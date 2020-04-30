HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter Highlights



Net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.78%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 7.29%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1) of 7.92%





A djusted net income (1) of $8.4 million; or $0.30 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA (1) of 1.05%; adjusted ROAE (1) of 9.81%; and adjusted ROATCE (1) of 10.67%





$141 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans approved and funded subsequent to March 31, 2020 through April 24, 2020

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $16.1 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $18.7 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for our team and for our customers. However, for several generations, our banks have been a source of strength for our customers and communities during difficult times. Our top priority is supporting our employees and customers and maintaining the health and safety of all involved. Many of our employees have been able to work remotely and we took the difficult step of closing our lobbies, with visits limited to appointment only. Our team has worked hard to minimize customer impact and continue our commitment to excellent service. Our retail staff continues to assist our clients with essential banking needs, and our lenders are in regular contact with our borrowers, working closely with them for the best solutions under the current circumstances. Through April 24, 2020, we had funded $141 million of PPP (Payroll Protection Program) loans, for 1,129 businesses in our communities. HBT Financial is well positioned, with an attractive deposit base, strong capital levels and a track record of safety and soundness. We are committed to uphold our Midwestern values of hard work, perseverance and doing the right thing as we continue to support our stakeholders in this crisis.”

C Corp Equivalent Net Income

Prior to October 11, 2019, the Company operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes. Effective October 11, 2019, the Company voluntarily revoked its S Corporation status and became a taxable entity (C Corporation). As such, any periods prior to October 11, 2019 only reflect state replacement taxes. To facilitate comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which do not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO.

The Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $15.1 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and C Corp equivalent net income of $14.0 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019.



Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $8.4 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares to adjusted net income of $14.4 million, or $0.55 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and adjusted net income of $14.4 million, or $0.80 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $30.7 million, a decrease of 5.0% from $32.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on loans and securities and a decrease in average interest-earning assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased $3.8 million, or 11.0%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 4.00%, including 5 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, compared to 4.12%, including 2 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in average loan yields, lower average loan balances, and lower securities yields and balances.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 4.44%, including 18 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, due primarily to lower loan yields and an increase in lower-yielding cash balances, partially offset by lower balances in time deposits and a lower cost of interest-bearing demand deposits.

The Federal Open Market Committee lowered its target federal funds rate 50 basis points on March 3, 2020 and 100 basis points on March 16, 2020. The Company expects the cumulative decrease of 150 basis points in the target federal funds rate in March 2020 to continue placing downward pressure on its net interest margin in 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.3 million, a decrease of 49.2% from $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results included a negative $2.2 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment compared to $0.6 million gain on the fair value adjustment of the MSR asset in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower gains on foreclosed assets and reduced fees on customer-related interest rate swaps, included in other noninterest income, also contributed to noninterest income decline.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 29.9% from $7.5 million. The decline was primarily attributable to a larger negative MSR fair value adjustment and nonrecurring gains on sales of First Community Title Services, Inc. and HBT Insurance of $0.8 million in the first quarter 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.3 million, compared with $22.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to higher employee benefits expense, as first quarter of 2020 results included a $0.8 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019. The SERP liability varies inversely with interest rates and resulted in a $0.4 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019. The SERP will be liquidated in June 2020. In addition, an increase in medical benefit expenses were partially offset by a decrease in the cash-settled stock appreciation rights (SAR) liability due primarily to changes in the Company’s stock price. The employee benefits expense related to the cash-settled SAR liability resulted in a benefit of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, an expense of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter 2019, and a benefit of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. FDIC insurance expense was higher in the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the application of small bank assessment credits in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other noninterest and occupancy expenses increased in the first quarter of 2020, but were largely offset by lower loan collection and servicing and furniture and equipment expenses.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 4.9% from $22.2 million. The increase was primarily due to higher employee benefits costs associated with the SERP charge in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase in medical benefit expenses, as higher salaries and data processing costs were offset by lower furniture and equipment, FDIC insurance, and loan collection and servicing expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.13 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $2.16 billion at December 31, 2019 and $2.18 billion at March 31, 2019. The $30.9 million decline in loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to a $39.2 million reduction in CRE – non-owner occupied balances, a $9.0 million decline in municipal, consumer and other loans, and a $7.9 million reduction in commercial and industrial balances, which were partially offset by a $20.9 million increase in agricultural and farmland loans, primarily due to the addition of a new senior lender in one of our markets at the beginning of the year, and a $7.4 million increase in construction and land development loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.73 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $2.78 billion at December 31, 2019, and $2.82 billion at March 31, 2019. The $46.6 million decrease in total deposits from December 31, 2019 included expected outflows from a small number of retail deposit accounts that had increased by $40.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Declines in time, noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing demand and money market balances more than offset a modest increase in savings deposit balances in the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $15.4 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared with $19.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and $13.9 million, or 0.64% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. The decline in nonperforming loans from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to payoffs and paydowns.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for loan losses was primarily due to $3.3 million reserve build related to adjustments to qualitative factors to reflect the economic weakness resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining $1.1 million of the provision was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in a specific reserve related to one credit offset by a decrease in specific reserves related to several other credits.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis compared to $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $0.3 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2019.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.22% of total loans and 169.70% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, compared with 1.03% of total loans and 117.06% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be ‘‘well-capitalized’’, as summarized in the following table:

Well Capitalized March 31, Regulatory 2020 Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.03% 10.00% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.95% 8.00% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.44% 6.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.70% 5.00% Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.58% N/A Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.81% N/A

_________________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of March 31, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.1 billion, and total deposits of $2.7 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019

2019

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 26,941 $ 28,039 $ 30,063 Federally tax exempt 674 716 710 Securities: Taxable 3,334 3,556 3,922 Federally tax exempt 1,028 1,269 1,552 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 729 1,006 687 Other interest and dividend income 14 14 15 Total interest and dividend income 32,720 34,600 36,949 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,595 1,838 1,983 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20 24 14 Borrowings — 2 3 Subordinated debentures 443 460 497 Total interest expense 2,058 2,324 2,497 Net interest income 30,662 32,276 34,452 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 4,355 138 776 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,307 32,138 33,676 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 1,792 1,952 1,832 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,834 2,065 1,763 Wealth management fees 1,814 1,911 1,747 Mortgage servicing 724 801 729 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (2,171 ) 582 (1,002 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 536 915 525 Gains (losses) on securities (52 ) (47 ) 79 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 35 808 (17 ) Gains (losses) on other assets (3 ) — 905 Title insurance activity — — 129 Other noninterest income 743 1,349 797 Total noninterest income 5,252 10,336 7,487 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,754 12,581 12,522 Employee benefits 2,434 1,663 1,244 Occupancy of bank premises 1,828 1,607 1,837 Furniture and equipment 603 763 789 Data processing 1,586 1,547 1,162 Marketing and customer relations 1,044 1,036 933 Amortization of intangible assets 317 336 376 FDIC insurance 36 (237 ) 219 Loan collection and servicing 348 732 742 Foreclosed assets 89 151 164 Other noninterest expense 2,268 1,771 2,224 Total noninterest expense 23,307 21,950 22,212 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 8,252 20,524 18,951 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,031 4,437 215 NET INCOME $ 6,221 $ 16,087 $ 18,736 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.23 $ 0.61 $ 1.04 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.23 $ 0.61 $ 1.04 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 27,457,306 26,211,282 18,027,512 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION Historical income before income tax expense $ 20,524 $ 18,951 Pro forma C Corp equivalent income tax expense 5,436 4,915 Pro forma C Corp equivalent net income $ 15,088 $ 14,036 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.58 $ 0.78 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.58 $ 0.78

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019

2019

(dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 34,782 $ 22,112 $ 17,984 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 230,654 261,859 142,518 Cash and cash equivalents 265,436 283,971 160,502 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks — 248 248 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 615,565 592,404 681,233 Debt securities held-to-maturity 79,741 88,477 116,745 Equity securities 4,759 4,389 3,994 Restricted stock, at cost 2,425 2,425 2,719 Loans held for sale 4,805 4,531 2,496 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,132,952 2,163,826 2,183,322 Allowance for loan losses (26,087 ) (22,299 ) (21,013 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,106,865 2,141,527 2,162,309 Bank premises and equipment, net 54,135 53,987 54,185 Bank premises held for sale 121 121 208 Foreclosed assets 4,469 5,099 10,151 Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,713 4,030 5,077 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 6,347 8,518 9,916 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 12,096 13,951 15,256 Other assets 27,847 16,640 7,843 Total assets $ 3,213,109 $ 3,245,103 $ 3,257,667 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 676,341 $ 689,116 $ 661,527 Interest-bearing 2,053,962 2,087,739 2,159,916 Total deposits 2,730,303 2,776,855 2,821,443 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 40,811 44,433 40,528 Subordinated debentures 37,599 37,583 37,533 Other liabilities 64,583 53,314 29,570 Total liabilities 2,873,296 2,912,185 2,929,074 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 275 275 181 Surplus 190,591 190,524 32,288 Retained earnings 136,378 134,287 298,131 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,569 7,832 1,012 Less cost of treasury stock held — — (3,019 ) Total stockholders’ equity 339,813 332,918 328,593 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,213,109 $ 3,245,103 $ 3,257,667 SHARE INFORMATION Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 299,266 $ 307,175 $ 363,918 Agricultural and farmland 228,701 207,776 207,817 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 229,608 231,162 250,274 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 540,515 579,757 556,386 Multi-family 177,172 179,073 146,374 Construction and land development 232,311 224,887 223,489 One-to-four family residential 313,925 313,580 321,224 Municipal, consumer, and other 111,454 120,416 113,840 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,132,952 $ 2,163,826 $ 2,183,322





March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 676,341 $ 689,116 $ 661,527 Interest-bearing demand 810,074 814,639 819,313 Money market 472,532 477,765 453,117 Savings 444,137 438,927 435,353 Time 327,219 356,408 452,133 Total deposits $ 2,730,303 $ 2,776,855 $ 2,821,443

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average * Average * Average * Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,141,031 $ 27,615 5.16 % $ 2,162,975 $ 28,755 5.32 % $ 2,164,330 $ 30,773 5.69 % Securities 668,572 4,362 2.61 700,441 4,825 2.76 806,504 5,474 2.71 Deposits with banks 251,058 729 1.16 265,237 1,006 1.51 131,663 687 2.09 Other 2,425 14 2.37 2,425 14 2.39 2,719 15 2.24 Total interest-earning assets 3,063,086 $ 32,720 4.27 % 3,131,078 $ 34,600 4.42 % 3,105,216 $ 36,949 4.76 % Allowance for loan losses (22,474 ) (22,766 ) (20,441 ) Noninterest-earning assets 148,131 152,961 148,518 Total assets $ 3,188,743 $ 3,261,273 $ 3,233,293 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 811,866 $ 251 0.12 % $ 820,390 $ 299 0.15 % $ 826,456 $ 417 0.20 % Money market 464,124 394 0.34 486,288 481 0.40 442,520 370 0.33 Savings 434,276 70 0.06 434,241 71 0.07 424,986 68 0.06 Time 341,770 880 1.03 359,731 987 1.10 432,877 1,128 1.04 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,052,036 1,595 0.31 2,100,650 1,838 0.35 2,126,839 1,983 0.37 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 41,968 20 0.19 46,028 24 0.21 42,089 14 0.13 Borrowings 221 — 0.52 272 2 2.60 557 3 2.56 Subordinated debentures 37,589 443 4.72 37,577 460 4.90 37,528 497 5.30 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,131,814 $ 2,058 0.39 % 2,184,527 $ 2,324 0.43 % 2,207,013 $ 2,497 0.45 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 670,714 699,373 650,630 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 44,696 45,589 28,493 Total liabilities 2,847,224 2,929,489 2,886,136 Stockholders' Equity 341,519 331,784 347,157 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,188,743 $ 3,261,273 $ 3,233,293 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 30,662 4.00 % $ 32,276 4.12 % $ 34,452 4.44 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 463 0.06 534 0.07 610 0.08 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 31,125 4.06 % $ 32,810 4.19 % $ 35,062 4.52 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.88 % 3.99 % 4.31 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 931,272 $ 946,551 $ 898,203 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.44 1.43 1.41 Cost of total deposits 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.29 %

_________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 15,372 $ 19,019 $ 13,877 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) — 30 53 Total nonperforming loans 15,372 19,049 13,930 Foreclosed assets 4,469 5,099 10,151 Total nonperforming assets $ 19,841 $ 24,148 $ 24,081 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2) Nonaccrual $ 10,041 $ 10,811 $ 8,619 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing — 30 53 Total nonperforming loans (originated) 10,041 10,841 8,672 Foreclosed assets 965 1,022 1,439 Total nonperforming (originated) $ 11,006 $ 11,863 $ 10,111 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2) Nonaccrual $ 5,331 $ 8,208 $ 5,258 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) — — — Total nonperforming loans (acquired) 5,331 8,208 5,258 Foreclosed assets 3,504 4,077 8,712 Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $ 8,835 $ 12,285 $ 13,970 Allowance for loan losses $ 26,087 $ 22,299 $ 21,013 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,132,952 $ 2,163,826 $ 2,183,322 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2) 1,982,067 1,998,496 1,974,840 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2) 150,885 165,330 208,482 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 1.22 % 1.03 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 169.70 117.06 150.85 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.72 0.88 0.64 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 0.74 0.74 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.93 1.11 1.10 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.51 % 0.54 % 0.44 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.56 0.59 0.51 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 3.53 % 4.96 % 2.52 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 5.72 7.25 6.43

____________________________

(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $0.3 million, $0.1 million, and $2.5 million as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019

2019

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 22,299 $ 22,761 $ 20,509 Provision 4,355 138 776 Charge-offs (1,221 ) (837 ) (533 ) Recoveries 654 237 261 Ending balance $ 26,087 $ 22,299 $ 21,013 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 567 $ 600 $ 272 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1) 172 550 196 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1) 395 50 76 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,141,031 $ 2,162,975 $ 2,164,330 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1) 1,984,066 1,988,658 1,946,035 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1) 156,965 174,317 218,295 Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.05 % Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1) 0.03 0.11 0.04 Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1) 1.01 0.11 0.14

_____________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 6,221 $ 16,087 $ 18,736 Earnings per share - Basic 0.23 0.61 1.04 Earnings per share - Diluted 0.23 0.61 1.04 C Corp equivalent net income (1) N/A $ 15,088 $ 14,036 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (1) N/A 0.58 0.78 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (1) N/A 0.58 0.78 Book value per share $ 12.38 $ 12.12 $ 18.23 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 26,211,282 18,027,512 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets * 0.78 % 1.97 % 2.32 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 7.29 19.39 21.59 Net interest margin * 4.00 % 4.12 % 4.44 % Efficiency ratio 64.01 50.72 52.07 C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1) N/A 1.85 % 1.74 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) N/A 18.19 16.17 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted net income (2) $ 8,379 $ 14,417 $ 14,359 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (2) 0.30 0.55 0.80 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (2) 0.30 0.55 0.80 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 11.38 $ 11.12 $ 16.64 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2) 4.06 % 4.19 % 4.52 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2) 63.20 50.10 51.32 Adjusted return on average assets * (2) 1.05 % 1.77 % 1.78 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (2) 9.81 17.38 16.54 Return on average tangible common equity * (2) 7.92 % 21.17 % 23.55 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) (2) N/A 19.86 17.64 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (2) 10.67 18.97 18.05

_____________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

N/A Not applicable.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019

2019

(dollars in thousands) Net income $ 6,221 $ 16,087 $ 18,736 C Corp equivalent adjustment (2) — (999 ) (4,700 ) C Corp equivalent net income (2) 6,221 15,088 14,036 Adjustments: Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (1) — (9 ) 550 Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans (848 ) 365 — Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (2,171 ) 582 (1,002 ) Total adjustments (3,019 ) 938 (452 ) Tax effect of adjustments 861 (267 ) 129 Less adjustments after tax effect (2,158 ) 671 (323 ) Adjusted net income $ 8,379 $ 14,417 $ 14,359 Average assets $ 3,188,743 $ 3,261,273 $ 3,233,293 Return on average assets * 0.78 % 1.97 % 2.32 % C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (2) N/A 1.85 1.74 Adjusted return on average assets * 1.05 1.77 1.78

____________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc.

(2) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

N/A Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Numerator: Net income $ 6,221 $ 16,087 $ 18,736 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (15 ) — — Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 6,206 $ 16,087 $ 18,736 C Corp equivalent net income (3) N/A $ 15,088 $ 14,036 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (3) N/A — — Numerator for C Corp equivalent earnings per share - basic and diluted (3) N/A $ 15,088 $ 14,036 Adjusted net income $ 8,379 $ 14,417 $ 14,359 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (19 ) — — Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 8,360 $ 14,417 $ 14,359 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 27,457,306 26,211,282 18,027,512 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units (2) — — — Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 27,457,306 26,211,282 18,027,512 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.61 $ 1.04 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.61 $ 1.04 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (3) N/A $ 0.58 $ 0.78 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (3) N/A $ 0.58 $ 0.78 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.55 $ 0.80 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.55 $ 0.80

____________________________

(1) The Company has granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.

(2) Restricted stock units were anti-dilutive and excluded from the calculation of common stock equivalents during the three months ended March 31, 2020. There were no restricted stock units outstanding during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

(3) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

N/A Not applicable.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 30,662 $ 32,276 $ 34,452 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 463 534 610 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 31,125 $ 32,810 $ 35,062 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 4.00 % 4.12 % 4.44 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.06 0.07 0.08 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 4.06 % 4.19 % 4.52 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,063,086 $ 3,131,078 $ 3,105,216

_____________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 23,307 $ 21,950 $ 22,212 Less: amortization of intangible assets 317 336 376 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 22,990 $ 21,614 $ 21,836 Net interest income $ 30,662 $ 32,276 $ 34,452 Total noninterest income 5,252 10,336 7,487 Operating revenue 35,914 42,612 41,939 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 463 534 610 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 36,377 $ 43,146 $ 42,549 Efficiency ratio 64.01 % 50.72 % 52.07 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 63.20 50.10 51.32

____________________________

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 339,813 $ 332,918 $ 328,593 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,713 4,030 5,077 Tangible common equity $ 312,480 $ 305,268 $ 299,896 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,213,109 $ 3,245,103 $ 3,257,667 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,713 4,030 5,077 Tangible assets $ 3,185,776 $ 3,217,453 $ 3,228,970 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.58 % 10.26 % 10.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.81 9.49 9.29 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 Book value per share $ 12.38 $ 12.12 $ 18.23 Tangible book value per share 11.38 11.12 16.64

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 341,519 $ 331,784 $ 347,157 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,898 4,224 5,301 Average tangible common equity $ 314,001 $ 303,940 $ 318,236 Net income $ 6,221 $ 16,087 $ 18,736 C Corp equivalent net income (1) N/A 15,088 14,036 Adjusted net income 8,379 14,417 14,359 Return on average stockholders' equity * 7.29 % 19.39 % 21.59 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) N/A 18.19 16.17 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 9.81 17.38 16.54 Return on average tangible common equity * 7.92 % 21.17 % 23.55 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) N/A 19.86 17.64 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 10.67 18.97 18.05

_____________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

N/A Not applicable.



