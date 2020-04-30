LPL Financial Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2020 Key Performance Indicators



Earnings per share ("EPS") increased 7% year-over-year to $1.92.

-- Net Income was $156 million, up slightly year-over-year.

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets decreased 2% year-over-year to $670 billion, while the S&P 500 index was down 9% year-over-year.

-- Advisory assets increased by 3% year-over-year to $322 billion.

-- Advisory assets increased by 3% year-over-year to $322 billion. Total net new assets were an inflow of $12.5 billion, translating to a 6.5% annualized growth rate, bringing the past twelve-month average organic growth rate to 4.4%.

-- Total net new asset annualized growth rate was 5.3% in January, 7.4% in February, and 7.0% in March.

-- Net new advisory assets were an inflow of $12.5 billion, translating to a 13.6% annualized growth rate, and net new brokerage assets were flat for the quarter.

-- Recruited Assets (1) were $8.4 billion, contributing to a trailing twelve-month total of $36.2 billion.

-- Advisor count (2) was 16,763, up 299 from Q4 2019 and 574 year-over-year.

-- Year-to-date production retention rate was 99.0%, up from 96.2% a year ago.

-- Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 7.1%, up from 4.4% in Q4.

EBITDA** increased 1% year-over-year to $280 million.

-- EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 49% in Q1, bringing the past twelve-month average to 47%.

-- Core G&A** increased 5% year-over-year to $223 million, and decreased 3% sequentially.

-- Share repurchases were $150 million for 1.8 million shares at an average purchase price of $83.

-- Weighted-average fully diluted share count was 81.2 million, down 6% year-over-year.

-- Dividends were $20 million.

Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio(3) was 2.07x.

Key Updates

On April 28th, announced the planned acquisition of assets of Lucia Securities, a firm with ~20 advisors and ~$1.5B of client assets, at an expected transaction multiple of ~6x post-synergy EBITDA**.

Added new disclosure on Insured Cash Account (ICA) balances in the Key Metrics presentation.

Q1 Core G&A** was $223M, or an annualized run-rate of ~$890M. Current full-year plans are to be in the lower half of the 2020 outlook range of $915 to $940M, with expenses building gradually over the year.

Completed $150M of share repurchases in Q1 2020.

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020, reporting net income of $156 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $155 million, or $1.79 per share, in the first quarter of 2019 and $127 million, or $1.53 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Over the past several years, we have built a strong and resilient operating platform with differentiated capabilities and service that positioned us in a place of strength to serve our advisors and their clients," said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. "As we factor in the impact of the current climate, we see even bigger opportunity ahead and are well-positioned to support advisors in the marketplace. Given this, we remain focused on executing our strategy to serve advisors and to create long-term shareholder value."

"In the first quarter, our continued business growth combined with the natural hedges in our model drove another quarter of strong financial outcomes", said Matt Audette, CFO. "We grew gross profit, stayed disciplined on expenses, and generated the highest quarter of earnings per share in our history. Looking forward, our financial strength positions us well to continue investing to drive organic growth while also staying flexible to adjust spending if macro conditions warrant."

**Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects, and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP EPS plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes that the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS, please see footnote 35 on page 19 of this release.

Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,463 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, less commission and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees, which were $871 million and $17 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its Gross Profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,226 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing, and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A to the Company’s total operating expenses, please see footnote 8 on page 17 of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as commission and advisory expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see footnote 24 on page 18 of this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s calculation of Credit Agreement EBITDA can differ significantly from adjusted EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments, and types of adjustments made by such companies. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income, please see footnote 24 on page 18 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2020 Core G&A** outlook), future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, long-term shareholder value and the planned acquisition of Lucia Securities, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates, and expectations as of April 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions, or expectations expressed or implied will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive, and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity, or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs; the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees; changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based business; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue; effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions; whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations and the implementation of Regulation BI (Best Interest); the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves; changes made to the Company's services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company's gross profit streams and costs; execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements, and/or efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; satisfaction of closing conditions, and successful onboarding of advisors and client assets, in connection with the acquisition of assets from Lucia Securities; and the other factors set forth in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 % Change REVENUES Commission $ 503,444 $ 461,359 9 % Advisory 579,027 453,938 28 % Asset-based 285,506 296,363 (4 %) Transaction and fee 137,096 122,480 12 % Interest income, net of interest expense 9,542 12,321 (23 %) Other (51,218 ) 25,218 n/m Total net revenues 1,463,397 1,371,679 7 % EXPENSES Commission and advisory 870,795 799,698 9 % Compensation and benefits 146,802 136,912 7 % Promotional 57,398 51,349 12 % Depreciation and amortization 26,644 23,470 14 % Amortization of intangible assets 16,570 16,168 2 % Occupancy and equipment 39,546 33,106 19 % Professional services 14,605 19,612 (26 %) Brokerage, clearing and exchange 17,024 16,144 5 % Communications and data processing 10,835 12,327 (12 %) Other 26,228 26,403 (1 %) Total operating expenses 1,226,447 1,135,189 8 % Non-operating interest expense and other 29,318 32,716 (10 %) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 207,632 203,774 2 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 51,991 48,376 7 % NET INCOME $ 155,641 $ 155,398 — % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.96 $ 1.84 7 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.92 $ 1.79 7 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,507 84,487 (6 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,166 86,742 (6 %)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Trend

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarterly Results Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 REVENUES Commission $ 503,444 $ 476,920 $ 474,993 Advisory 579,027 533,259 514,363 Asset-based 285,506 288,925 292,140 Transaction and fee 137,096 118,291 121,222 Interest income, net of interest expense 9,542 10,966 11,531 Other (51,218 ) 19,534 1,276 Total net revenues 1,463,397 1,447,895 1,415,525 EXPENSES Commission and advisory 870,795 893,831 856,635 Compensation and benefits 146,802 149,128 138,300 Promotional 57,398 51,050 61,715 Depreciation and amortization 26,644 25,663 24,062 Amortization of intangible assets 16,570 16,631 16,286 Occupancy and equipment 39,546 35,320 34,417 Professional services 14,605 17,772 17,666 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 17,024 15,927 16,380 Communications and data processing 10,835 12,465 12,535 Other 26,228 30,569 27,599 Total operating expenses 1,226,447 1,248,356 1,205,595 Non-operating interest expense and other 29,318 31,384 31,944 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,156 — INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 207,632 164,999 177,986 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 51,991 38,323 46,272 NET INCOME $ 155,641 $ 126,676 $ 131,714 EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.96 $ 1.57 $ 1.61 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.92 $ 1.53 $ 1.57 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,507 80,701 81,833 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,166 82,695 83,844

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 418,202 $ 590,209 Cash segregated under federal and other regulations 1,217,692 822,697 Restricted cash 67,701 58,872 Receivables from: Clients, net of allowance 360,533 433,986 Product sponsors, broker-dealers, and clearing organizations 218,690 177,654 Advisor loans, net of allowance 457,470 441,743 Others, net of allowance 351,169 298,790 Securities owned: Trading — at fair value 29,199 46,447 Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost 14,361 11,806 Securities borrowed 15,927 17,684 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 542,821 533,044 Operating lease assets 103,870 102,477 Goodwill 1,503,648 1,503,648 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 423,341 439,838 Deferred income taxes, net 517 — Other assets 385,625 401,343 Total assets $ 6,110,766 $ 5,880,238 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Drafts payable $ 149,832 $ 218,636 Payables to clients 1,328,882 1,058,873 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 117,860 92,002 Accrued commission and advisory expenses payable 155,360 174,330 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 454,241 557,969 Income taxes payable 65,282 20,129 Unearned revenue 109,420 82,842 Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value 295 176 Long-term and other borrowings, net 2,467,719 2,398,818 Operating lease liabilities 142,922 141,900 Finance lease liabilities 107,596 108,592 Deferred income taxes, net — 2,098 Total liabilities 5,099,409 4,856,365 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 127,035,564 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and 126,494,028 shares issued at December 31, 2019 127 126 Additional paid-in capital 1,720,276 1,703,973 Treasury stock, at cost — 48,177,751 shares at March 31, 2020 and 46,259,989 shares at December 31, 2019 (2,392,712 ) (2,234,793 ) Retained earnings 1,683,666 1,554,567 Total stockholders’ equity 1,011,357 1,023,873 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,110,766 $ 5,880,238





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations(4)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information presented on pages 8-15 of this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" that begins on page 3 of this release.

Quarterly Results Q1 2020 Q4 2019 % Change Q1 2019 % Change Gross Profit(4) Sales-based commissions $ 228,391 $ 193,980 18 % $ 190,999 20 % Trailing commissions 275,053 282,940 (3 %) 270,360 2 % Advisory 579,027 533,259 9 % 453,938 28 % Commission and advisory fees 1,082,471 1,010,179 7 % 915,297 18 % Production based payout(5) (920,835 ) (876,654 ) 5 % (777,889 ) 18 % Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 161,636 133,525 21 % 137,408 18 % Client cash 151,398 155,322 (3 %) 173,139 (13 %) Other asset-based(6) 134,108 133,603 — % 123,224 9 % Transaction and fee 137,096 118,291 16 % 122,480 12 % Interest income and other, net(7) 8,364 13,323 (37 %) 15,730 (47 %) Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 592,602 554,064 7 % 571,981 4 % Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense (17,024 ) (15,927 ) 7 % (16,144 ) 5 % Gross Profit(4) 575,578 538,137 7 % 555,837 4 % G&A Expense Core G&A(8) 223,211 230,182 (3 %) 212,520 5 % Regulatory charges 6,157 7,893 n/m 7,873 n/m Promotional 57,398 51,050 12 % 51,349 12 % Employee share-based compensation 8,648 7,179 20 % 7,967 9 % Total G&A 295,414 296,304 — % 279,709 6 % EBITDA(4) 280,164 241,833 16 % 276,128 1 % Depreciation and amortization 26,644 25,663 4 % 23,470 14 % Amortization of intangible assets 16,570 16,631 — % 16,168 2 % Non-operating interest expense and other 29,318 31,384 (7 %) 32,716 (10 %) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,156 n/m — n/m INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 207,632 164,999 26 % 203,774 2 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 51,991 38,323 36 % 48,376 7 % NET INCOME $ 155,641 $ 126,676 23 % $ 155,398 — % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.92 $ 1.53 25 % $ 1.79 7 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,166 82,695 (2 %) 86,742 (6 %) EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(4)(35) $ 2.06 $ 1.68 23 % $ 1.93 7 %

LPL Financial Holdings Inc

Management's Statements of Operations Trend(4)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarterly Results Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Gross Profit(4) Sales-based commissions $ 228,391 $ 193,980 $ 194,342 Trailing commissions 275,053 282,940 280,651 Advisory 579,027 533,259 514,363 Commission and advisory fees 1,082,471 1,010,179 989,356 Production based payout(5) (920,835 ) (876,654 ) (857,384 ) Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 161,636 133,525 131,972 Client cash 151,398 155,322 162,517 Other asset-based(6) 134,108 133,603 129,623 Transaction and fee 137,096 118,291 121,222 Interest income and other, net (7) 8,364 13,323 13,556 Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 592,602 554,064 558,890 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense (17,024 ) (15,927 ) (16,380 ) Gross Profit(4) 575,578 538,137 542,510 G&A Expense Core G&A(8) 223,211 230,182 215,198 Regulatory charges 6,157 7,893 7,905 Promotional 57,398 51,050 61,715 Employee share-based compensation 8,648 7,179 7,414 Total G&A 295,414 296,304 292,232 EBITDA(4) 280,164 241,833 250,278 Depreciation and amortization 26,644 25,663 24,062 Amortization of intangible assets 16,570 16,631 16,286 Non-operating interest expense and other 29,318 31,384 31,944 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,156 — INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 207,632 164,999 177,986 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 51,991 38,323 46,272 NET INCOME $ 155,641 $ 126,676 $ 131,714 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.92 $ 1.53 $ 1.57 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,166 82,695 83,844 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(4)(35) $ 2.06 $ 1.68 $ 1.71

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Measures(4)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change Q1 2019 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 2,585 3,231 (20%) 2,834 (9%) Fed Funds Daily Effective Rate (FFER) (average bps) 123 165 (42bps) 240 (117bps) Assets Advisory Assets(9) $ 322.3 $ 365.8 (12%) $ 311.9 3% Brokerage Assets(10) 347.6 398.6 (13%) 372.1 (7%) Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 669.9 $ 764.4 (12%) $ 684.0 (2)% Advisory % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 48.1 % 47.8 % 30bps 45.6 % 250bps Assets by Platform Corporate Platform Advisory Assets(11) $ 200.7 $ 228.3 (12%) $ 191.8 5% Hybrid Platform Advisory Assets(12) 121.6 137.5 (12%) 120.1 1% Brokerage Assets 347.6 398.6 (13%) 372.1 (7%) Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 669.9 $ 764.4 (12%) $ 684.0 (2%) Centrally Managed Assets Centrally Managed Assets(13) $ 46.9 $ 52.4 (10%) $ 42.9 9% Centrally Managed % of Total Advisory Assets 14.5 % 14.3 % 20bps 13.8 % 70bps

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Measures(4)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change Q1 2019 Change Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets(14) $ 12.5 $ 9.6 n/m $ 4.6 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets(15) — (0.8 ) n/m (0.7 ) n/m Total Net New Assets $ 12.5 $ 8.8 n/m $ 4.0 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(16) $ 2.4 $ 1.9 n/m $ 1.4 n/m Advisory NNA Annualized Growth(17) 13.6 % 11.4 % n/m 6.5 % n/m Total NNA Annualized Growth(17) 6.5 % 4.9 % n/m 2.5 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets(18) $ 7.4 $ 7.5 n/m $ 4.2 n/m Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets(19) 5.1 2.1 n/m 0.4 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 12.5 $ 9.6 n/m $ 4.6 n/m Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(20) $ 2.2 $ 2.0 n/m $ 1.0 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 34.5 $ 24.4 41% $ 21.7 59% Deposit Cash Account Balances 8.7 5.0 74% 4.3 102% Total Insured Sweep Balances 43.2 29.4 47% 25.9 67% Money Market Account Cash Balances 1.8 1.9 (5%) 4.8 (63%) Purchased Money Market Funds 2.8 2.4 17% — —% Total Money Market Balances 4.6 4.3 7% 4.8 (4%) Total Client Cash Balances $ 47.8 $ 33.7 42% $ 30.7 56% Client Cash Balances % of Total Assets 7.1 % 4.4 % 270bps 4.5 % 260bps Client Cash Balance Average Fees Insured Cash Account Average Fee - bps(21) 195 222 (27) 250 (55) Deposit Cash Account Average Fee - bps(21) 142 184 (42) 220 (78) Money Market Account Average Fee - bps(21) 58 69 (11) 77 (19) Purchased Money Market Fund Average Fee - bps(21) 29 29 n/m — n/m Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps(21) 168 193 (25) 220 (52) Net Buy (Sell) Activity(22) $ 0.2 $ 9.8 n/m $ 12.9 n/m





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics(4)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

March

2020 February

2020 Feb to Mar

Change January

2020 December

2019 Assets Served Advisory Assets(9) $ 322.3 $ 355.7 (9.4%) $ 369.2 $ 365.8 Brokerage Assets(10) 347.6 380.9 (8.7%) 397.7 398.6 Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 669.9 $ 736.6 (9.1%) $ 767.0 $ 764.4 Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets(14) $ 4.1 $ 4.3 n/m $ 4.0 $ 3.8 Net New Brokerage Assets(15) 0.2 0.4 n/m (0.6 ) (0.9 ) Total Net New Assets $ 4.3 $ 4.8 n/m $ 3.4 $ 2.9 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(16) $ 0.6 $ 0.8 n/m $ 0.9 $ 0.6 Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 34.5 $ 24.8 39.1% $ 24.4 $ 24.4 Deposit Cash Account Balances 8.7 5.2 67.3% 4.8 5.0 Total Insured Sweep Balances 43.2 30.0 44.0% 29.2 29.4 Money Market Account Cash Balances 1.8 1.6 12.5% 1.7 1.9 Purchased Money Market Funds 2.8 2.6 7.7% 2.5 2.4 Total Money Market Balances 4.6 4.3 7.0% 4.2 4.3 Total Client Cash Balances $ 47.8 $ 34.2 39.8% $ 33.5 $ 33.7 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(22) $ (8.2 ) $ 3.9 n/m $ 4.5 $ 3.2 Market Indices S&P 500 Index (end of period) 2,585 2,954 (12.5%) 3,226 3,231 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 39 158 (119bps) 155 155

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures(4)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change Q1 2019 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 245,662 $ 244,249 1% $ 247,453 (1%) Mutual funds 156,156 150,697 4% 140,662 11% Fixed income 29,125 28,642 2% 24,195 20% Equities 37,421 21,233 76% 18,364 104% Other 35,080 32,099 9% 30,685 14% Total commission revenue $ 503,444 $ 476,920 6% $ 461,359 9% Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Commission Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 92,525 $ 86,141 7% $ 95,615 (3%) Mutual funds 45,534 37,611 21% 34,631 31% Fixed income 29,125 28,642 2% 24,195 20% Equities 37,421 21,233 76% 18,364 104% Other 23,786 20,353 17% 18,194 31% Total sales-based commissions $ 228,391 $ 193,980 18% $ 190,999 20% Trailing commissions Annuities $ 153,137 $ 158,108 (3%) $ 151,838 1% Mutual funds 110,622 113,086 (2%) 106,031 4% Other 11,294 11,746 (4%) 12,491 (10%) Total trailing commissions $ 275,053 $ 282,940 (3%) $ 270,360 2% Total commission revenue $ 503,444 $ 476,920 6% $ 461,359 9% Payout Rate Base Payout Rate 82.70 % 82.82 % (12bps) 82.95 % (25bps) Production Based Bonuses 2.37 % 3.96 % (159bps) 2.04 % 33bps Total Payout Ratio 85.07 % 86.78 % (171bps) 84.99 % 8bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures(4)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Cash Available for Corporate Use(23) Cash at Parent $ 130,964 $ 115,252 Excess Cash at Broker-Dealer subsidiary per Credit Agreement 86,897 66,842 Other Available Cash 18,287 21,597 Total Cash Available for Corporate Use $ 236,148 $ 203,691 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Total Debt (does not include unamortized premium) $ 2,483,325 $ 2,415,000 Cash Available (up to $300 million) 236,148 203,691 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,247,177 $ 2,211,309 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (24) $ 1,085,269 $ 1,080,847 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio 2.07 x 2.05 x

March 31, 2020 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Yield At

Issuance Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ 66,000 ABR+25bps(b) 3.500 % 11/12/2024 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility(c) 50,000 FFR+125bps 2.250 % 7/31/2024 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,067,325 LIBOR+175 bps(d) 2.709 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes(e) 500,000 5.75% Fixed 5.750 % 5.750 % 9/15/2025 Senior Unsecured Notes(e) 400,000 (f) 5.75% Fixed 5.115 % 5.750 % 9/15/2025 Senior Unsecured Notes(g) 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,483,325 4.132 %

(a) The Revolving Credit Facility is secured and has a borrowing capacity of $750 million.

(b) The alternate base rate (ABR) was the effective PRIME rate on March 31, 2020, the date of the borrowing.

(c) The Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility is unsecured and at LPL Financial, the Company’s broker-dealer subsidiary, and has a borrowing capacity of $300 million.

(d) The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.

(e) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in two separate transactions; $500 million in notes were issued in March 2017 at par; the remaining $400 million were issued in September 2017 and priced at 103% of the aggregate principal amount.

(f) Does not include unamortized premium of approximately $8.2 million as of March 31, 2020.

(g) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics(4)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change Q1 2019 Change Advisors Advisors 16,763 16,464 2 % 16,189 4 % Net New Advisors 299 115 n/m 80 n/m Annualized commission and advisory fees per Advisor(25) $ 261 $ 246 6 % $ 227 15 % Average Total Assets per Advisor ($ in millions)(26) $ 40.0 $ 46.4 (14 %) $ 42.2 (5 %) Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(27) $ 27.4 $ 26.1 5 % $ 23.2 18 % Total client accounts (in millions) 5.8 5.7 2 % 5.5 5 % Employees - period end 4,358 4,343 — % 4,269 2 % Productivity Metrics Advisory Revenue as a % of Corporate Advisory Assets (28) 1.01 % 1.02 % (1 bps) 1.04 % (3 bps) Gross Profit ROA (29) 30.4 bps 30.7 bps (0.3 bps) 30.8 bps (0.4 bps) OPEX as a % of Brokerage and Advisory Assets (30) 18.3 bps 18.3 bps — bps 18.6 bps (0.3 bps) EBIT ROA (31) 12.2 bps 12.4 bps (0.2 bps) 12.1 bps 0.1 bps Production Retention Rate (YTD annualized) (32) 99.0 % 96.5 % 250 bps 96.2 % 280 bps Recurring Gross Profit Rate (33) 88.1 % 85.9 % 220 bps 86.3 % 180 bps EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit 48.7 % 44.9 % 380 bps 49.7 % (100 bps) Capital Expenditure ($ in millions) $ 34.0 $ 52.1 (35 %) $ 30.3 12 % Share Repurchases ($ in millions) $ 150.0 $ 120.0 25 % $ 125.0 20 % Dividends ($ in millions) 19.7 20.2 (2 %) 21.1 (7 %) Total Capital Allocated ($ in millions) $ 169.7 $ 140.2 21 % $ 146.1 16 % Weighted-average Share Count, Diluted 81.2 82.7 (2 %) 86.7 (6 %) Total Capital Allocated per Share(34) $ 2.09 $ 1.70 23 % $ 1.68 24 %

Endnote Disclosures



(1) Represents the estimated total brokerage and advisory assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) “Financial advisors” or “Advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

(3) Compliance with the Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio is only required under our revolving credit facility.

(4) Certain information presented on pages 8-15 includes non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” that begins on page 3.

(5) Production based payout is an operating measure calculated as a commission and advisory expense less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of production based payout against the Company’s commission and advisory expense for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q1 2019 Production based payout $ 920,835 $ 876,654 $ 857,384 $ 777,889 Advisor deferred compensation expense (50,040 ) 17,177 (749 ) 21,809 Commission and advisory expense $ 870,795 $ 893,831 $ 856,635 $ 799,698

(6) Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(7) Interest income and other, net is an operating measure calculated as interest income, net of interest expense plus other revenue, less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net against the Company’s interest income, net of interest expense and other revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q1 2019 Interest income, net of interest expense $ 9,542 $ 10,966 $ 11,531 $ 12,321 Plus: Other revenue (51,218 ) 19,534 1,276 25,218 Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense 50,040 (17,177 ) 749 (21,809 ) Interest income and other, net $ 8,364 $ 13,323 $ 13,556 $ 15,730

(8) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses for the periods presented:

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q1 2019 Operating Expense Reconciliation (in thousands) Core G&A $ 223,211 $ 230,182 $ 215,198 $ 212,520 Regulatory charges 6,157 7,893 7,905 7,873 Promotional 57,398 51,050 61,715 51,349 Employee share-based compensation 8,648 7,179 7,414 7,967 Total G&A 295,414 296,304 292,232 279,709 Commissions and advisory 870,795 893,831 856,635 799,698 Depreciation & amortization 26,644 25,663 24,062 23,470 Amortization of intangible assets 16,570 16,631 16,286 16,168 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 17,024 15,927 16,380 16,144 Total operating expenses $ 1,226,447 $ 1,248,356 $ 1,205,595 $ 1,135,189

(9) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at LPL Financial. Q4 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company") that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019.

(10) Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Q4 2019 also included brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with Allen & Company that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019.

(11) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company.

(12) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial.

(13) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios, and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(14) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts, including advisory assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors, less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively.

(15) Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts, including brokerage assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors, less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(16) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(17) Calculated as annualized current period net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total brokerage and advisory assets.

(18) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform (FN 11) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform.

(19) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform (FN 12) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform.

(20) Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts (FN 13) less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts.

(21) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(22) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received, or fees paid.

(23) Consists of cash unrestricted by the Credit Agreement and other regulations available for operating, investing, and financing uses.

(24) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 560,123 $ 559,880 Non-operating interest expense 126,603 130,001 Provision for income taxes 185,570 181,955 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,156 3,156 Depreciation and amortization 98,953 95,779 Amortization of intangible assets 65,736 65,334 EBITDA $ 1,040,141 $ 1,036,105 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Employee share-based compensation expense $ 30,547 $ 29,866 Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,679 2,992 Other 11,902 11,884 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) $ 1,085,269 $ 1,080,847

(25) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior period.

(26) Calculated based on the end of period total brokerage and advisory assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(27) Represents the amortization expense amount of forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(28) Represents advisory revenue as a percentage of Corporate Platform Advisory Assets (FN 11) for the trailing twelve month period.

(29) Represents Gross Profit (FN 4) for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the trailing twelve month period.

(30) Represents operating expenses for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the period. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes core G&A (FN 8), regulatory, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation & amortization, and amortization of intangible assets.

(31) EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA less OPEX as a % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets.

(32) Reflects retention of commission and advisory revenues, calculated by deducting the prior year production of the annualized year-to-date attrition rate, over the prior year total production.

(33) Recurring Gross Profit Rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks recurring gross profit, a characterization of gross profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs, and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion.

(34) Capital Allocated per Share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

(35) EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to the Company’s GAAP EPS for the periods presented:

EPS Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) Q1 2020 EPS $ 1.92 Amortization of Intangible Assets 16,570 Tax Benefit (4,640 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets Net of Tax Benefit $ 11,930 Diluted Share Count 81,166 EPS Impact $ 0.15 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets $ 2.06





