The New Normal - No Man is an Island

Adrienne Rubin, Acclaimed Author. Diamond and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business

By Acclaimed Author, Adrienne Rubin.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Never send for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.

Here we all are, still watching the updated coronavirus news on television as it appears in front of our eyes from around the world. Now, in our living room, we can know everything we need to know. We’ve been told to be patient and watch day after day, while longing for the time our social distancing will end.

United in fear, we are stopped in our tracks. It’s as if there is a God who is saying, “Stop.” “Love one another.” And “Appreciate the great gift of the life I have given you.”

Do we have a choice? The only choice that makes sense is to follow the rules, obey the experts, and remain patient for that future day when we’ll all be free again.

Of course, life as we knew it is no more. The priority of making money has easily surrendered to preventing the spread of infection. Even if we are bored or tired of staying home during the ravages of this plague, it’s inconceivable and even reckless to carry on and put people’s lives at risk.

Businesses have closed, and we want them to reopen. Production and distribution of goods throughout the world have been drastically affected, and we want to start it all up again. But we’re told to wait a little longer, and perhaps a little longer again. As we adapt to the new normal, respecting all the rules with everyone’s health in mind, we face the scary future. What should become very clear to us all is that our individual survival depends on the unity of mankind, which means compliance, not selfishness. No man is an island. We are all interconnected. We cannot survive alone.

The Chinese will probably emerge first. The Italians will also come back to life eventually. Koreans and others will as well. Here in America we cannot foresee when we’ll be back to business as usual, so it’s hard to be calm and ride the wave. Still, it’s our duty to do whatever it takes to see it through. Staying home is not that hard to do. From our window onto the world, we can find the strength to wait patiently and look for signs of recovery, while helping those who need it.

Four hundred years ago in England, John Donne wrote a famous poem while recovering from a serious illness. This is the human condition:

“No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as any manner of thy friends or of thine own were; any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”

-------------------

Adrienne Rubin is the author of “Diamonds and Scoundrels,” an inspirational memoir that details life in the jewelry business beginning with her early days as a young wife, mother and school teacher to her career as a wholesaler of fine gems and jewels. She demonstrates how to overcome challenges with courage and resilience. This recently published book has been touted as an inspirational page-turner for anyone seeking success in business and life with purpose.

Adrienne Rubin’s memoir, Diamonds and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business is available through www.Amazon.com, www.target.com, www.walmart.com or www.barnesandnoble.com, and can be ordered through your local bookstore.

Adrienne Rubin:

https://adriennerubin.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.