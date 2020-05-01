Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (01-05-2020)

- 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today out of the 2,071 samples tested today.

- The confirmed cases are both Kenyan male truck drivers: 55 y/o and 27 y/o who arrived via Busia and Malaba respectively.

- COVID-19 Confirmed cases in Uganda: 83.

#STAYSAFEUG



