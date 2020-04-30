Tenaris Files 2019 Annual Report, 2019 Sustainability Report and 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F, and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) announces that it has filed today the annual report and the sustainability report, containing the non-financial information required by applicable Luxembourg law, for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and has submitted such reports to the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. The 2019 annual report and the 2019 sustainability report may be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam and are available on Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com.



Tenaris has also filed today its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The 20-F annual report can be downloaded from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and from Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com.

Holders of Tenaris’s shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the 2019 reports, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials .

Tenaris also published the convening notice for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 2nd, 2020, at 15:00 (Central European time) and for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held immediately after the adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The convening notice (which includes the agendas for the meetings and the procedures for voting at the meetings) can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam . All materials for the meetings, which include the total number of shares of the Company and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice, the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement (which contains reports on each item of the agendas for the meetings and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meetings), the Company’s 2019 annual report (which contains the Company’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31st December 2019, and the Company’s annual accounts as at 31st December 2019, together with the external auditors’ reports and the consolidated management report and certifications), the Compensation Policy, the 2019 Compensation Report, the report of the Company’s board of directors in connection with the proposed waiver of, suppression of, and authorization to suppress or limit, pre-emptive subscription rights by the existing shareholders, and the forms required for purposes of voting at the meetings, are available to shareholders as of the date of the convening notice, and may be obtained free of charge from the Company’s website at ir.tenaris.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting or at the Company’s registered office in Luxembourg. In addition, shareholders registered in the Company’s registry can obtain electronic copies of these documents free of charge by sending an electronic message to the following electronic address: investors@tenaris.com .

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com



