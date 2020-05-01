Coronavirus - Africa: 52% increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region in the past week

There has been a 52% increase in the number of confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the African Region in the past week. For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report: https://bit.ly/2xKhGe6.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.