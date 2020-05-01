TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIM Participações S.A. (“Company”) (B3:TIMP3) (NYSE:TSU) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its 2019 annual report (“Form 20-F”) for the calendar year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").



The Form 20-F is available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website, www.tim.com.br/ir, and, in addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete financial statements, free of charge, by requesting in the following channels: by telephone (+55 21) 4109-4167 or by email ri@timbrasil.com.br.

Any further information regarding the Form 20-F can be obtained by contacting Investor Relations Team and/or Mr. Adrian Calaza, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of TIM Participações S.A. through the channels indicated above.

TIM Participações S.A.

Adrian Calaza

(+55 21-4109-3742)

ri@timbrasil.com.br

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.