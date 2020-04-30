First Western Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2020 Summary

Net income available to common shareholders of $1.3 million in Q1 2020, compared to $2.6 million in Q4 2019 and $1.6 million in Q1 2019

Diluted EPS of $0.17 in Q1 2020, compared to $0.32 in Q4 2019 and $0.21 in Q1 2019

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding loss on intangibles held for sale, of $1.8 million in Q1 2020

Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding loss on intangibles held for sale, of $0.22 for Q1 2020

Total assets grew to $1.35 billion, up 32.7% annualized from Q4 2019 and 18.3% from Q1 2019

Net interest margin improved to 3.14% in Q1 2020 from 2.91% in Q4 2019 and 3.03% Q1 2019

Total deposits of $1.2 billion, an 33.7% annualized increase from Q4 2019 and a 20.5% increase from Q1 2019

Gross loans of $1.04 billion, an annualized increase of 18.4% from Q4 2019 and an increase of 12.1% from Q1 2019

Branch purchase and assumption agreement signed with Simmons Bank that expands First Western’s presence in Denver market

$8.0 million subordinated debt offering during Q1 2020 completed

DENVER, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net income available to common shareholders was $1.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares to $2.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $1.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Financial results for the first quarter of 2020 include a $0.6 million loss on intangibles held for sale related to the Company’s Capital Management segment, which negatively impacted earnings per diluted share by 5 cents. For the first quarter of 2020, adjusted net income, available to common shareholders, excluding the held for sale loss, was $1.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “During January and February, we experienced positive trends throughout the business including strong growth in loans and deposits and an expansion in our net interest margin. We were also very pleased to sign a branch purchase and assumption agreement with Simmons Bank in February that will increase our presence in Denver, add valuable scale and banking talent, and we believe will be highly accretive to earnings.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated in March, our focus turned to protecting the health and safety of our associates and ensuring that we continued to support the financial needs of our clients and the communities we serve. We have implemented a number of programs to help our clients manage through this crisis, including participating in the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). As of April 24th, we processed 347 applications for a total of $162.1 million funded through the PPP. While our top priority has been serving our existing clients, we have also used the PPP to establish many new commercial client relationships with businesses that were frustrated by the lack of response from their prior banks.”

“We believe we are well positioned from a capital and liquidity standpoint to continue supporting our clients and communities throughout the duration of this crisis. Now more than ever, we have the opportunity to demonstrate the compelling value proposition of the First Western model, help our clients navigate through a time of unprecedented challenges, and attract new commercial and wealth management clients to our franchise,” said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 8,931 $ 8,190 $ 7,971 Less: provision for loan losses 367 447 194 Total non-interest income 7,767 8,228 6,976 Total non-interest expense 14,647 13,082 12,602 Income before income taxes 1,684 2,889 2,151 Income tax expense 350 317 524 Net income available to common shareholders 1,334 2,572 1,627 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) 1,772 2,572 1,627 Basic earnings per common share 0.17 0.33 0.21 Adjusted basic earnings per common share(1) 0.23 0.33 0.21 Diluted earnings per common share 0.17 0.32 0.21 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.22 $ 0.32 $ 0.21 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.43 % 0.82 % 0.57 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(1) 0.57 0.82 0.57 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 4.09 8.06 5.50 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)(1) 5.43 8.06 5.50 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 5.03 9.85 6.88 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 6.69 9.85 6.88 Net interest margin 3.14 2.91 3.03 Efficiency ratio(1) 84.39 % 80.54 % 83.15 %





(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the First Quarter 2020

Revenue

Gross revenue (1) was $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by a $0.7 million increase in net interest income.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, gross revenue increased $1.8 million from $14.9 million. The increase was primarily due to growth in net interest income and net gain on mortgage loans resulting from increased mortgage activity.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $8.9 million, an increase of 9.0% from $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a reduction in interest expense resulting from a 20 basis point decline in the cost of funds.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest income increased 12.0% from $8.0 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average loans and lower cost of funds.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 3.14% from 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by a 20 basis point decline in the cost of funds.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, the net interest margin increased from 3.03%, primarily due to a 29 basis point decline in cost of funds.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $7.8 million, a decrease of 5.6% from $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in insurance revenues.

While our net gains on mortgage loans remained consistent with the fourth quarter, the uncertainty of COVID-19’s impact on the economy caused major disruptions in the mortgage market. Sharp Fed Funds and US Treasury rate reductions, as well as capacity, liquidity and delinquency concerns in the mortgage industry caused the market value of loans and loan servicing to decline rapidly and significantly relative to mortgage hedges, resulting in approximately $4 million of lost value during the month of March.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, non-interest income increased 11.3% from $7.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net gains on mortgage loans as a result of a higher volume of mortgages.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $14.6 million, an increase of 12.0% from $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 included a $0.6 million loss on intangibles held for sale related to the Capital Management segment. Excluding the loss on intangibles held for sale, the increase was driven by higher professional costs primarily associated with the pending branch acquisition along with an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from higher head count and seasonality in payroll taxes.

Non-interest expense increased 16.2% from $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense reflecting the growth of the organization over the past year and improved performance.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 84.4% in the first quarter of 2020, compared with 80.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 83.2% in the first quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio was negatively impacted during the first quarter 2020 by various acquisition and disposition related expenses. Management expects a return to the positive trend it had previously shown in the Company’s efficiency ratio.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 20.8%, compared to 11.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to tax-planning strategies driven by the impact of research and development tax credits.

Loan Portfolio

Total gross loans including mortgage loans held for sale were $1.11 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $61.8 million from the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of $157.1 million from March 31, 2019.

Gross loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $1.04 billion at March 31, 2020, an annualized increase of 18.4% from $998.0 million at December 31, 2019, and an increase of 12.1% from $931.2 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in gross loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in the 1-4 family residential, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate portfolios.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.18 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2019, and $978.1 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in total deposits from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in money market, time and non-interest bearing deposits.

Average total deposits for the first quarter of 2020 increased $103.6 million, or 10.6%, from the first quarter of 2019.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management decreased by $551.2 million during the first quarter to $5.64 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $6.19 billion at December 31, 2019, and $5.78 billion at March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to market losses resulting from the market volatility related to the global pandemic.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $11.1 million, or 0.82% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, a decline from $12.9 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2019 due primarily to pay downs on non-performing loans.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting the strong growth in the loan portfolio. Changes within the provision during the first quarter 2020 also included a decrease in the specific reserve resulting from pay downs on an impaired loan and an increase in the unallocated reserve based on management’s assumptions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic given data that was currently available, as of the date of analysis.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a loan modification program was designed and implemented to assist our clients experiencing financial stress resulting from the economic impacts caused by the global pandemic. The program includes loan extensions, temporary payment moratoriums, and financial covenant waivers for commercial and consumer borrowers impacted by the pandemic who have a pass risk rating and have not been delinquent over 30 days on payments in the last two years. These programs were implemented towards the end of the first quarter of 2020. No clients participated in the loan modification program in the first quarter, however as April 24th, the Company entered into modification agreements with 32 clients across multiple industries in the amount of $55.8 million.

The Company will continue to closely monitor the loan portfolio, understanding the stress of our borrowers as well as the on-going impact of COVID-19, as it relates to the allowance for loan loss and credit quality metrics.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. At March 31, 2020, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

March 31, 2020 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.96 % Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET 1”) to risk-weighted assets 10.96 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.31 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.81 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.35 CET 1 to risk-weighted assets 10.35 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.23 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.33 %

Tangible book value per common share increased 12.7% from $11.88 at March 31, 2019 to $13.39 at March 31, 2020, and was up 1.8% from $13.15 at December 31, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 22,679 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.50 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 300,000 shares of its common stock. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had up to 233,623 shares remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization, although the Company does not currently anticipate continuing to repurchase shares while its capital can be better used supporting its clients and communities through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, 2020. The call can be accessed via telephone at 877-405-1628; passcode 3033844. A recorded replay will be accessible through May 8, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056; passcode 3033844.

A slide presentation relating to the first quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” and “Gross Revenue,” “Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” and “Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 12, 2020 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com

IR@myfw.com

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

Three Months Ending March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 11,002 $ 10,554 $ 10,218 Investment securities 295 321 310 Federal funds sold and other 215 478 522 Total interest and dividend income 11,512 11,353 11,050 Interest expense: Deposits 2,393 2,995 2,909 Other borrowed funds 188 168 170 Total interest expense 2,581 3,163 3,079 Net interest income 8,931 8,190 7,971 Less: provision for loan losses 367 447 194 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 8,564 7,743 7,777 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,731 4,748 4,670 Net gain on mortgage loans 2,481 2,577 1,456 Bank fees 368 261 289 Risk management and insurance fees 96 367 468 Income on company-owned life insurance 91 92 93 Net gain on sale of assets — 183 — Total non-interest income 7,767 8,228 6,976 Total income before non-interest expense 16,331 15,971 14,753 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,482 7,990 7,618 Occupancy and equipment 1,440 1,369 1,407 Professional services 1,023 962 777 Technology and information systems 969 928 1,069 Data processing 847 783 687 Marketing 415 300 278 Amortization of other intangible assets 2 7 173 Net loss on intangibles held for sale 553 — — Other 916 743 593 Total non-interest expense 14,647 13,082 12,602 Income before income taxes 1,684 2,889 2,151 Income tax expense 350 317 524 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,334 $ 2,572 $ 1,627 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.32 $ 0.21





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ending March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 4,076 $ 4,180 $ 2,164 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 114,438 74,458 67,602 Total cash and cash equivalents 118,514 78,638 69,766 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 52,500 58,903 53,610 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 1,158 585 993 Mortgage loans held for sale 64,120 48,312 19,778 Loans, net of allowance of $8,242, $7,875 and $7,645 1,035,709 990,132 923,545 Premises and equipment, net 5,148 5,218 5,815 Accrued interest receivable 3,107 3,048 3,053 Accounts receivable 4,669 5,238 4,561 Other receivables 1,058 1,006 881 Other real estate owned, net 658 658 658 Goodwill 19,686 19,686 24,811 Other intangible assets, net 26 28 229 Deferred tax assets, net 5,036 5,047 4,549 Company-owned life insurance 15,177 15,086 14,803 Other assets 24,297 16,544 17,636 Intangibles held for sale 3,000 3,553 — Total assets $ 1,353,863 $ 1,251,682 $ 1,144,688 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 270,604 $ 240,068 $ 226,484 Interest-bearing 907,846 846,716 751,617 Total deposits 1,178,450 1,086,784 978,101 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 10,000 10,000 20,361 Subordinated notes 14,459 6,560 6,560 Accrued interest payable 417 299 329 Other liabilities 21,708 20,244 19,669 Liabilities held for sale 126 117 — Total liabilities 1,225,160 1,124,004 1,025,020 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total shareholders’ equity 128,703 127,678 119,668 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,353,863 $ 1,251,682 $ 1,144,688





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities and Other $ 147,157 $ 146,701 $ 130,641 Construction and Development 25,461 28,120 37,128 1-4 Family Residential 412,306 400,134 360,607 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 192,350 165,179 172,014 Owner Occupied CRE 121,138 127,968 108,873 Commercial and Industrial 144,066 128,457 120,602 Total loans held for investment 1,042,478 996,559 929,865 Deferred costs, net 1,473 1,448 1,325 Gross loans $ 1,043,951 $ 998,007 $ 931,190 Total mortgage loans held for sale $ 64,120 $ 48,312 $ 19,778 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 671,641 $ 615,575 $ 513,328 Time deposits 150,190 134,913 176,312 Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts 82,092 91,921 59,464 Savings accounts 3,923 4,307 2,513 Total interest-bearing deposits 907,846 846,716 751,617 Noninterest-bearing accounts 270,604 240,068 226,484 Total deposits $ 1,178,450 $ 1,086,784 $ 978,101





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019

2019

Average Balance Sheets Average Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 68,035 $ 108,245 $ 85,826 Available-for-sale securities 55,208 58,745 50,474 Loans 1,016,148 958,497 915,921 Interest-earning assets 1,139,391 1,125,487 1,052,221 Mortgage loans held for sale 37,798 59,813 13,277 Total interest earning-assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 1,177,189 1,185,300 1,065,498 Allowance for loan losses (8,010) (7,756) (7,567 Noninterest-earning assets 84,054 78,934 77,780 Total assets $ 1,253,233 $ 1,256,478 $ 1,135,711 Average Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 830,736 $ 865,489 $ 760,507 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 10,495 10,000 10,401 Subordinated notes 7,854 6,560 6,560 Total interest-bearing liabilities 849,085 882,049 777,468 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 253,813 226,948 220,408 Other liabilities 19,874 19,912 19,413 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 273,687 246,860 239,821 Shareholders’ equity 130,461 127,569 118,422 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,253,233 $ 1,256,478 $ 1,135,711 Yields (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1.26 % 1.77 % 2.43 % Available-for-sale securities 2.14 2.19 2.46 Loans 4.33 4.40 4.46 Interest-earning assets 4.04 4.03 4.20 Mortgage loans held for sale 3.45 3.63 3.80 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 4.02 4.01 4.20 Interest-bearing deposits 1.15 1.38 1.53 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 1.95 1.96 1.92 Subordinated notes 6.97 7.26 7.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.22 1.43 1.58 Net interest margin 3.14 2.91 3.03 Interest rate spread 2.83 % 2.60 % 2.62 %





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2019 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 10,451 $ 12,270 $ 18,713 Non-performing assets 11,109 12,928 19,371 Net charge-offs — 248 — Non-performing loans to total loans 1.00 % 1.23 % 2.01 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.82 1.03 1.69 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 78.86 64.18 40.85 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.79 0.79 0.82 Net charge-offs to average loans — % 0.03 % — % Assets under management $ 5,636,500 $ 6,187,707 $ 5,781,297 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 16.26 $ 16.08 $ 15.02 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 13.39 $ 13.15 $ 11.88 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 7,863,564 7,906,516 7,873,718 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 7,930,611 7,950,279 7,889,644 Shares outstanding at period end 7,917,489 7,940,168 7,968,420 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.96 % 11.31 % 11.13 % CET 1 to risk-weighted assets 10.96 11.31 11.13 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.31 12.87 12.78 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.81 8.58 8.67 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.35 10.67 10.36 CET 1 to risk-weighted assets 10.35 10.67 10.36 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.23 11.53 11.26 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.33 % 8.09 % 8.07 %

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2019 Tangible common Total shareholders' equity $ 128,703 $ 127,678 $ 119,668 Less: Goodwill 19,686 19,686 24,811 Intangibles held for sale 3,000 3,553 — Other intangibles, net 26 28 229 Tangible common equity $ 105,991 $ 104,411 $ 94,628 Common shares outstanding, end of period 7,917,489 7,940,168 7,968,420 Tangible common book value per share $ 13.39 $ 13.15 $ 11.88 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,334 $ 2,572 $ 1,627 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 5.03 % 9.85 % 6.88 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 14,647 $ 13,082 $ 12,602 Less: amortization 2 7 173 Less: loss on intangibles held for sale 553 — — Adjusted non-interest expense $ 14,092 $ 13,075 $ 12,429 Net interest income $ 8,931 $ 8,190 $ 7,971 Non-interest income 7,767 8,228 6,976 Less: Net gain on sale of assets — 183 — Total income $ 16,698 $ 16,235 $ 14,947 Efficiency ratio 84.39 % 80.54 % 83.15 % Total income before non-interest expense $ 16,331 $ 15,971 $ 14,753 Less: Net gain on sale of assets — 183 — Plus: provision for loan losses 367 447 194 Gross revenue $ 16,698 $ 16,235 $ 14,947







First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2019 Adjusted Net Income Available To Common Shareholders Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,334 $ 2,572 $ 1,627 Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale including income tax impact 438 — — Adjusted net income available to shareholders $ 1,772 $ 2,572 $ 1,627 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale including income tax impact 0.06 — — Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.32 $ 0.21 Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale including income tax impact 0.05 — — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.32 $ 0.21 Adjusted Return on Average Assets (annualized) Return on average assets 0.43 % 0.82 % 0.57 % Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale including income tax impact 0.14 — — Adjusted return on average assets 0.57 % 0.82 % 0.57 % Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (annualized) Return on average shareholders' equity 4.09 % 8.06 % 5.50 % Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale including income tax impact 1.34 — — Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 5.43 % 8.06 % 5.50 % Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity (annualized) Return on tangible common equity 5.03 % 9.85 % 6.88 % Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale including income tax impact 1.66 — — Adjusted return on tangible common equity 6.69 % 9.85 % 6.88 %



