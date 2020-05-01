San Francisco Bay Area Law Firm, California Civil Rights Law Group, Announces Resource Post on Sexual Assault

As a leading Bay Area law firm working in the areas of sexual harassment,the California Civil Rights Law Group announces a new resource post on sexual assault.

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness month” — Larry Organ

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Civil Rights Law Group, a San Francisco Bay Area law firm specializing in sexual harassment litigation, announces a new resource post on sexual assault. The new post provides quick questions and answers on common misconceptions with respect to sexual assault. In addition, it advises persons in the San Francisco Bay Area that they have options when it comes to identifying potential sexual harassment law firms."April is National Sexual Assault Awareness month," explained Larry Organ, principal attorney at the Bay Area-based law firm. "We're proud to use our blog in a small way to promote awareness, and hope the Bay Area persons can find useful answers to common misconceptions."Persons interested in reading the post can visit https://www.civilrightsca.com/sexual-assault-common-misconceptions-and-helpful-resources/ . There, they can read not only questions and answers vis-a-vis common misconceptions but find key resources with respect to sexual harassment.SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN CALIFORNIAHere is a background on this announcement. Many employees experience sexual harassment at work but are unsure of their legal rights. Even in supposedly "liberal" California, sexual harassment remains an issue. Impacted persons may not have even a basic knowledge of how sexual assault and sexual harassment may occur, let alone the legal rights and responsibilities that exist under California and federal law. With respect to sexual assault specifically, there are many common misconceptions. With April being a national month devoted to raising awareness, the new post is a one-stop resource for Bay Area residents to do a quick "crash course" in some of the issues involved. Then, they can learn more with the resource links, or if they believe that they may be impacted by sexual harassment they can reach out to the attorneys at the law firm for a consultation. With offices in Marin County, Alameda County, and San Francisco County, the firm's attorneys are easily available. In addition, phone or web-based consultation options are offered. Another useful link on the website is https://www.civilrightsca.com/sexual-harassment/ ABOUT CALIFORNIA CIVIL RIGHTS LAW GROUPHeaded by renowned trial lawyer Larry Organ, California Civil Rights Law Group ( http://www.civilrightsca.com/ ), is a leading employment law firm with San Francisco Bay Area offices in Oakland, Alameda County and San Anselmo, Marin County, California. Employees experiencing sexual harassment, race discrimination disability discrimination , LGTBQ discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, whistleblower retaliation and/or wrongful termination should reach out for an attorney consultation in either our Oakland/East Bay or San Anselmo/Marin County office.



