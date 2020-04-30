There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,909 in the last 365 days.

County Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Focus remains on continued execution against strategic priorities, as well as swift and deliberate actions to prioritize safety and effectively serve customers and communities

Highlights

  • Net loss of $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 or $0.78 diluted loss per share for the first quarter 2020
  • Net interest income decreased $740,000 during first quarter 2020 due to actions by the Federal Reserve in response to COVID-19
  • Goodwill impairment of $5.0 million or $0.74 per diluted share
  • COVID-19 qualitative adjustment of $2.0 million recognized through provision for loan losses for the first quarter 2020
  • Write-down on other real estate owned of $1.4 million during the first quarter 2020
  • Average loans sold and serviced increased $5.4 million and loan fees as a percentage of average loans sold and serviced increased 0.02% to 0.98% during the first quarter 2020
  • Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) decreased $43.9 million or 5.3% largely due to seasonal fluctuations since December 31, 2019
  • Substandard loans decreased $14.3 million since December 31, 2019 due to $13.6 million in upgrades to watch
  • Submitted $104 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Loan applications which have been approved through April 29, 2020
  • Capital ratios remain strong with a Total Risk-Based Capital ratio of 18.0% and Tier 1 Leverage of 14.9%

MANITOWOC, Wis., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported results for the first quarter of 2020.  Net loss was $5.2 million, or $0.78 diluted loss per share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019.  Net loss included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge as a result of the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its potential impact on future earnings, as well as overall bank valuations.  Excluding that charge, diluted loss would have been $0.04 per share.

Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “As a result of the swift and decisive actions we took in response to the pandemic, there were several pushes and pulls to our financials this quarter.  Those included a goodwill impairment primarily related to market changes, the addition of approximately $2.0 million in provisions for loan losses and some increased margin compression due to the impact of the pandemic, and a $1.4 million write-down on one OREO property due to an updated appraised value.  We also recently updated our capital stress testing and it showed that we have more than sufficient capital to maintain our well-capitalized status in a severe adverse stress scenario. Out of an abundance of caution, we have started to extend out our wholesale funding maturities to better manage future liquidity risk and rates up scenarios.” 

Schneider continued, “We prioritized our team’s safety and now have the large majority of our team working efficiently from their home offices, and have closed all locations except the drive-thrus at three of our branch locations.  Even with these disruptions, I am so proud of how our team came together and continued to safely and effectively serve our clients. Through April 29, 2020, we have processed 812 Paycheck Protection Loans (“PPP”) through the SBA applications, totaling $104 million and representing almost 13,000 jobs protected.  Our team is prepared to weather any future temporary disruptions that the pandemic may cause to our business operations and those of our customers.  Our capital ratios remain strong and we will continue to stay balanced in our capital allocation approach, which includes a continuation of our current dividend payout and common stock buyback plan.  Of note, during the first quarter, we were able to purchase 256,000 shares of common stock.”

Loans and Securities

Total loans decreased $23.3 million, or 2.3%, during the first quarter of 2020 and $170.5 million year-over-year, or 14.4%, to $1.0 billion.  The decrease in total loans in the first quarter of 2020 was due to loan paydowns and a continued focus on selling loans in the secondary market.  The decrease in total loans year-over-year was the result of a continued focus on long-term liquidity.  Loan participations the Company continued to service were $747.6 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million or 0.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, but an increase of $72.3 million, or 10.7%, year-over-year.  By increasing the amount of loans participated, the Company has been reducing credit risk from its balance sheet and increasing non-interest revenue streams.

During the first quarter of 2020, investments increased $87.4 million, or 55.1%, compared to December 31, 2019 due to deploying cash into securities.

Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a decrease of $81.5 million, or 7.4%, sequentially and $156.3 million, or 13.3%, year-over-year.  Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) decreased $43.9 million, or 5.3%, sequentially and increased $32.1 million, or 4.2%, year-over-year.  The decrease in client deposits from the sequential quarter was driven by the timing of farmer milk check deposits in December 2019, as well as overall declines in money market account balances across all product lines.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company took advantage of the Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate cuts and increased borrowings from FHLB by $65.0 million, with an average rate of 0.77%.  The Company’s overall focus remains on funding loan growth with client deposits; however, these borrowings help reduce interest rate risk and our lower cost of funds.  Due to the increases in loan participations and client deposit growth discussed above, the Company decreased its dependence on brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit to $228.3 million at March 31, 2020.  This represents a decrease of $188.5 million, or 45.2%, from March 31, 2019.   

Net Interest Income and Margin

  • Net interest margin decreased both sequentially and year-over-year, due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve Bank related to COVID-19 during the first quarter of 2020 and the resulting decrease in rates across the yield curve.
  • Interest income on investment securities increased in the linked quarter, due to shifting balances from interest-bearing deposits with banks to investment securities.
  • Loan interest income decreased in the both linked and year-over-year periods as a result of the previously mentioned shift from loans held on balance sheet to loans sold and serviced.
  • Interest expense on savings, NOW, money market, and interest checking accounts decreased despite the increase in average balance both in the linked quarter and year-over year due to the market driven drop in interest rates which contributed to an overall lower cost of funds.
  • Interest expense on time deposits decreased in the linked quarter due to the Company’s continued focus on shifting away from brokered time deposit balances for funding. Year-over-year, time deposits also decreased due to the Company’s shift away from wholesale funding.
  • Interest expense on FHLB advances increased in the linked quarter due to the overall increase in volume this quarter as FHLB advance rates were more competitive than other forms of wholesale funding. Year-over-year, FHLB advances interest expense decreased due to the Company’s shift away from wholesale funding.

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated.

    Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 v.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019		     Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 v.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019		  
    Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		     Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		  
    Volume     Rate     Net     Volume     Rate     Net  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Interest Income:                                                
Investment securities   $ 239     $ (57 )   $ 182     $ 24     $ (96 )   $ (72 )
Loans     (415 )     (694 )     (1,109 )     (2,211 )     (708 )     (2,919 )
Federal funds sold and
  interest-bearing
  deposits with banks		     (150 )     (67 )     (217 )     (144 )     104       (40 )
Total interest income     (326 )     (818 )     (1,144 )     (2,331 )     (700 )     (3,031 )
Interest Expense:                                                
Savings, NOW, money market
  and interest checking		   $ 35     $ (137 )   $ (102 )   $ 188     $ (599 )   $ (411 )
Time deposits     (264 )     (68 )     (332 )     (1,135 )     469       (666 )
Other borrowings     3       (1 )     2       (1 )     1       -  
FHLB advances     39       (22 )     17       (157 )     (63 )     (220 )
Junior subordinated
  debentures		           11       11       4       24       28  
Total interest expense   $ (187 )   $ (217 )   $ (404 )   $ (1,101 )   $ (168 )   $ (1,269 )
Net interest income   $ (139 )   $ (601 )   $ (740 )   $ (1,230 )   $ (532 )   $ (1,762 )

The following tables set forth average balance sheets, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the period indicated.

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019     March 31, 2019  
    Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		   Yields/
Rates		     Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		   Yields/
Rates		     Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		   Yields/
Rates		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Assets                                                            
Investment securities   $ 196,353     $ 1,289   2.63 %   $ 159,202     $ 1,106   2.78 %   $ 192,963     $ 1,361   2.82 %
Loans (2)     1,028,637       12,582   4.89 %     1,061,432       13,691   5.16 %     1,207,240       15,501   5.14 %
Interest bearing deposits due from
  other banks		     60,825       225   1.48 %     98,848       441   1.79 %     36,227       264   2.91 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 1,285,815     $ 14,096   4.39 %   $ 1,319,482     $ 15,238   4.62 %   $ 1,436,430     $ 17,126   4.77 %
Allowance for loan losses     (15,330 )                 (14,868 )                 (17,005 )            
Other assets     84,461                   77,934                   78,654              
  Total assets   $ 1,354,946                 $ 1,382,548                 $ 1,498,079              
                                                             
Liabilities                                                            
Savings, NOW, money market,
  interest checking		   $ 334,740     $ 774   0.92 %   $ 322,629     $ 876   1.09 %   $ 295,418     $ 1,184   1.60 %
Time deposits     613,753       3,574   2.33 %     658,864       3,905   2.37 %     797,476       4,240   2.13 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 948,493     $ 4,348   1.83 %   $ 981,493     $ 4,781   1.95 %   $ 1,092,894     $ 5,424   1.99 %
Other borrowings     1,259       11   3.49 %     799       9   4.60 %     844       11   5.27 %
FHLB advances     56,708       233   1.65 %     44,400       216   1.95 %     92,900       453   1.95 %
Junior subordinated debentures     44,871       706   6.29 %     44,839       694   6.19 %     44,606       678   6.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 1,051,331     $ 5,298   2.02 %   $ 1,071,531     $ 5,700   2.13 %   $ 1,231,244     $ 6,566   2.13 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     113,351                   123,541                   101,532              
Other liabilities     16,877                   16,749                   11,362              
  Total liabilities   $ 1,181,559                 $ 1,211,821                 $ 1,344,138              
                                                             
Shareholders' equity     173,387                   170,727                   153,941              
  Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,354,946                 $ 1,382,548                 $ 1,498,079              
                                                             
Net interest income           $ 8,798                 $ 9,538                 $ 10,560      
Interest rate spread (3)                 2.37 %                 2.49 %                 2.64 %
Net interest margin (4)                 2.74 %                 2.89 %                 2.94 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
  interest-bearing liabilities		     1.22                   1.23                   1.17              
  1. Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
  2. Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.
  3. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
  4. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Non-Interest Income

  • Loan servicing income increased in the linked quarter due to a 0.02% increase in loan servicing fees income spread during Q1 2020. Year-over-year, loan servicing fees increased due to a 0.07% increase in loan servicing fee spread and an increase in loans serviced.
  • Loan servicing right origination income decreased in the linked quarter due to the decreases in loans sold and serviced; however, the loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced increased by 4.6% due to our election to switch to fair value accounting versus amortized cost to better reflect shareholder value and the value of future revenue streams.
  • Other income decreased year-over-year due to a reduction of the allowance for unused commitments of $0.5 million during Q1 2019.  
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
  Non-Interest Income                                        
Service charges   $ 342     $ 549     $ 348     $ 407     $ 353  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net     38       34       87       26       (1 )
Loan servicing fees     1,831       1,778       1,677       1,563       1,519  
Loan servicing right origination     289       1,146       1,741       346       228  
Income on OREO           54       10       40       26  
Gain on sale of securities                       341        
Other     203       161       171       164       625  
Total non-interest income   $ 2,703     $ 3,722     $ 4,034     $ 2,887     $ 2,750  


    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019     September 30, 2019     June 30, 2019     March 31, 2019  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Loan servicing rights, beginning of period   $ 12,509     $ 11,362     $ 9,621     $ 9,275     $ 9,047  
  Changes in loan servicing rights:                                        
  Additions related to new loans     505       1,812       2,276       843       621  
  Impairment due to prepayment     (142 )     (296 )     (198 )     (190 )     (73 )
  Amortization of existing asset     (73 )     (632 )     (584 )     (554 )     (550 )
  Reduction of valuation allowance           263       247       247       230  
  Addition due to change in accounting principle     3,412                          
  Total loan servicing right origination income     3,702       1,147       1,741       346       228  
Loan servicing rights, end of period   $ 16,211     $ 12,509     $ 11,362     $ 9,621     $ 9,275  
Loans serviced, end of period     747,553       751,738       736,823       695,629       675,268  
Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced     2.17 %     1.66 %     1.54 %     1.38 %     1.37 %
                                         
  Total loan servicing fees   $ 1,831     $ 1,778     $ 1,677     $ 1,563     $ 1,519  
Average loans serviced     749,646       744,281       716,226       685,449       668,263  
Annualized loan servicing fees as a
  % of average loans serviced		     0.98 %     0.96 %     0.94 %     0.91 %     0.91 %

Non-Interest Expense

  • The write down of OREO in Q1 2020 was the result of an updated appraisal on a retail shopping center.
  • The goodwill impairment in Q1 2020 was due to the anticipated reduction in future earnings and a decrease in bank trading multiples resulting from COVID-19.
  • The decrease in employee compensation and benefits expense in the linked quarter was the result of higher incentive compensation expense during Q4 2019.
  • The year-over-year increase in employee compensation and benefits expense was the result of a 5.1% increase in headcount and a $0.3 million increase in payroll taxes and options expense related to the 2019 incentive compensation that was paid during the first quarter of 2020.
  • The decrease in other non-interest expense in the linked quarter is the result of an impairment that was recognized in Q4 2019 for an investment in a historical tax credit project that did not recur in Q1 2020.
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
  Non-Interest Expense                                        
Employee compensation and
  benefits		   $ 5,260     $ 5,696     $ 4,735     $ 4,199     $ 4,482  
Occupancy     354       417       313       283       389  
Information processing     670       645       683       591       563  
Professional fees     401       371       483       417       399  
Business development     366       335       351       347       325  
OREO expenses     116       59       57       121       51  
  Writedown of OREO     1,360       376             250        
  Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO     4       (231 )     160       9       (136 )
  Depreciation and amortization     301       319       319       328       337  
  Goodwill impairment     5,038                          
Other     1,148       2,278       567       901       895  
Total non-interest expense   $ 15,018     $ 10,265     $ 7,668     $ 7,446     $ 7,305  

Asset Quality

  • The decrease in substandard loans and the adverse classified asset ratio in the linked quarter were primarily due to the improved milk prices in 2019 and 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused the average 12-month future price of Class III milk to drop by 17.8% on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. 
    March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Loans by risk category(1):                                        
  Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/
  Low Satisfactory		   $ 706,247     $ 724,444     $ 771,567     $ 837,094     $ 896,933  
  Watch     219,459       216,098       202,615       175,995       180,419  
  Special Mention     15,036       9,239       9,346       25,254       4,501  
  Substandard Performing     34,179       49,774       71,133       83,992       70,060  
  Substandard Impaired     37,515       36,218       26,106       25,497       31,050  
  Total loans   $ 1,012,436     $ 1,035,773     $ 1,080,767     $ 1,147,832     $ 1,182,963  
Adverse classified asset ratio (2)     32.35 %     39.85 %     45.67 %     53.21 %     48.59 %

(1)     Troubled debt restructurings are presented in their internal risk rating category rather than reclassified to substandard impaired.  Prior quarters have been reclassified to reflect this change.

(2)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release.

Non-Performing Assets

  • Non-performing assets decreased in the linked quarter by $1.2 million. Year-over-year, non-performing assets increased due to a $7.8 million increase in non-accrual agricultural loans, which was partially offset by a $1.6 million improvement in commercial non-accrual loans and a $1.8 million decrease in OREO properties.
  • A provision for loan losses of $2.2 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a provision of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  The increase in provision is the result of the additional qualitative factor of $2.0 million related to customers that are at a higher risk of being impacted by COVID-19 based on the information currently known.  We will continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 and the unprecedented Federal support of small businesses as we estimate provisions in future periods.
    March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Non-Performing Assets:                                        
  Nonaccrual loans   $ 32,051     $ 30,968     $ 20,776     $ 20,096     $ 25,880  
  Other real estate owned     3,247       5,521       7,252       8,693       5,019  
  Total non-performing assets   $ 35,298     $ 36,489     $ 28,028     $ 28,789     $ 30,899  
                                         
   Performing TDRs not on
  nonaccrual		   $ 21,853     $ 21,784     $ 28,520     $ 28,892     $ 21,111  
                                         
Non-performing assets as a % of total
  loans		     3.49 %     3.52 %     2.59 %     2.51 %     2.61 %
Non-performing assets as a % of total
  assets		     2.61 %     2.65 %     1.98 %     1.94 %     2.07 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of
  total loans		     1.73 %     1.47 %     1.39 %     1.42 %     1.48 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-
  to-date		   $ (62 )   $ (253 )   $ 39     $ 2,111     $ (236 )

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, May 1, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO.  The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com.  In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984.  Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.  

A replay of the earnings call will be available until May 1, 2021, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.  The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending.  It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin.  Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658
Email: gstiteley@icbk.com     

County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
(Unaudited) 		  March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Period-End Balance Sheet:                                        
  Assets                                        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 21,545     $ 129,011     $ 120,845     $ 116,251     $ 62,426  
  Securities available for sale, at fair
  value		     246,148       158,733       154,962       158,561       192,210  
  Loans held for sale     14,388       2,151       4,192       7,448       2,750  
  Agricultural loans     642,066       659,725       673,742       713,602       722,107  
  Commercial loans     325,310       331,723       360,132       383,542       403,490  
  Multi-family real estate loans     42,198       41,070       43,487       46,683       52,974  
  Residential real estate loans     2,753       2,888       3,183       3,753       4,172  
  Installment and consumer other     109       367       223       252       220  
  Total loans     1,012,436       1,035,773       1,080,767       1,147,832       1,182,963  
  Allowance for loan losses     (17,547 )     (15,267 )     (15,065 )     (16,258 )     (17,493 )
  Net loans     994,889       1,020,506       1,065,702       1,131,574       1,165,470  
  Other assets     78,004       68,378       69,263       70,812       68,532  
  Total Assets   $ 1,354,974     $ 1,378,779     $ 1,414,964     $ 1,484,646     $ 1,491,388  
                                         
  Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                        
  Demand deposits   $ 117,434     $ 138,489     $ 117,224     $ 111,022     $ 101,434  
  NOW accounts and interest checking     64,873       63,781       56,637       54,253       49,902  
  Savings     6,566       15,708       6,981       6,621       6,210  
  Money market accounts     237,889       242,539       248,608       239,337       225,975  
  Time deposits     364,930       375,100       388,759       387,899       376,034  
  Brokered deposits     161,882       166,340       206,474       256,475       269,917  
  National time deposits     66,386       99,485       118,070       149,570       146,805  
  Total deposits     1,019,960       1,101,442       1,142,753       1,205,177       1,176,277  
  FHLB advances     109,400       44,400       44,400       59,400       100,400  
  Subordinated debentures     44,896       44,858       44,820       44,781       44,742  
  Other liabilities     15,672       16,050       14,239       12,564       11,952  
  Total Liabilities     1,189,928       1,206,750       1,246,212       1,321,922       1,333,371  
                                         
  Shareholders' equity     165,046       172,029       168,752       162,724       158,017  
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
  Equity 		  $ 1,354,974     $ 1,378,779     $ 1,414,964     $ 1,484,646     $ 1,491,388  
                                         
Stock Price Information:                                        
  High - Quarter-to-date   $ 27.19     $ 27.98     $ 20.99     $ 18.92     $ 19.69  
  Low - Quarter-to-date   $ 13.55     $ 18.76     $ 16.80     $ 16.24     $ 16.74  
  Market price - Quarter-end   $ 18.50     $ 25.63     $ 19.62     $ 17.09     $ 17.60  
  Book value per share   $ 24.17     $ 24.32     $ 23.89     $ 23.03     $ 22.36  
  Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 24.15     $ 23.58     $ 23.10     $ 22.23     $ 21.54  
  Common shares outstanding     6,496,790       6,734,132       6,727,908       6,717,908       6,709,254  

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Income Statement Data:                                        
  Interest and Dividend Income                                        
Loans, including fees     12,582     $ 13,691     $ 15,030     $ 15,484     $ 15,501  
Taxable securities     1,282       1,106       1,117       1,177       1,186  
Tax-exempt securities     6                   82       175  
Federal funds sold and other     225       442       612       465       264  
Total interest and dividend
  income 		    14,095       15,239       16,759       17,208       17,126  
                                         
  Interest Expense                                        
Deposits     4,347       4,781       5,574       5,678       5,424  
FHLB advances and other
  borrowed funds		     244       225       246       415       464  
Subordinated debentures     706       695       687       683       678  
Total interest expense     5,297       5,701       6,507       6,776       6,566  
Net interest income     8,798       9,538       10,252       10,432       10,560  
Provision for loan losses     2,218       (51 )     (1,154 )     876       752  
Net interest income after provision
  for loan losses		     6,580       9,589       11,406       9,556       9,808  
                                         
  Non-Interest Income                                        
Services charges     342       549       348       407       353  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net     38       34       87       26       (1 )
Loan servicing fees     1,831       1,778       1,677       1,563       1,519  
Loan servicing right origination     289       1,146       1,741       346       228  
Income on OREO           54       10       40       26  
Gain on sale of securities                       341        
Other     203       161       171       164       625  
Total non-interest income     2,703       3,722       4,034       2,887       2,750  
                                         
  Non-Interest Expense                                        
Employee compensation and
  benefits		     5,260       5,696       4,735       4,199       4,482  
Occupancy     354       417       313       283       389  
Information processing     670       645       683       591       563  
Professional fees     401       371       483       417       399  
Business development     366       335       351       347       325  
OREO expenses     116       59       57       121       51  
Writedown of OREO     1,360       376             250        
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO     4       (231 )     160       9       (136 )
Depreciation and amortization     301       319       319       328       337  
Goodwill impairment     5,038                          
Other     1,148       2,278       567       901       895  
Total non-interest expense     15,018       10,265       7,668       7,446       7,305  
  Income before income taxes     (5,735 )     3,046       7,772       4,997       5,253  
Income tax expense     (547 )     (258 )     2,090       1,293       1,491  
  NET INCOME   $ (5,188 )   $ 3,304     $ 5,682     $ 3,704     $ 3,762  
                                         
  Basic   $ (0.79 )   $ 0.47     $ 0.82     $ 0.53     $ 0.54  
  Diluted   $ (0.78 )   $ 0.47     $ 0.82     $ 0.53     $ 0.54  
  Dividends declared   $ 0.07     $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.05  


     For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    (dollars in thousands, except share data)  
Other Data:                                        
  Return on average assets(1)     (1.53 )%     0.96 %     1.57 %     1.00 %     1.00 %
  Return on average
  shareholders' equity(1) 		    (11.97 )%     7.74 %     13.73 %     9.24 %     9.78 %
  Return on average common
  shareholders' equity (1)(2) 		    (12.81 )%     7.83 %     14.14 %     9.41 %     9.99 %
  Efficiency ratio (1)(2)     74.92 %     76.32 %     52.55 %     55.38 %     55.91 %
  Tangible common equity to
  tangible assets (2) 		    11.58 %     11.54 %     11.03 %     10.10 %     9.73 %
                                         
Common Share Data:                                        
  Net income from continuing
  operations		   $ (5,188 )   $ 3,304     $ 5,682     $ 3,704     $ 3,762  
  Less:  Preferred stock
  dividends		     108       117       120       118       117  
  Income available to common
  shareholders		   $ (5,296 )   $ 3,187     $ 5,562     $ 3,586     $ 3,645  
                                         
  Weighted average number of
  common shares issued		     7,182,945       7,173,290       7,168,785       7,159,072       7,153,174  
  Less: Weighted average
  treasury shares		     518,740       443,920       443,920       443,920       443,729  
  Plus: Weighted average non-
  vested restricted stock units		     39,785       32,125       32,125       30,483       16,260  
  Weighted average number of
  common shares outstanding		     6,703,990       6,761,495       6,756,990       6,745,635       6,725,705  
  Effect of dilutive options     49,072       44,630       19,160       20,731       21,323  
  Weighted average number
  of common shares
  outstanding used to
   calculate diluted earnings
  per common share		     6,753,062       6,806,125       6,776,150       6,766,366       6,747,028  
  1. Annualized
  2. This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.
     For the Three Months Ended  
Non-GAAP Financial
  Measures: 		  March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Return on average common
  shareholders' equity
  reconciliation(1): 		                                       
  Return on average
  shareholders' equity		     (11.97 )%     7.74 %     13.73 %     9.24 %     9.78 %
  Effect of excluding average
  preferred shareholders'
  equity		     (0.84 )%     0.09 %     0.41 %     0.17 %     0.21 %
  Return on average common
  shareholders' equity		     (12.81 )%     7.83 %     14.14 %     9.41 %     9.99 %
                                         
Efficiency ratio GAAP to
  non-GAAP reconciliation(2): 		                                       
  Non-interest expense   $ 15,018     $ 10,265     $ 7,668     $ 7,446     $ 7,305  
  Less: goodwill impairment     (5,038 )                        
  Less: net gain (loss) on sales
  and write-downs of OREO		     (1,364 )     (145 )     (160 )     (259 )     136  
  Adjusted non-interest
  expense (non-GAAP)		   $ 8,616     $ 10,120     $ 7,508     $ 7,187     $ 7,441  
                                         
  Net interest income   $ 8,798     $ 9,538     $ 10,252     $ 10,432     $ 10,560  
  Non-interest income     2,703       3,722       4,034       2,887       2,750  
  Less: net gain on sales of
  securities		                       (341 )      
  Operating revenue   $ 11,501     $ 13,260     $ 14,286     $ 12,978     $ 13,310  
  Efficiency ratio     74.92 %     76.32 %     52.55 %     55.38 %     55.91 %
  1. Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity in order to review our core operating results and our performance.
  2. In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
Non-GAAP Financial
  Measures: 		  March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Tangible book value per share and
  tangible common equity to tangible
  assets reconciliation(1): 		                                       
  Common equity   $ 157,046     $ 164,029     $ 160,752     $ 154,724     $ 150,017  
  Less: Goodwill           5,038       5,038       5,038       5,038  
  Less: Core deposit intangible, net of
  amortization		     171       225       286       354       430  
  Tangible common equity
  (non-GAAP)		   $ 156,875     $ 158,766     $ 155,428     $ 149,332     $ 144,549  
  Common shares outstanding     6,496,790       6,734,132       6,727,908       6,717,908       6,709,254  
  Tangible book value per share   $ 24.15     $ 23.58     $ 23.10     $ 22.23     $ 21.54  
                                         
  Total assets   $ 1,354,974     $ 1,378,779     $ 1,414,964     $ 1,484,646     $ 1,491,388  
  Less: Goodwill           5,038       5,038       5,038       5,038  
  Less: Core deposit intangible, net of
  amortization		     171       225       286       603       701  
  Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 1,354,803     $ 1,373,516     $ 1,409,640     $ 1,479,005     $ 1,485,649  
  Tangible common equity to tangible
  assets		     11.58 %     11.56 %     11.03 %     10.10 %     9.73 %
                                         
Adverse classified asset ratio(2):                                        
  Substandard loans   $ 71,694     $ 85,992     $ 97,239     $ 109,489     $ 101,110  
  Other real estate owned     3,247       5,521       7,252       8,693       5,019  
  Substandard unused commitments     2,840       2,849       991       1,458       976  
  Less: Substandard government
  guarantees		     (7,699 )     (7,892 )     (7,746 )     (7,821 )     (5,864 )
  Total adverse classified assets
  (non-GAAP)		   $ 70,082     $ 86,470     $ 97,736     $ 111,819     $ 101,241  
                                         
  Total equity (Bank)   $ 204,089     $ 204,240     $ 201,967     $ 196,036     $ 191,287  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss
  (gain) on available for sale securities		     (5,012 )     (2,505 )     (3,016 )     (2,166 )     (436 )
  Allowance for loan losses     17,547       15,267       15,065       16,258       17,493  
  Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP)   $ 216,624     $ 217,002     $ 214,016     $ 210,128     $ 208,344  
  Adverse classified asset ratio     32.35 %     39.85 %     45.67 %     53.21 %     48.59 %
  1. In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business.
  2. The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.    

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.