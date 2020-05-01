Sauer & Wagner Promotes Three Top Attorneys to Partner

Promotions Demonstrate Commitment to Talent Despite COVID-19 Crisis

At a time when many businesses, including large law firms, are reducing operations and letting people go, we are doubling down on our star attorneys.” — Gerald Sauer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 23rd anniversary of its founding, Sauer & Wagner LLP today announced the promotion of three top attorneys to Partner to strengthen its commercial, entertainment, real estate, intellectual property and employment civil litigation teams.“These promotions reflect our commitment to recognizing and rewarding talent,” said Sauer & Wagner Founding Partner Gerald Sauer. “At a time when many businesses including large law firms are reducing operations and letting people go, we are doubling down on our star attorneys. This path is in the best interests of our clients and ensures the future success of our firm.” Gregory Barchie has substantially litigated commercial, entertainment, real estate, employment, and intellectual property disputes in federal and state courts and in private arbitrations. Greg joined S&W in 2015 and has served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, President of the “Out of Court” section of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, and President of the Southern California Business Litigation Inn of Court. He successfully defended a guarantor on a multi-million-dollar loan case involving the “sham guaranty” doctrine and prevailed on several anti-SLAPP motions including against claims for breach of contract/lease in an environmental contamination case, and fraud and intentional interference with economic advantage in a dispute between a borrower and mortgage loan brokers.Greg received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and earned his J.D. at the University of Southern California. Amir Torkamani , who joined S&W in June 2012, focuses on commercial, entertainment, real estate, employment, and intellectual property litigation and has substantial experience handling jury and bench civil trials in federal and state courts, as well as litigating disputes in private arbitrations. He was recognized for obtaining one of the Top 100 Jury Verdicts in California in 2019 and was named a Rising Star by Southern California Super Lawyers in 2013 – 2018. Amir’s successes include the favorable settlement of a multimillion-dollar real estate dispute involving return of a substantial security deposit after the tenant had failed to pay rent and substantially damaged the property, as well as a commercial lease dispute involving a tenant facing eviction and substantial interruption of a machining and product development company.Amir received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, both at the University of California, Berkeley. He earned his J.D. from the University of Southern California. Sonya Goodwin joined S&W at the end of 2019. She has focused her practice exclusively in the employment arena, counseling both employers and employees in a wide variety of employment issues including wage and hour issues, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract, as well as conducting investigations of workplace issues. She serves on the Executive Committee of the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s Labor and Employment Law Section.Sonya earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, in history and international studies, from the University of California, San Diego. She attended UCLA School of Law, where she received her J.D.# # #Sauer & Wagner LLP was founded in 1997 with what the Daily Journal called a "philosophical commitment to nimbleness and efficiency." The firm has a history of winning for both big-name clients and private citizens. S&W’s clients enjoy the benefits of cost-effective representation by experienced trial attorneys who know how to develop and execute a winning strategy.



