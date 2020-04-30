Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Reports 2020 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) reported net income of $5.1 million, $0.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $18.7 million, $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Net operating earnings(1) were $17.2 million, $0.76 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $13.8 million, $0.64 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.



Highlights for the first quarter of 2020 included:

Net income decreased by 72.8% compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to a decline in the fair value of equity securities resulting from the severe disruption in financial markets related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Net operating earnings (1) of $17.2 million increased by 24.5% compared to the first quarter of 2019

46.6% growth in gross written premiums to $124.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2019

32.0% increase in net investment income to $6.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2019

Underwriting income (2) of $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, resulting in a combined ratio of 83.9%

Underwriting income (2) of $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, resulting in a combined ratio of 83.9%



(1) Net operating earnings and annualized operating return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

“Kinsale achieved high levels of profit and growth in the first quarter of 2020 and proved again the strength and resiliency of the company's business model. Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, over 90% of Kinsale employees were working remotely by the end of the quarter with no loss in productivity or service levels. Premium was up 47% for the quarter and the combined ratio was just under 84%,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $124.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $84.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 46.6%. The increase in gross written premiums during the first quarter of 2020 over the same period last year was due to higher submission activity from brokers and higher rates, resulting from continued favorable market conditions in the excess and surplus lines market.

Underwriting income(2) was $14.4 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 83.9%, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.1 million and a combined ratio of 80.3% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to premium growth period over period, offset in part by lower favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years. Loss and expense ratios were 59.9% and 24.0%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 54.9% and 25.4% for the first quarter of 2019. Results for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 included favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years of $3.0 million, or 3.3 points, and $6.4 million, or 10.4 points, respectively.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company’s operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 124,036 $ 84,626 Ceded written premiums (15,983 ) (11,559 ) Net written premiums $ 108,053 $ 73,067 Net earned premiums $ 89,761 $ 61,491 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 53,733 33,732 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 21,583 15,616 Underwriting income(2) $ 14,445 $ 12,143 Loss ratio 59.9 % 54.9 % Expense ratio 24.0 % 25.4 % Combined ratio 83.9 % 80.3 % Annualized return on equity(3) 5.0 % 27.1 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 17.1 % 20.0 % (2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity during the period. (4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of stockholders’ equity during the period. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The following table summarizes losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 56,671 63.1 % $ 40,098 65.2 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 71 0.1 % 30 0.1 % Effect of prior accident year development (3,009 ) (3.3 )% (6,396 ) (10.4 )% Total $ 53,733 59.9 % $ 33,732 54.9 %

Investment Results

The Company’s net investment income was $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 32.0%. The Company’s investment portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, had an annualized gross investment return(5) of 2.9% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.2% for the first quarter of 2019. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, and municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "AA-." The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.7 years at March 31, 2020 and 4.3 years at December 31, 2019. Cash and invested assets totaled $955.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $908.2 million at December 31, 2019.

(5) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities, before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending balances of those investments during the period.

Other

Total comprehensive (loss) income, which includes the change in after-tax unrealized gains and losses from the Company’s available-for-sale investments, was a loss of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to income of $25.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decline in total comprehensive income was due to lower fair values of the Company's investments resulting from the impact of the disruption in global financial markets beginning in March 2020 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effective tax rates for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 were (1.1)% and 17.9%, respectively. In the first quarter of 2020, the effective tax rate was lower than the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the tax benefits from stock options exercised and tax-exempt investment income in relation to pretax income. Pretax income in the first quarter of 2020 reflected a decline in the fair value of the Company's equity investment portfolio.

Stockholders' equity was $401.3 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $405.9 million at December 31, 2019. Annualized operating return on equity(4) was 17.1% for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease from 20.0% for the first quarter of 2019, which was attributable to the proceeds received from the Company's equity offering in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the net change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, and net realized gains and losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net operating earnings: Net income $ 5,086 $ 18,720 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes 12,767 (4,657 ) Net realized gains on investments, after taxes (613 ) (221 ) Net operating earnings $ 17,240 $ 13,842 Diluted operating earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.86 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share 0.56 (0.21 ) Net realized gains on investments, after taxes, per share (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Diluted operating earnings per share(1) $ 0.76 $ 0.64 Operating return on equity: Average stockholders' equity(2) $ 403,607 $ 276,438 Annualized return on equity(3) 5.0 % 27.1 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 17.1 % 20.0 % (1) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding. (2) Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two. (3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity during the period. (4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of stockholders’ equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the net change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized gains and losses on investments, other income, other expenses and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income $ 5,086 $ 18,720 Income tax expense (56 ) 4,081 Income before income taxes 5,030 22,801 Other expenses — 36 Net investment income (5,960 ) (4,515 ) Change in the fair value of equity securities 16,161 (5,895 ) Net realized investment gains (776 ) (280 ) Other income (10 ) (4 ) Underwriting income $ 14,445 $ 12,143

Conference Call

Kinsale Capital Group will hold a conference call to discuss this press release on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public may access the conference call by dialing (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 4841629, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on June 29, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "project," "plan," "estimate" or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: inadequate loss reserves to cover the Company's actual losses; inherent uncertainty of models resulting in actual losses that are materially different than the Company's estimates; adverse economic factors; a decline in the Company's financial strength rating; loss of one or more key executives; loss of a group of brokers that generate significant portions of the Company's business; failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions the Company employs, or change in other claims or coverage issues; adverse performance of the Company's investment portfolio; adverse market conditions that affect its excess and surplus lines insurance operations; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Bryan Petrucelli

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

804-289-1272

ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com





KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 124,036 $ 84,626 Ceded written premiums (15,983 ) (11,559 ) Net written premiums 108,053 73,067 Change in unearned premiums (18,292 ) (11,576 ) Net earned premiums 89,761 61,491 Net investment income 5,960 4,515 Change in the fair value of equity securities (16,161 ) 5,895 Net realized investment gains 776 280 Other income 10 4 Total revenues 80,346 72,185 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 53,733 33,732 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 21,583 15,616 Other expenses — 36 Total expenses 75,316 49,384 Income before income taxes 5,030 22,801 Total income tax (benefit) expense (56 ) 4,081 Net income 5,086 18,720 Other comprehensive (loss) income Change in unrealized (losses) gains on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes (9,223 ) 6,780 Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,137 ) $ 25,500 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.86 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 22,109 21,169 Diluted 22,678 21,763





KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (in thousands) Investments: Fixed-maturity securities at fair value $ 818,905 $ 729,532 Equity securities at fair value 83,566 78,294 Total investments 902,471 807,826 Cash and cash equivalents 52,554 100,408 Investment income due and accrued 5,499 4,743 Premiums receivable, net 42,187 34,483 Reinsurance recoverable 71,422 72,574 Ceded unearned premiums 18,112 16,118 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 26,005 23,564 Intangible assets 3,538 3,538 Deferred income tax asset, net 9,869 3,374 Other assets 33,832 23,922 Total assets $ 1,165,489 $ 1,090,550 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 491,333 $ 460,058 Unearned premiums 207,662 187,374 Payable to reinsurers 10,658 7,151 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,528 12,366 Credit facility 24,075 16,744 Other liabilities 22,899 977 Total liabilities 764,155 684,670 Stockholders' equity 401,334 405,880 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,165,489 $ 1,090,550



