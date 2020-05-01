There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,915 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have recorded at least one confirmed case of COVID-19

As at April 30th 2020, 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of #COVID19.

71% of all cases are from three states.

