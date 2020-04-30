Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update 30th April 2020
9 New Confirmed Cases; 1 Recovery
Cumulative Cases: 106
Total Recoveries: 55
Total Deaths : 3
Active Cases: 48Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
