President reiterates covid-19 fight measures

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 1 - Angolan government will continue to take all necessary measures to lessen the perverse impact of the restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic on the country, said Thursday the Head of State João Lourenço. ,

In a message marking the World Workers Day (May 1), the Head of State said the government remains on the alert to the most pressing needs of the citizens, particularly the most vulnerable ones.

Since the pandemic emerged in China and spread around the world, Angola has reported 27 positive cases, all of them imported from countries with community contamination.

According to official data, of the 27 infections, seven patients have recovered from the disease, two died, as the country records 18 active cases, all in the capital , Luanda .

In his message, President João Lourenço regrets the fact that the country is not celebrating the World Workers Day, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"This year we are deprived of fully celebrating an event of such long traditions, due to the emergence and spread of the covid-19 that quickly turned into the most fearsome pandemic in memory in recent centuries,” he said.

He recalled that, the government, committed to the living of the Angolans, decided in due time, to shut the borders and institutionally control the passengers arriving from countries affected by the virus.

In order to contain the pandemic, he said, the government decided to declare and extend the state of emergency, with a view to reducing the possibility of the situation to worsen.

This decision, according to the President, can only lead to positive results with the participation and cooperation of all citizens in complying with the concerned authorities’ instructions.

The President recalled that the whole world is currently confronted with a virus of rapid propagation and virulence, against which there is no vaccine neither treatment whatsoever.

The only way to fight it has been, until now, the closing of the borders, restriction to circulation, social isolation, wearing of masks and strict measures of hygiene and precaution, he recalled.

To the President, such measures inevitably lead to a reduction or even paralysis of the business activity, with devastating effects on the life of the workers and the economy in general.

João Lourenço called for a reflection on the World Workers Day, with a view to a greater dedication and unity among the country’s workers.

He also appealed for solidarity with the workers around the world, especially those from the most severely hit by the calamity caused by covid-19.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.