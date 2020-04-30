National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year and for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY



GAAP net loss of $106.1 million, or $1.23 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $90.6 million, or $1.04 per share, in the prior year, which includes a $129.3 million after-tax impairment of oil and gas properties and a $56.8 million deferred tax valuation allowance described in further detail in this release

Adjusted operating results of $84.2 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to $92.9 million, or $1.07 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2)

Adjusted EBITDA of $231.1 million, an increase of $5.3 million from $225.8 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24)

E&P segment net production of 59.8 Bcfe, an increase of 11 Bcfe, or 23% from the prior year, including the impact of approximately 2.7 Bcf of curtailments due to sustained low natural gas prices in Appalachia

Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.12 per Mcf, down $0.46 per Mcf from the prior year

Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $58.23 per Bbl, down $2.78 per Bbl from the prior year

Gathering revenues of $35.3 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 20%, on higher throughput from the E&P segment

Pipeline & Storage revenues of $79.2 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 10%, from the prior year, largely driven by the successful resolution of a National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation rate proceeding

Reducing fiscal 2020 consolidated capital expenditure guidance to a range of $680 to $740 million, a decrease of $30 million from the midpoint of the Company's previous guidance range

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON COMPANY’S COVID-19 RESPONSE

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “As we confront the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that National Fuel has continued to safely and reliably provide natural gas service to our over 743,000 utility customers in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, operate our extensive network of transportation, compression and gathering infrastructure, and produce essential natural gas supplies.

The continuity of our operations is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of our over 2,000 employees. During this unprecedented situation, National Fuel has remained committed to our workforce - the bedrock of our Company - and has not instituted any furloughs or workforce reductions. With a large portion of our employees now working remotely, we have implemented a number of initiatives to provide the flexibility needed to address this new normal, including additional paid time off to address child care needs, and encouraging the use of alternative work schedules.

With respect to our in-field workforce and customer service representatives, all of whom provide essential services to our communities each and every day, we have adopted appropriate social distancing measures and have provided necessary personal protective equipment in line with directives from federal, state, and local agencies. As this public health crisis evolves, the health and well-being of our employees and our communities will remain our number one priority, and National Fuel will continue to monitor developments affecting our stakeholders in order to take appropriate steps to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 virus.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported GAAP Earnings $ (106,068 ) $ 90,595 $ (19,477 ) $ 193,256 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) 177,761 — 177,761 — Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (48,503 ) — (48,503 ) — Deferred tax valuation allowance 56,770 — 56,770 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) — 6,742 — 237 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — (1,416 ) — (50 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) 5,414 (3,831 ) 6,433 2,516 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (1,137 ) 805 (1,351 ) (528 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 84,237 $ 92,895 $ 171,633 $ 190,431 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ (1.23 ) $ 1.04 $ (0.23 ) $ 2.23 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) 1.49 — 1.49 — Deferred tax valuation allowance 0.66 — 0.66 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) — 0.06 — — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) 0.05 (0.03 ) 0.06 0.02 Rounding — — — 0.01 Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.97 $ 1.07 $ 1.98 $ 2.20

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Mr. Bauer added: “Low commodity prices continued to serve as a headwind during the quarter, weighing on our results and requiring the Company to write down the value of its oil and gas reserves in our Exploration and Production segment. Operationally, however, our results were in line with our expectations, driven by the strong performance of our Pipeline and Storage and Gathering businesses, both of which saw significant earnings growth. In these uncertain times, our diversified business model continues to function as designed, providing National Fuel with stability through a consistent, predictable base of cash flows and a strong balance sheet.”

FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE AND BUSINESS UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to reflect revised commodity price assumptions for the balance of the fiscal year, and the results of the fiscal second quarter. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share, or $2.85 per share at the midpoint of the range.

The Company is assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.05 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2020, unchanged from the previous guidance, while also lowering its Appalachian spot price forecast to $1.65 per MMBtu. Additionally, the Company is now assuming that WTI oil prices will average $22.50 per barrel (Bbl) for the remainder of fiscal 2020, a decrease of $32.50 per Bbl from the $55.00 assumed in the previous guidance. These price assumptions are intended to reflect the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials.

The Exploration and Production segment is lowering its fiscal 2020 net production guidance to a range of 230 to 240 Bcfe, which reflects the impacts of curtailments during the second quarter and estimated curtailments for the month of April. During the second quarter, Seneca executed approximately 12.6 Bcf of new NYMEX swap contracts and fixed price physical firm sales for fiscal 2020. The Company currently has financial hedges and fixed price physical firm sales contracts in place on approximately 72% of Seneca’s remaining expected fiscal 2020 natural gas production that, on average, lock-in a price realization after the cost of transportation of $2.16 per Mcf.

In addition, the Company is lowering its consolidated capital expenditure guidance to a range of $680 to $740 million, a $30 million decrease from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. The Company’s other guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance.

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 are outlined in the table on page 8.

DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2020 are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion. As of the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company is no longer reporting the Energy Marketing operations as a reportable segment. The Energy Marketing operations have been included in the All Other category in the disclosures and tables that follow below. Prior year segment information has been restated to reflect this change in presentation.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (175,275 ) $ 21,873 $ (197,148 ) Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax 129,258 — 129,258 Deferred tax valuation allowance 60,463 — 60,463 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax — 5,326 (5,326 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 14,446 $ 27,199 $ (12,753 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,846 $ 83,580 $ (3,734 )

Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $197.1 million versus the prior year, which includes the impact of a non-cash, pre-tax impairment of Seneca’s oil and natural gas reserves, and the recognition of a valuation allowance that reduced the deferred tax asset related to certain state-level net operating loss and credit carryforwards that may not be realized.

During the second quarter, Seneca recorded a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $177.8 million ($129.3 million after-tax) to write-down the value of Seneca’s oil and natural gas reserves under the full cost method of accounting. The full cost method of accounting requires that Seneca perform a quarterly “ceiling test” to compare the present value of future revenues from its oil and natural gas reserves based on an unweighted arithmetic average of the first day of the month oil and gas prices for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period (“the ceiling”) with the book value of those reserves at the balance sheet date. If the book value of the reserves exceeds the ceiling, a non-cash impairment charge must be recorded in order to reduce the book value of the reserves to the calculated ceiling. It is anticipated that the current low commodity price environment will lead to impairments during the remainder of fiscal 2020 and likely in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as well.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded a full valuation allowance in the amount of $60.5 million against certain state deferred tax assets based on its conclusion, considering all available evidence (both positive and negative), that it was more likely than not that these deferred tax assets would not be realized. A significant item of objective negative evidence considered was a projected three-year cumulative pre-tax loss primarily due to the non-cash impairments of Seneca’s oil and gas reserves noted above. Changes in judgment regarding future realization of these deferred tax assets may result in a reversal of all or a portion of the valuation allowance.

Excluding these items noted above, as well as the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded in the prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness (see table above), Seneca’s second quarter earnings decreased $12.8 million as the positive impact of higher production was more than offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas and crude oil prices, higher operating expenses, higher interest expense, and a higher effective tax rate.

Seneca produced 59.8 Bcfe during the second quarter, an increase of 11.0 Bcfe, or 23%, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 10.7 Bcf, or 24%, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Appalachia. Net production increased 5.4 Bcf to 26.6 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area and 5.4 Bcf to 29.0 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area. Seneca curtailed an estimated 2.7 Bcf of net natural gas production during the second quarter due to lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Oil production for the second quarter increased 42,000 Bbls from the prior year as new production continues to come on-line from Seneca’s development of the Pioneer and 17N assets in the Midway Sunset area of California, as well as the Coalinga assets.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.12 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.46 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $58.23 per Bbl, a decrease of $2.78 per Bbl compared to the prior year. The decline in oil price realizations was due primarily to lower market prices for crude oil during the quarter and reduced price differentials at local sales points in California.

The increase in Seneca’s operating expenses was largely due to higher production during the quarter. Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense, which increased $5.8 million, includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. In addition to higher production, the $9.2 million increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense was also due to a higher DD&A rate. Seneca’s general and administrative (“G&A”) costs were relatively flat despite the increased production. On a unit of production basis, G&A expenses during the quarter decreased $0.06 per Mcfe to $0.29 per Mcfe.

The increase in Seneca’s effective tax rate, excluding the impact of the valuation allowance recorded at March 31, 2020 discussed above, was largely driven by the prior year impact of the Enhanced Oil Recovery tax credit, which was not available in the current year.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 22,087 $ 17,749 $ 4,338 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,102 $ 41,281 $ 7,821

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $4.3 million versus the prior year primarily driven by higher operating revenues and lower operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expenses, partially offset by higher DD&A expense. The increase in operating revenues of $6.9 million, or 10%, was largely due to an increase in Supply Corporation's transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2020, in accordance with Supply Corporation's rate case settlement in principle coupled with new demand charges for transportation service from Supply Corporation's Line N to Monaca expansion project, which was placed in service on November 1, 2019. O&M expense decreased $0.9 million primarily due to lower compressor and facility maintenance costs, partially offset by an increase in pipeline integrity costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $2.1 million was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation's depreciation rates associated with its rate case settlement in principle.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently deliver Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 19,898 $ 12,690 $ 7,208 Deferred tax valuation allowance (3,769 ) — (3,769 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 16,129 $ 12,690 $ 3,439 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,541 $ 24,598 $ 4,943

The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $7.2 million versus the prior year. Earnings were positively impacted by $3.8 million as a result of the Gathering segment's recognition of an income tax benefit that was recorded as an offset to the valuation allowance described above in the Exploration and Production segment. This offset is a result of the Gathering and Exploration and Production segments’ subsidiaries filing a combined state tax return. Taxable income generated in the Gathering segment is used to offset taxable losses in the Exploration and Production segment, which provided the opportunity to reduce the valuation allowance recorded in the Exploration and Production segment. Excluding this item, the Gathering segment’s earnings increased $3.4 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by higher O&M expense and a modest increase in DD&A expense. Operating revenues increased $5.9 million, or 20%, primarily due to an 11.0 Bcf increase in gathered volumes from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. The $1.0 million increase in O&M expense was due to an increase in compressor station operating and preventative maintenance activity during the current quarter. The $0.6 million increase in DD&A expense was due primarily to a higher average total value of plant assets in service versus the prior year.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 31,499 $ 35,589 $ (4,090 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,192 $ 78,688 $ (5,496 )

The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $4.1 million over the prior year primarily driven by a decline in customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) and higher O&M expense. The $1.5 million decrease in customer margin was due primarily to warmer weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory, partially offset by higher revenues earned through the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism and the positive impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation. Weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory was 17.5% warmer on average than last year, resulting in a decrease in residential and transportation customer throughput and revenues. The impact of weather variations on earnings in Distribution's New York service territory is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction's weather normalization clause. The $3.3 million increase in O&M expense was primarily attributable to higher personnel costs as well as a higher accrual for bad debt expense given the economic backdrop in the Company's service territory.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other, which now include the Company’s energy marketing business, generated a combined loss of $4.3 million in the current year second quarter, which was a $7.0 million decrease from the combined earnings of $2.7 million generated in the prior-year second quarter. The decrease in earnings was driven primarily by higher unrealized losses on investment securities in the current quarter compared to unrealized gains on investment securities in the prior year second quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. There are two ways to access this call. For those with Internet access, visit the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page at National Fuel’s website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com . For those without Internet access, audio access is also provided by dialing (toll-free) 833-287-0795, using conference ID number “9349819”. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone at (toll-free) 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “9349819”. Both the webcast and a telephonic replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, May 8, 2020.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com .

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; changes in the price of natural gas or oil; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations, global supply chains and liquidity; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including disruptions due to COVID-19, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

While the Company expects to incur additional ceiling test impairment charges in the remaining quarters of fiscal 2020 and likely in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as well, the amount of these charges is not reasonably determinable at this time. The amount of any ceiling test charge is determined at the end of the applicable quarter and will depend on many factors, including additions to or subtractions from proved reserves, fluctuations in oil and gas prices, and income tax effects related to the differences between the book and tax basis of the Company’s oil and gas properties. Some or all of these factors are likely to be significant. Because the expected ceiling test impairment charges and other potential items impacting comparability are not reasonably determinable at this time, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis that excludes these items.

Updated FY 2020 Guidance Previous FY 2020 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $2.75 to $2.95 $2.95 to $3.15 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 26% ~ 25% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $375 - $395 $375 - $410 Pipeline and Storage $175 - $195 $180 - $215 Gathering $50 - $60 $50 - $60 Utility $80 - $90 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $680 - $740 $695 - $785 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price $2.05 /MMBtu $2.05 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price $1.65 /MMBtu $1.70 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $22.50 /Bbl $55.00 /Bbl California oil price premium (% of WTI) 90 % 104 % Production (Bcfe) East Division - Appalachia 214 to 224 219 to 229 West Division - California ~ 16 ~ 16 Total Production 230 to 240 235 to 245 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe) LOE $0.85 - $0.89 $0.85 - $0.89 G&A $0.27 - $0.30 $0.27 - $0.30 DD&A $0.70 - $0.74 $0.73 - $0.77 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $135 - $140 $135 - $145 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues ~ $305 $290 - $295





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Second quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 21,873 $ 17,749 $ 12,690 $ 35,589 $ 2,694 $ 90,595 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 6,742 6,742 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (1,416 ) (1,416 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (3,831 ) (3,831 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 805 805 Second quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 27,199 17,749 12,690 35,589 (332 ) 92,895 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 21,887 21,887 Higher (lower) crude oil production 2,030 2,030 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (20,168 ) (20,168 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (1,332 ) (1,332 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 5,456 4,660 10,116 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (3,814 ) (3,814 ) System modernization tracker revenues 1,689 1,689 Regulatory revenue adjustments 615 615 Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 604 604 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (4,573 ) (4,573 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (395 ) 705 (751 ) (2,880 ) 415 (2,906 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (7,306 ) (1,630 ) (479 ) (9,415 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (365 ) (483 ) (848 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (486 ) (608 ) (1,094 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (1,646 ) (2 ) 2 343 24 (1,279 ) All other / rounding (399 ) 292 7 (43 ) (27 ) (170 ) Second quarter 2020 adjusted operating results 14,446 22,087 16,129 31,499 76 84,237 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (177,761 ) (177,761 ) Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties 48,503 48,503 Deferred tax valuation allowance (60,463 ) 3,769 (76 ) (56,770 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (5,414 ) (5,414 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 1,137 1,137 Second quarter 2020 GAAP earnings $ (175,275 ) $ 22,087 $ 19,898 $ 31,499 $ (4,277 ) $ (106,068 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Second quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ 0.03 $ 1.04 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax 0.06 0.06 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Second quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.31 0.20 0.15 0.41 — 1.07 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.25 0.25 Higher (lower) crude oil production 0.02 0.02 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.06 0.05 0.11 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (0.04 ) (0.04 ) System modernization tracker revenues 0.02 0.02 Regulatory revenue adjustments 0.01 0.01 Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 0.01 0.01 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses — 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.08 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.11 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.02 ) — — — — (0.02 ) All other / rounding — 0.01 0.01 (0.01 ) — 0.01 Second quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.17 0.25 0.19 0.36 — 0.97 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (1.49 ) (1.49 ) Deferred tax valuation allowance (0.70 ) 0.04 — (0.66 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Earnings per share impact of diluted shares (0.01 ) 0.01 — Second quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (2.03 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.36 $ (0.05 ) $ (1.23 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Six months ended March 31, 2019 GAAP earnings $ 60,087 $ 42,851 $ 26,872 $ 61,237 $ 2,209 $ 193,256 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (990 ) (500 ) (3,510 ) (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 237 237 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (50 ) (50 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 2,516 2,516 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (528 ) (528 ) Six months ended March 31, 2019 adjusted operating results 59,284 42,851 26,372 61,237 687 190,431 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 40,427 40,427 Higher (lower) crude oil production 3,487 3,487 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (32,792 ) (32,792 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (754 ) (754 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 1,625 8,688 10,313 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (3,678 ) (3,678 ) System modernization tracker revenues 2,033 2,033 Regulatory revenue adjustments 1,550 1,550 Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 891 891 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (11,082 ) (11,082 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,016 ) 1,260 (2,038 ) (2,707 ) 674 (3,827 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,187 (1,215 ) (28 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (14,770 ) (2,017 ) (843 ) (17,630 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (713 ) (916 ) 1,004 (625 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (1,192 ) 412 272 (717 ) (1,225 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (2,980 ) (2,458 ) (213 ) (443 ) (266 ) (6,360 ) All other / rounding (664 ) 650 (165 ) 90 591 502 Six months ended March 31, 2020 adjusted operating results 38,422 40,192 32,073 58,082 2,864 171,633 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (177,761 ) (177,761 ) Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties 48,503 48,503 Deferred tax valuation allowance (60,463 ) 3,769 (76 ) (56,770 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (6,433 ) (6,433 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 1,351 1,351 Six months ended March 31, 2020 GAAP earnings $ (151,299 ) $ 40,192 $ 35,842 $ 58,082 $ (2,294 ) $ (19,477 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Six months ended March 31, 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.49 $ 0.31 $ 0.71 $ 0.03 $ 2.23 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax — — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.02 0.02 Rounding 0.01 0.01 Six months ended March 31, 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.68 0.49 0.30 0.71 0.02 2.20 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.47 0.47 Higher (lower) crude oil production 0.04 0.04 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.38 ) (0.38 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.02 0.10 0.12 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (0.04 ) (0.04 ) System modernization tracker revenues 0.02 0.02 Regulatory revenue adjustments 0.02 0.02 Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 0.01 0.01 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.13 ) (0.13 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 (0.04 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.01 (0.01 ) — Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.17 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.20 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (0.01 ) — — (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.03 ) (0.03 ) — (0.01 ) — (0.07 ) All other / rounding (0.01 ) 0.01 — — — — Six months ended March 31, 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.44 0.46 0.37 0.67 0.04 1.98 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (1.49 ) (1.49 ) Deferred tax valuation allowance (0.70 ) 0.04 — (0.66 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Earnings per share impact of diluted shares 0.01 (0.01 ) — Six months ended March 31, 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (1.75 ) $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 0.67 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 282,634 $ 357,654 $ 510,660 $ 629,747 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 156,542 146,467 323,735 310,403 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 51,919 48,423 100,888 102,641 491,095 552,544 935,283 1,042,791 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 118,270 195,037 210,542 333,697 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 51,725 48,559 94,981 92,475 Exploration and Production and Other 39,959 40,141 76,652 72,936 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 27,305 27,249 53,190 52,182 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 22,743 22,535 45,887 46,540 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 77,912 65,664 152,830 129,918 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 177,761 — 177,761 — 515,675 399,185 811,843 727,748 Operating Income (Loss) (24,580 ) 153,359 123,440 315,043 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (17,480 ) (5,919 ) (20,520 ) (15,521 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,270 ) (25,273 ) (50,713 ) (50,713 ) Other Interest Expense (1,892 ) (1,787 ) (3,443 ) (2,860 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (69,222 ) 120,380 48,764 245,949 Income Tax Expense 36,846 29,785 68,241 52,693 Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock $ (106,068 ) $ 90,595 $ (19,477 ) $ 193,256 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (1.23 ) $ 1.05 $ (0.23 ) $ 2.24 Diluted $ (1.23 ) $ 1.04 $ (0.23 ) $ 2.23 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 86,561,066 86,290,047 86,469,258 86,159,932 Used in Diluted Calculation 86,561,066 86,767,673 86,469,258 86,738,809





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2020 2019 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 11,559,528 $ 11,204,838 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,003,658 5,695,328 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,555,870 5,509,510 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 111,655 20,428 Hedging Collateral Deposits 10,728 6,832 Receivables - Net 172,011 139,956 Unbilled Revenue 44,715 18,758 Gas Stored Underground 8,860 36,632 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 48,113 40,717 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs — 2,246 Other Current Assets 100,188 97,054 Total Current Assets 496,270 362,623 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 115,934 115,197 Unamortized Debt Expense 13,151 14,005 Other Regulatory Assets 161,800 167,320 Deferred Charges 56,855 33,843 Other Investments 137,044 144,917 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 71,381 60,517 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 94,797 48,669 Other 81 80 Total Other Assets 656,519 590,024 Total Assets $ 6,708,659 $ 6,462,157 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 86,561,532 Shares and 86,315,287 Shares, Respectively $ 86,562 $ 86,315 Paid in Capital 835,444 832,264 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,176,870 1,272,601 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (18,917 ) (52,155 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,079,959 2,139,025 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,134,964 2,133,718 Total Capitalization 4,214,923 4,272,743 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 230,000 55,200 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt — — Accounts Payable 106,938 132,208 Amounts Payable to Customers 17,213 4,017 Dividends Payable 37,654 37,547 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 18,508 18,508 Customer Advances 615 13,044 Customer Security Deposits 14,999 16,210 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 150,239 139,600 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 7,652 5,574 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 583,818 421,908 Deferred Credits: Deferred Income Taxes 777,299 653,382 Taxes Refundable to Customers 360,331 366,503 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 224,546 221,699 Other Regulatory Liabilities 157,371 142,367 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 126,959 133,729 Asset Retirement Obligations 128,779 127,458 Other Deferred Credits 134,633 122,368 Total Deferred Credits 1,909,918 1,767,506 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 6,708,659 $ 6,462,157





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, (Thousands of Dollars) 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock $ (19,477 ) $ 193,256 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities: Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 177,761 — Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 152,830 129,918 Deferred Income Taxes 104,883 90,468 Stock-Based Compensation 7,580 10,731 Other 9,800 7,997 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (58,248 ) (130,377 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 20,086 29,093 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 2,246 (1,556 ) Other Current Assets (3,134 ) 10,438 Accounts Payable (5,465 ) 10,226 Amounts Payable to Customers 13,196 12,069 Customer Advances (12,429 ) (13,176 ) Customer Security Deposits (1,211 ) (7,184 ) Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 9,076 48,028 Other Assets (10,359 ) (38,686 ) Other Liabilities 3,857 (10,410 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 390,992 $ 340,835 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (395,486 ) $ (386,579 ) Other 4,167 (2,616 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (391,319 ) $ (389,195 ) Financing Activities: Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ 174,800 $ — Dividends Paid on Common Stock (75,197 ) (73,197 ) Net Repurchases of Common Stock (4,153 ) (8,864 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ 95,450 $ (82,061 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 95,123 (130,421 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 27,260 233,047 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31 $ 122,383 $ 102,626





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 155,560 $ 146,102 $ 9,458 $ 321,499 $ 308,978 $ 12,521 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 17,429 17,113 316 32,809 32,312 497 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 51,730 45,941 5,789 102,531 88,503 14,028 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 3,084 2,900 184 6,041 5,252 789 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 3,471 3,310 161 8,171 9,673 (1,502 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 45,136 35,888 9,248 89,284 70,588 18,696 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 177,761 — 177,761 177,761 — 177,761 298,611 105,152 193,459 416,597 206,328 210,269 Operating Income (Loss) (143,051 ) 40,950 (184,001 ) (95,098 ) 102,650 (197,748 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (395 ) (4 ) (391 ) (790 ) (8 ) (782 ) Interest and Other Income 208 279 (71 ) 441 562 (121 ) Interest Expense (14,163 ) (13,548 ) (615 ) (28,220 ) (26,711 ) (1,509 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (157,401 ) 27,677 (185,078 ) (123,667 ) 76,493 (200,160 ) Income Tax Expense 17,874 5,804 12,070 27,632 16,406 11,226 Net Income (Loss) $ (175,275 ) $ 21,873 $ (197,148 ) $ (151,299 ) $ 60,087 $ (211,386 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (2.03 ) $ 0.25 $ (2.28 ) $ (1.75 ) $ 0.69 $ (2.44 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 51,919 $ 48,421 $ 3,498 $ 100,888 $ 102,639 $ (1,751 ) Intersegment Revenues 27,326 23,918 3,408 50,577 46,769 3,808 Total Operating Revenues 79,245 72,339 6,906 151,465 149,408 2,057 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (3 ) 510 (513 ) (10 ) 813 (823 ) Operation and Maintenance 22,014 22,907 (893 ) 42,945 44,540 (1,595 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,132 7,641 491 16,487 14,949 1,538 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,356 11,293 2,063 24,960 22,407 2,553 43,499 42,351 1,148 84,382 82,709 1,673 Operating Income 35,746 29,988 5,758 67,083 66,699 384 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit (174 ) 930 (1,104 ) (349 ) 1,397 (1,746 ) Interest and Other Income 1,535 1,043 492 3,088 2,502 586 Interest Expense (7,152 ) (7,500 ) 348 (14,264 ) (14,786 ) 522 Income Before Income Taxes 29,955 24,461 5,494 55,558 55,812 (254 ) Income Tax Expense 7,868 6,712 1,156 15,366 12,961 2,405 Net Income $ 22,087 $ 17,749 $ 4,338 $ 40,192 $ 42,851 $ (2,659 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.06 $ 0.46 $ 0.49 $ (0.03 ) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, GATHERING SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ — $ 2 $ (2 ) $ — $ 2 $ (2 ) Intersegment Revenues 35,267 29,366 5,901 70,055 59,056 10,999 Total Operating Revenues 35,267 29,368 5,899 70,055 59,058 10,997 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 5,702 4,752 950 11,044 8,464 2,580 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 24 18 6 38 48 (10 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,279 4,673 606 10,418 9,351 1,067 11,005 9,443 1,562 21,500 17,863 3,637 Operating Income 24,262 19,925 4,337 48,555 41,195 7,360 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (71 ) (1 ) (70 ) (143 ) (83 ) (60 ) Interest and Other Income 89 190 (101 ) 157 315 (158 ) Interest Expense (2,160 ) (2,345 ) 185 (4,379 ) (4,723 ) 344 Income Before Income Taxes 22,120 17,769 4,351 44,190 36,704 7,486 Income Tax Expense 2,222 5,079 (2,857 ) 8,348 9,832 (1,484 ) Net Income $ 19,898 $ 12,690 $ 7,208 $ 35,842 $ 26,872 $ 8,970 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.42 $ 0.31 $ 0.11





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, UTILITY SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 250,556 $ 298,636 $ (48,080 ) $ 445,465 $ 518,647 $ (73,182 ) Intersegment Revenues 3,937 4,394 (457 ) 5,853 7,040 (1,187 ) Total Operating Revenues 254,493 303,030 (48,537 ) 451,318 525,687 (74,369 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 119,411 165,235 (45,824 ) 204,116 277,115 (72,999 ) Operation and Maintenance 51,070 47,795 3,275 93,913 90,950 2,963 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 10,820 11,312 (492 ) 20,634 21,365 (731 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,751 13,365 386 27,382 26,656 726 195,052 237,707 (42,655 ) 346,045 416,086 (70,041 ) Operating Income 59,441 65,323 (5,882 ) 105,273 109,601 (4,328 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (12,388 ) (12,686 ) 298 (19,151 ) (19,614 ) 463 Interest and Other Income 294 1,068 (774 ) 1,245 1,780 (535 ) Interest Expense (5,516 ) (6,263 ) 747 (11,190 ) (12,157 ) 967 Income Before Income Taxes 41,831 47,442 (5,611 ) 76,177 79,610 (3,433 ) Income Tax Expense 10,332 11,853 (1,521 ) 18,095 18,373 (278 ) Net Income $ 31,499 $ 35,589 $ (4,090 ) $ 58,082 $ 61,237 $ (3,155 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.71 $ (0.04 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31 ALL OTHER 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 32,925 $ 59,328 $ (26,403 ) $ 67,161 $ 112,416 $ (45,255 ) Intersegment Revenues 79 43 36 256 375 (119 ) Total Operating Revenues 33,004 59,371 (26,367 ) 67,417 112,791 (45,374 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 29,151 56,820 (27,669 ) 61,184 108,337 (47,153 ) Operation and Maintenance 1,875 1,944 (69 ) 3,578 3,822 (244 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 176 134 42 320 270 50 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 206 254 (48 ) 408 536 (128 ) 31,408 59,152 (27,744 ) 65,490 112,965 (47,475 ) Operating Income (Loss) 1,596 219 1,377 1,927 (174 ) 2,101 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (69 ) (11 ) (58 ) (138 ) (133 ) (5 ) Interest and Other Income 193 360 (167 ) 471 666 (195 ) Interest Expense (24 ) (8 ) (16 ) (42 ) (13 ) (29 ) Income Before Income Taxes 1,696 560 1,136 2,218 346 1,872 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 527 144 383 678 (153 ) 831 Net Income $ 1,169 $ 416 $ 753 $ 1,540 $ 499 $ 1,041 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, CORPORATE 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 135 $ 55 $ 80 $ 270 $ 109 $ 161 Intersegment Revenues 1,094 1,165 (71 ) 2,187 2,329 (142 ) Total Operating Revenues 1,229 1,220 9 2,457 2,438 19 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 3,499 3,955 (456 ) 6,142 6,751 (609 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 120 120 — 237 235 2 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 184 191 (7 ) 378 380 (2 ) 3,803 4,266 (463 ) 6,757 7,366 (609 ) Operating Loss (2,574 ) (3,046 ) 472 (4,300 ) (4,928 ) 628 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (775 ) (647 ) (128 ) (1,550 ) (1,385 ) (165 ) Interest and Other Income 22,801 32,761 (9,960 ) 53,874 56,377 (2,503 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,270 ) (25,273 ) 3 (50,713 ) (50,713 ) — Other Interest Expense (1,605 ) (1,324 ) (281 ) (3,023 ) (2,367 ) (656 ) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (7,423 ) 2,471 (9,894 ) (5,712 ) (3,016 ) (2,696 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (1,977 ) 193 (2,170 ) (1,878 ) (4,726 ) 2,848 Net Income (Loss) $ (5,446 ) $ 2,278 $ (7,724 ) $ (3,834 ) $ 1,710 $ (5,544 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.07 ) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (67,703 ) $ (58,886 ) $ (8,817 ) $ (128,928 ) $ (115,569 ) $ (13,359 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (30,289 ) (27,528 ) (2,761 ) (54,748 ) (52,568 ) (2,180 ) Operation and Maintenance (37,414 ) (31,358 ) (6,056 ) (74,180 ) (63,001 ) (11,179 ) (67,703 ) (58,886 ) (8,817 ) (128,928 ) (115,569 ) (13,359 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (28,728 ) (29,201 ) 473 (57,675 ) (57,897 ) 222 Interest Expense 28,728 29,201 (473 ) 57,675 57,897 (222 ) Net Income (Loss) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 102,424 (1) $ 142,571 (3) $ (40,147 ) $ 229,343 (1)(2) $ 262,786 (3)(4) $ (33,443 ) Pipeline and Storage 25,554 (1) 22,674 (3) 2,880 82,638 (1)(2) 52,638 (3)(4) 30,000 Gathering 15,072 (1) 12,680 (3) 2,392 24,910 (1)(2) 21,470 (3)(4) 3,440 Utility 19,457 (1) 19,735 (3) (278 ) 36,622 (1)(2) 35,657 (3)(4) 965 Total Reportable Segments 162,507 197,660 (35,153 ) 373,513 372,551 962 All Other 1 22 (21 ) 22 41 (19 ) Corporate 134 85 49 320 103 217 Total Capital Expenditures $ 162,642 $ 197,767 $ (35,125 ) $ 373,855 $ 372,695 $ 1,160

(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2020, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $41.2 million, $9.7 million, $4.4 million, and $4.2 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2020, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(2) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2020, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2020. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2020.

(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $53.4 million, $10.7 million, $7.4 million, and $3.4 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(4) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2019.

DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended March 31 Normal 2020 2019 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 3,326 2,738 3,372 (17.7 ) (18.8 ) Erie, PA 3,142 2,555 3,096 (18.7 ) (17.5 ) Six Months Ended March 31 Buffalo, NY 5,579 4,970 5,697 (10.9 ) (12.8 ) Erie, PA 5,186 4,461 5,126 (14.0 ) (13.0 )

(1) Percents compare actual 2020 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2020 degree days to actual 2019 degree days.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 55,638 44,883 10,755 109,922 90,188 19,734 West Coast 479 487 (8 ) 966 989 (23 ) Total Production 56,117 45,370 10,747 110,888 91,177 19,711 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 1.77 $ 2.65 $ (0.88 ) $ 1.97 $ 2.79 $ (0.82 ) West Coast 4.34 6.06 (1.72 ) 4.67 6.40 (1.73 ) Weighted Average 1.80 2.69 (0.89 ) 1.99 2.83 (0.84 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 2.12 2.58 (0.46 ) 2.22 2.60 (0.38 ) Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia 1 1 — 2 2 — West Coast 605 563 42 1,206 1,134 72 Total Production 606 564 42 1,208 1,136 72 Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 55.90 $ 47.54 $ 8.36 $ 55.48 $ 55.93 $ (0.45 ) West Coast 49.91 61.85 (11.94 ) 56.25 63.79 (7.54 ) Weighted Average 49.92 61.82 (11.90 ) 56.25 63.78 (7.53 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 58.23 61.01 (2.78 ) 60.57 61.36 (0.79 ) Total Production (MMcfe) 59,753 48,754 10,999 118,136 97,993 20,143 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.33 $ (0.05 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.87 $ 0.94 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.90 $ (0.03 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 0.02 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.04

(1) Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.

(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.56 and $0.56 per Mcfe for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.55 per Mcfe for the six months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Remaining Six Months of Fiscal 2020 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 690,000 BBL $ 64.55 / BBL NYMEX 162,000 BBL $ 50.52 / BBL Total 852,000 BBL $ 61.88 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 45,700,000 MMBTU $ 2.67 / MMBTU DAWN 3,600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 29,608,125 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU Total 78,908,125 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 696,000 BBL $ 64.29 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 852,000 BBL $ 61.86 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 117,920,000 MMBTU $ 2.61/ MMBTU DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 25,850,000 MMBTU $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 46,810,846 MMBTU $ 2.22 / MMBTU Total 191,180,846 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 300,000 BBL $ 60.07 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 456,000 BBL $ 56.97 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 62,550,000 MMBTU $ 2.52 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 2,350,000 MMBTU $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,588,964 MMBTU $ 2.23 / MMBTU Total 105,488,964 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 17,500,000 MMBTU $ 2.47 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 36,961,007 MMBTU $ 2.26 / MMBTU Total 54,461,007 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 1,150,000 MMBTU $ 2.45 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 20,801,194 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Total 21,951,194 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU









NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 42,602 50,967 (8,365 ) 77,269 86,668 (9,399 ) Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 153,197 148,653 4,544 327,178 304,855 22,323 Interruptible Transportation 531 750 (219 ) 1,244 1,665 (421 ) 196,330 200,370 (4,040 ) 405,691 393,188 12,503 Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Gathered Volume - Affiliated 65,134 54,157 10,977 129,526 108,845 20,681 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 26,155 30,906 (4,751 ) 45,631 50,686 (5,055 ) Commercial Sales 4,033 4,712 (679 ) 6,846 7,558 (712 ) Industrial Sales 183 284 (101 ) 400 488 (88 ) 30,371 35,902 (5,531 ) 52,877 58,732 (5,855 ) Transportation 25,157 28,928 (3,771 ) 45,712 51,198 (5,486 ) 55,528 64,830 (9,302 ) 98,589 109,930 (11,341 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported GAAP Earnings $ (106,068 ) $ 90,595 $ (19,477 ) $ 193,256 Items impacting comparability Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) 177,761 — 177,761 — Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (48,503 ) — (48,503 ) — Deferred tax valuation allowance 56,770 — 56,770 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) — 6,742 — 237 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — (1,416 ) — (50 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) 5,414 (3,831 ) 6,433 2,516 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (1,137 ) 805 (1,351 ) (528 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 84,237 $ 92,895 $ 171,633 $ 190,431 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ (1.23 ) $ 1.04 $ (0.23 ) $ 2.23 Items impacting comparability Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) 1.49 — 1.49 — Deferred tax valuation allowance 0.66 — 0.66 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) — 0.06 — — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other) 0.05 (0.03 ) 0.06 0.02 Rounding — — — 0.01 Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 0.97 $ 1.07 $ 1.98 $ 2.20

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported GAAP Earnings $ (106,068 ) $ 90,595 $ (19,477 ) $ 193,256 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 77,912 65,664 152,830 129,918 Other (Income) Deductions 17,480 5,919 20,520 15,521 Interest Expense 27,162 27,060 54,156 53,573 Income Taxes 36,846 29,785 68,241 52,693 Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness — 6,742 — 237 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 177,761 — 177,761 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 231,093 $ 225,765 $ 454,031 $ 445,198 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,102 $ 41,281 $ 92,043 $ 89,106 Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 29,541 24,598 58,973 50,546 Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 78,643 65,879 151,016 139,652 Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 79,846 83,580 171,947 173,475 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 73,192 78,688 132,655 136,257 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (588 ) (2,382 ) (1,587 ) (4,186 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 231,093 $ 225,765 $ 454,031 $ 445,198

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Exploration and Production Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ (175,275 ) $ 21,873 $ (151,299 ) $ 60,087 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 45,136 35,888 89,284 70,588 Other (Income) Deductions 187 (275 ) 349 (554 ) Interest Expense 14,163 13,548 28,220 26,711 Income Taxes 17,874 5,804 27,632 16,406 Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness — 6,742 — 237 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 177,761 — 177,761 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,846 $ 83,580 $ 171,947 $ 173,475 Pipeline and Storage Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 22,087 $ 17,749 $ 40,192 $ 42,851 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,356 11,293 24,960 22,407 Other (Income) Deductions (1,361 ) (1,973 ) (2,739 ) (3,899 ) Interest Expense 7,152 7,500 14,264 14,786 Income Taxes 7,868 6,712 15,366 12,961 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,102 $ 41,281 $ 92,043 $ 89,106 Gathering Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 19,898 $ 12,690 $ 35,842 $ 26,872 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,279 4,673 10,418 9,351 Other (Income) Deductions (18 ) (189 ) (14 ) (232 ) Interest Expense 2,160 2,345 4,379 4,723 Income Taxes 2,222 5,079 8,348 9,832 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,541 $ 24,598 $ 58,973 $ 50,546 Utility Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 31,499 $ 35,589 $ 58,082 $ 61,237 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,751 13,365 27,382 26,656 Other (Income) Deductions 12,094 11,618 17,906 17,834 Interest Expense 5,516 6,263 11,190 12,157 Income Taxes 10,332 11,853 18,095 18,373 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,192 $ 78,688 $ 132,655 $ 136,257 Corporate and All Other Reported GAAP Earnings $ (4,277 ) $ 2,694 $ (2,294 ) $ 2,209 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 390 445 786 916 Other (Income) Deductions 6,578 (3,262 ) 5,018 2,372 Interest Expense (1,829 ) (2,596 ) (3,897 ) (4,804 ) Income Taxes (1,450 ) 337 (1,200 ) (4,879 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (588 ) $ (2,382 ) $ (1,587 ) $ (4,186 )





Analyst Contact: Kenneth E. Webster 716-857-7067 Media Contact: Karen L. Merkel 716-857-7654



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.