DL Hughley Uncut Premieres On GFNTV Monday, May 4

DL Hughley and Co-Host Jasmine Sanders are back with Uncut

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis, MO, April 30, 2020 - GFNTV has partnered with legendary comedian, and actor D.L. Hughley to bring his socially charged comedy and commentary to the platform with his new on demand talk show D.L. Hughley Uncut, premiering Monday, May 4. The show will air three days a week.D.L. is one of the most irrepressible voices in comedy today and is known for his thought -provoking commentary. D. L., along with Jasmine Sanders will hosts this talk show, covering the week’s news and featuring a variety of guests including journalists, activists, politicians, musicians, comedians and more. Some of the upcoming guest include journalist April Ryan, attorney and activist Ben Crump and comedian Sinbad.“I’m excited for the opportunity to partner with GFNTV,” said DL Hughley . “The network is focused on curating a diverse set of voices from across the Diaspora in a refreshing, unapologetic way. It is my plan to talk about things that not only affect the black community in America but all over the world.”“We are excited to highlight D.L.’s much needed commentary on GFNTV. D.L. can make you laugh but he will also prompt you to think about what is going on in our community,” said Clifford Franklin, CEO of GFNTV. “DL is hard hitting and entertaining and that is the DNA of GFNTV.”D.L. Hughley Uncut premieres on Monday, May 4 on gfntv.com. https://gfntv.com/dl-hughley/



