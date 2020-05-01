Know who are Digital Transformation In Retail Industry gainers & losers?

Digital Transformation In Retail Market

Stay up-to-date with Digital Transformation In Retail Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trend & emerging driver are shaping this industry growth.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Intel (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Google (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Salesforce (United States), EBay Inc. (United States), Flipkart Inc. (Singapore), Snapdeal.com (India), Tesco Pvt. Ltd (United Kingdom).

Market Overview of Global Digital Transformation In Retail

If you are involved in the Global Digital Transformation In Retail industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Product Recommendation and Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Price Optimization, Payment Services Management, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Others], Product Types [Online Retail, Offline Retail] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Digital Transformation In Retail Market: Online Retail, Offline Retail

Key Applications/end-users of Global Digital Transformation In RetailMarket: Product Recommendation and Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Price Optimization, Payment Services Management, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Others

Top Players in the Market are: IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Intel (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Google (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Salesforce (United States), EBay Inc. (United States), Flipkart Inc. (Singapore), Snapdeal.com (India), Tesco Pvt. Ltd (United Kingdom)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Digital Transformation In Retail market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Digital Transformation In Retail market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Digital Transformation In Retail market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Industry Overview

1.1 Digital Transformation In Retail Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Digital Transformation In Retail Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Digital Transformation In Retail Market Size by Type

3.3 Digital Transformation In Retail Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Digital Transformation In Retail Market

4.1 Global Digital Transformation In Retail Sales

4.2 Global Digital Transformation In Retail Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Key questions answered

• What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Growth & Sizing?

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Digital Transformation In Retail market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Digital Transformation In Retail market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Digital Transformation In Retail market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

