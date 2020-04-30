Assistant Secretary Dr. Rita Baranwal's Statement on the Indian Point Unit 2 Closure

"As recently highlighted in the Nuclear Fuel Working Group report, nuclear power is a crucial component of our energy infrastructure that provides reliable, clean energy to our grid. It is disappointing to see Indian Point Unit 2 shut down 4 years prior to its operating license expiring. The power plant currently delivers 25% of New York City’s power. The region will not only be losing 1,000 megawatts of clean and reliable power this year, but millions of dollars in local tax revenues and hundreds of high-paying jobs when Unit 3 shuts down next April. Our nation’s reactors, which can run up to 80 years, should be allowed to safely run out their lifespan. The Office of Nuclear Energy is committed to preserving the U.S. fleet and will continue working directly with industry to support research that reduces operating costs, increases revenue opportunities and keeps our largest source of clean energy on the grid for many more years to come."

-Assistant Secretary Dr. Rita Baranwal