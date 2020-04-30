BeyondSpring Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 30, 2020. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Financials & Filings” in the Investors section.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, BeyondSpring Inc., 28 Liberty Street, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10005 USA.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, first in class agent Plinabulin as an immune and stem cell modulator, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and two Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to Plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the ubiquitination degradation pathway. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market.

