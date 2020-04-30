There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,910 in the last 365 days.

SPS Commerce Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Company delivers 77th consecutive quarter of topline growth, with 12% growth in recurring revenue over 2019

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Revenue was $74.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $66.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, reflecting 11% growth in revenue from the first quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue grew 12% from the first quarter of 2019. 

Net income in the first quarter of 2020 was $9.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.8 million or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.38 compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.30 in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 increased 24% to $20.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2019.

“SPS Commerce plays a mission-critical role in the global supply chain.  Our solutions are keeping trading partners connected, especially now during this time of crisis and disruption,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “We’d like to thank our employees and our partners who delivered world class service as they responded to the needs of retailers impacted by macroeconomic effects of the pandemic, executing remote retail automation better and faster than ever.  We remain fully committed to provide unwavering support to the suppliers and retailers that serve our communities in these challenging times.”

“We are pleased with our first quarter results as we continued to deliver uninterrupted, full-service solutions remotely, to new and existing customers worldwide.  With proven operational leverage and a strong balance sheet, we are confident that SPS Commerce is positioned to overcome near term uncertainties. We expect the current supply chain dynamics to amplify the need for e-commerce and EDI solutions in the long term, and we believe SPS Commerce is uniquely positioned to expand on its market leadership.” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $73.8 million to $74.8 million.  Second quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.17 to $0.19 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares.  Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.31.  Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $19.0 million to $20.0 million.  Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $5.1 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $3.5 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.4 million.

Due to uncertainties related to the macroeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are withdrawing 2020 guidance until we can ascertain the scale of the impact on retail dynamics, and our business.  However, given our history of strong operating leverage and the resilience of our SaaS business model, we remain confident in our ability to expand adjusted EBITDA margin in 2020. 

For modeling purposes, we expect stock based compensation expense for the year of approximately $19.7 million, depreciation expense of approximately $13.8 million, and amortization expense of approximately $5.6 million.

We will continue to monitor the macroeconomic impact on retail dynamics and reassess our visibility for the full year at the end of the second quarter.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #5367429 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu.  The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 77 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-F

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period.  SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world, our positioning for the future, our performance for the second quarter and full year of 2020, and any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy and our business prospects, all of which fall within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk
Lisa Laukkanen
SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com
415-217-4962  


SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                 
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
ASSETS              
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 184,484     $ 179,252  
Short-term investments     30,074       34,284  
Accounts receivable     33,275       33,001  
Allowance for credit losses     (2,939 )     (1,469 )
Accounts receivable, net     30,336       31,532  
Deferred costs     35,543       35,274  
Other assets     9,417       11,279  
Total current assets     289,854       291,621  
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $53,458 and $50,574, respectively     24,035       23,752  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET     15,170       15,744  
GOODWILL     74,463       76,845  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net     20,857       22,668  
OTHER ASSETS                
Deferred costs, non-current     11,393       11,667  
Deferred income tax assets     1,837       2,630  
Other assets, non-current     2,210       2,513  
Total assets   $ 439,819     $ 447,440  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 4,602     $ 4,274  
Accrued compensation     13,132       22,303  
Accrued expenses     5,374       6,207  
Deferred revenue     34,929       31,463  
Operating lease liabilities     3,866       3,783  
Total current liabilities     61,903       68,030  
OTHER LIABILITIES                
Deferred revenue, non-current     2,781       2,851  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     18,957       20,085  
Deferred income tax liabilities     990       1,193  
Other liabilities, non-current           405  
Total liabilities     84,631       92,564  
COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES                
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized; 36,474,448 and 36,104,619 shares issued; and 34,992,825 and 34,863,271 outstanding, respectively     36       36  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,481,623 and 1,241,348 shares, respectively     (58,297 )     (46,297 )
Additional paid-in capital     361,853       354,115  
Retained earnings     57,419       48,973  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,823 )     (1,951 )
Total stockholders’ equity     355,188       354,876  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 439,819     $ 447,440  
                 

 

SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
                 
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Revenues   $ 74,192     $ 66,934  
Cost of revenues     23,544       21,367  
Gross profit     50,648       45,567  
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing     18,299       17,922  
Research and development     7,568       6,192  
General and administrative     11,909       12,770  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,336       1,304  
Total operating expenses     39,112       38,188  
Income from operations     11,536       7,379  
Other income (expense)                
Interest income, net     640       577  
Other expense, net     (1,241 )     (47 )
Change in earn-out liability     (72 )     (56 )
Total other income (expense), net     (673 )     474  
Income before income taxes     10,863       7,853  
Income tax expense     1,348       1,040  
Net income   $ 9,515     $ 6,813  
                 
Net income per share                
Basic   $ 0.27     $ 0.19  
Diluted   $ 0.26     $ 0.19  
                 
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share                
Basic     35,072       34,942  
Diluted     35,926       35,984  

Shares and per share data have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019.  

SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(Unaudited; in thousands)
                 
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net income   $ 9,515     $ 6,813  
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities                
Deferred income taxes     668       838  
Change in earn-out liability     72       56  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment     3,138       2,637  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,336       1,304  
Provision for credit losses     1,285       655  
Stock-based compensation     4,344       5,294  
Other, net     (105 )     (240 )
Changes in assets and liabilities                
Accounts receivable     (1,053 )     (1,328 )
Deferred costs     (256 )     (414 )
Other current and non-current assets     2,041       (337 )
Accounts payable     655       353  
Accrued compensation     (9,302 )     (8,843 )
Accrued expenses     (615 )     60  
Deferred revenue     3,396       3,698  
Operating leases     (452 )     (345 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     14,667       10,201  
Cash flows from investing activities                
Purchases of property and equipment     (3,965 )     (2,899 )
Purchases of investments     (12,460 )     (12,447 )
Maturities of investments     15,875       15,225  
Net cash used in investing activities     (550 )     (121 )
Cash flows from financing activities                
Repurchases of common stock     (12,000 )     (2,966 )
Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock     3,683       2,472  
Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan     87        
Payment for earn-out liability     (688 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (8,918 )     (494 )
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes     33       270  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     5,232       9,856  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     179,252       133,859  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 184,484     $ 143,715  
                 

 

SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
                 
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Net income   $ 9,515     $ 6,813  
Depreciation and amortization of property                
  and equipment     3,138       2,637  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,336       1,304  
Interest income, net     (640 )     (577 )
Income tax expense     1,348       1,040  
Stock-based compensation expense     4,344       5,294  
Realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held     1,243       -  
Other     72       (61 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20,356     $ 16,450  
                 
Net income   $ 9,515     $ 6,813  
Stock-based compensation expense     4,344       5,294  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,336       1,304  
Realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held     1,243       -  
Other     72       (61 )
Income tax effects of adjustments     (3,026 )     (2,643 )
Non-GAAP income   $ 13,484     $ 10,707  
                 
Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share                
Basic     35,072       34,942  
Diluted     35,926       35,984  
                 
Non-GAAP income per share                
Basic   $ 0.38     $ 0.31  
Diluted   $ 0.38     $ 0.30  

Shares and per share data have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019.  

Primary Logo

