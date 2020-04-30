Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.



Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Withheld John Begeman Carried 483,688,525 43,827,904 (91.69 %) (8.31 ) Christiane Bergevin Carried 524,846,889 2,669,540 (99.49 %) (0.51%)) Alexander Davidson Carried 384,602,098 142,914,331 (72.91 %) (27.09 %) Richard Graff Carried 508,441,235 19,075,194 (96.38 %) (3.62 %) Kimberly Keating Carried 523,955,578 3,560,851 (99.32 %) (0.68 %) Peter Marrone Carried 507,611,018 19,905,411 (96.23 %) (3.77 %) Jane Sadowsky Carried 523,364,332 4,152,097 (99.21 %) (0.79 %) Dino Titaro Carried 519,125,524 8,390,905 (98.41 %) (1.59 %)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Withheld Carried 638,258,667 15,299,811 (97.66 %) (2.34 %)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company’s 2020 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Against Carried 488,069,740 39,446,694 (92.52 %) (7.48 %)

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

416-815-0220

1-888-809-0925

Email: investor@yamana.com



