, we will succeed to fight the pandemic and keep each and everyone safe and healthy.

HONG KONG, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDWF May 1st Message: Protect Domestic Workers Rights, Fight COVID-19

On the May 1st, we stand in solidarity with all workers and our community. Only in solidarity, we will succeed to fight the pandemic and keep each and everyone safe and healthy.

Domestic workers are among the hardest hit – without jobs and without protections. Many of us are the main breadwinners of the families but we are not eligible for governments’ reliefs. We work to keep employers’ homes safe but without protective equipment. The migrants who have lost their jobs want to go home but cannot. Many of those who live with their employers become more vulnerable.

Today, we want you to read our Policy Brief: The Impact of Covid-19 on Domestic Workers and Policy Responses. We want to remind our governments and employers that domestic workers are workers. We are in the frontline to keep employers safe and our communities safe. We deserve to be treated with respect and accorded with all labour rights as all the other workers, as enshrined in the ILO Conventions 189 and 190.

The IDWF and its affiliates are doing all we can to stand with our members and all domestic workers. We have created a USD 2 million Solidarity Fund to support our actions aiming to:

+ Protect jobs by providing protective gear to domestic workers so that they can go to work

+ Connect with our members online

+ Keep our affiliates offices open to members who need shelters

+ Give out food and small cash to the members in critical situation

Support our Solidarity Fund, keep us safe and together we will be strong and keep our communities COVID-19-Free.

Message from Myrtle Witbooi, IDWF President for the Labour Day, 2020.



