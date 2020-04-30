Natus Medical Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Q1-2020 Key Results Revenue (millions) $109.4 • Generated $17.4 million in operating cash flow GAAP loss per share $0.11 • Increased cash on hand to $107 million Non-GAAP EPS $0.04 • Repurchased $10.5 million of stock during the quarter • Provides COVID-19 operations update

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $109.4 million, a decrease of 4.7% compared to $114.8 million reported for the first quarter 2019. GAAP gross margin was 57.4% during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 57.9% in the first quarter 2019. GAAP net loss was $3.6 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $30.4 million, or $0.90 per share in the first quarter 2019.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.04 for the first quarter 2020, compared to $0.08 in the first quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.2% in the first quarter 2020 compared to 59.5% reported for the first quarter of 2019.

Response to COVID-19 and Business Conditions

“Healthcare providers and patients continue to depend on our products and services every day. Our team members and partners are working tirelessly to maintain our supply chain and deliver our products and services, and I sincerely thank them for their steadfast commitment,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus. “The health and welfare of our employees, our customers and our partners remain our top priority.”

Operational Impacts

Natus has implemented safeguards in its facilities to protect team members, including social distancing practices, work from home and other measures consistent with specific regulatory requirements and guidance from health authorities. As an essential supplier of healthcare products and services, all of Natus's manufacturing, engineering and customer support functions remain fully operational and will continue to support customers with vital supplies, service and equipment. Natus has made strategic investments in inventory to help mitigate potential supply chain disruptions, and the Company has taken actions to reduce costs, including reducing travel and discretionary expenses. Natus will continue to prioritize spending to allow continued investment in products and services that are key elements of its strategy for profitable growth in the years ahead.

“Despite seeing significant impact from COVID-19 during the first quarter, our Neuro end market continued to perform well, growing 4.7% versus the same period last year. Our Newborn Care and Hearing & Balance end markets declined during the quarter due to a world-wide softening of demand. While this brought our total revenues to $109.4 million, less than we originally expected, we still maintained strong operating cash flow of $17.4 million,” Mr. Kennedy continued. “In addition to the cash flow generated from our business, we also drew an additional $60 million on our credit line as a precaution to ensure we have the necessary capital to continue to reliably serve our customers during an extended period of uncertainty.”

“Looking ahead, we expect each of our end markets to experience significant decreases in demand as a result of shelter in place orders and the resultant decline in economic activity. In 2019, we completed a restructuring of the Company and strengthened our balance sheet by generating over $60 million in cash from operations and paying down $55 million in debt. These actions, in addition to implementing further cost control measures, have put us in a strong financial position and have positioned us well to succeed through this historically challenging time.”

Financial Guidance

Natus’s financial results for the remainder of 2020 will be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the Company withdrew its earnings guidance on April 6, 2020 and is not providing a financial outlook for 2020 at this time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.



The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenue $ 109,383 $ 114,757 Cost of revenue 44,933 46,509 Intangibles amortization 1,668 1,756 Gross profit 62,782 66,492 Gross profit margin 57.4 % 57.9 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 30,730 33,729 Research and development 17,569 13,394 General and administrative 13,182 16,306 Intangibles amortization 3,661 3,786 Restructuring 871 37,372 Total operating expenses 66,013 104,587 Loss from operations (3,231 ) (38,095 ) Interest expense (717 ) (1,506 ) Other expense (777 ) (606 ) Loss before tax (4,725 ) (40,207 ) Provision for income tax benefit (1,128 ) (9,809 ) Net loss $ (3,597 ) $ (30,398 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.90 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.90 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,800 33,590 Diluted 33,800 33,590





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 107,016 $ 63,297 Accounts receivable 101,219 115,889 Inventories 74,808 71,368 Other current assets 19,671 19,195 Total current assets 302,714 269,749 Property and equipment 26,267 24,702 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,198 15,046 Goodwill and intangible assets 253,374 261,166 Deferred income tax 30,176 30,355 Other assets 20,741 21,509 Total assets $ 647,470 $ 622,527 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,284 $ 27,253 Current portion of long-term debt 35,000 35,000 Accrued liabilities 45,255 54,451 Deferred revenue 22,823 20,246 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,727 5,871 Total current liabilities 142,089 142,821 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 64,713 19,665 Deferred income tax 14,035 14,251 Operating lease liabilities 11,212 12,051 Other long-term liabilities 17,268 17,616 Total liabilities 249,317 206,404 Total stockholders’ equity 398,153 416,123 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 647,470 $ 622,527





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (3,597 ) $ (30,398 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 178 600 Loss on commencement of sales-type leases 295 — Depreciation and amortization 6,994 7,711 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 42 179 Warranty reserve 704 354 Share-based compensation 2,291 2,554 Impairment charge for held for sale assets — 24,571 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,956 15,555 Inventories (3,443 ) (4,476 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,060 ) (7,367 ) Accounts payable 6,038 (3,436 ) Accrued liabilities (9,329 ) (1,319 ) Deferred revenue 2,190 1,982 Deferred income tax 103 (17 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,362 6,493 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (3,575 ) (2,461 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,575 ) (2,461 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP — 268 Repurchase of common stock (10,495 ) — Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (1,883 ) (1,567 ) Principal payments of financing lease liability (133 ) (165 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 60,000 — Payments on borrowings (15,000 ) (5,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 32,489 (6,464 ) Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents (2,557 ) (518 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 43,719 (2,950 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 63,297 56,373 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 107,016 $ 53,423





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP based results: Loss before provision for income tax $ (4,725 ) $ (40,207 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,668 1,756 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS) — (255 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) 290 251 Direct costs of acquisitions (COGS) — 83 Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,661 3,786 Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX) — 108 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 817 37,664 Litigation (OPEX) — 687 Non-GAAP income before provision for income tax 1,711 3,873 Income tax expense, as adjusted $ 410 $ 1,162 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,301 $ 2,711 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,800 33,590 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,886 33,709





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP Gross Profit $ 62,782 $ 66,492 Amortization of intangibles 1,668 1,756 Direct cost of acquisitions — 83 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (255 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 290 251 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 64,740 $ 68,327 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.2 % 59.5 % GAAP Operating Loss $ (3,231 ) $ (38,095 ) Amortization of intangibles 5,329 5,542 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (255 ) Litigation — 687 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,107 37,915 Direct cost of acquisitions — 191 Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 3,205 $ 5,985 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.9 % 5.2 % GAAP Income Tax Benefit $ (1,128 ) $ (9,809 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 1,568 3,044 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (30 ) (102 ) Repatriation tax adjustment — (177 ) Restructuring and other expenses — 8,206 Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 410 $ 1,162





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Neuro: Revenue $ 65,321 $ 62,390 Cost of revenue 26,532 23,059 Intangibles amortization 879 942 Gross profit $ 37,910 $ 38,389 Gross profit margin 58.0 % 61.5 % Newborn care: Revenue $ 24,232 $ 29,536 Cost of revenue 10,324 12,168 Intangibles amortization 63 66 Gross profit $ 13,845 $ 17,302 Gross profit margin 57.1 % 58.6 % Hearing & balance: Revenue $ 19,830 $ 22,831 Cost of revenue 8,077 11,282 Intangibles amortization 726 748 Gross profit $ 11,027 $ 10,801 Gross profit margin 55.6 % 47.3 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 109,383 $ 114,757 Cost of revenue 44,933 46,509 Intangibles amortization 1,668 1,756 Gross profit $ 62,782 $ 66,492 Gross profit margin 57.4 % 57.9 % Note: The revenue and gross margin for our AccuScreen® newborn hearing screening product has been reclassified from Hearing & Balance to Newborn Care for both the current and prior periods. Hearing & Balance was formerly named Audiology.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 37,910 $ 38,389 Amortization of intangibles 879 942 Acquisition charges — 83 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 38,789 $ 39,414 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.4 % 63.2 % Newborn care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 13,845 $ 17,302 Amortization of intangibles 63 66 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (255 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 290 76 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 14,198 $ 17,189 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 58.6 % 58.2 % Hearing & balance: GAAP Gross Profit $ 11,027 $ 10,801 Amortization of intangibles 726 748 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 175 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 11,753 $ 11,724 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.3 % 51.4 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 62,782 $ 66,492 Amortization of intangibles 1,668 1,756 Acquisition charges — 83 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (255 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 290 251 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 64,740 $ 68,327 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.2 % 59.5 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Consolidated Revenue: United States $ 68,338 $ 66,067 International 41,045 48,690 Totals $ 109,383 $ 114,757 United States 62 % 58 % International 38 % 42 % Totals 100 % 100 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE AFTER EXITED PRODUCTS (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Revenue $ 109.4 $ 114.8 $ 495.1 $ 530.9 Newborn care* — (2.3 ) (4.5 ) (20.6 ) Neuro* — (0.8 ) (1.2 ) (14.3 ) Hearing & balance* — — (0.1 ) (11.3 ) Revenue after exited products $ 109.4 $ 111.7 $ 489.3 $ 484.7 *Newborn care, Neuro, and Hearing & balance include exited businesses (GND, Neurocom, Medix) and other end of sales products.







