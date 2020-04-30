WOODFINE PROFESSIONAL CENTRES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Announces Reliance on Financial Statement Filing Extension

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOODFINE PROFESSIONAL CENTRES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (the "Partnership") announces that it will be relying on the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators in respect of its obligation to file (i) its annual financial statements required by subsection 4.2(a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and its annual management's discussion and analysis required by subsection 5.1(1) of NI 51-102 ("Annual Financial Reports") on or before April 30, 2020; and (ii) its interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020, required by subsection 4.4(b) of NI 51-102 and its interim management's discussion and analysis required by subsection 5.1(1) of NI 51-102 ("Interim Financial Reports") on or before May 31, 2020. Management of the Partnership expects that the Partnership's Annual Financial Reports will be filed on or about June 14, 2020, and its Interim Financial Reports will be filed on or about July 15, 2020.



The Partnership confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 -Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The only material developments of the Partnership that have occurred since November 27, 2018, the date of filing of the last interim financial report of the Partnership, have been:

On August 8, 2019, Woodfine Management Corp., acting as agent for Woodfine Capital Projects Inc. (the “Parent Company”) and sub-agent for Woodfine Professional Centres Limited Partnership (the “Canadian Fund”), announced that Vector Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. (“Vector”), has accepted a non-binding proposal to collaborate, in order to evaluate and arrange for investors to make investments through “Certificados de Capital de Desarrollo” (“CKDs”) or any other vehicle authorized by the Mexican authorities, in (i) $10 million worth of LP units issued by the Canadian Fund, at $100 per unit, (ii) $3 million for 150,000 common shares issued by the Parent Company at $20 per share, and (iii) LP units issued by Woodfine Professional Centres II LP (the “US Fund”) and Woodfine Professional Centres III LP (the “Mexican Fund”), once prospectuses in respect of the initial public offerings of LP units in the US Fund and the Mexican Fund have been approved; (iv) or other assets established by the Parties.





On January 23, 2020, Woodfine Management Corp., acting as agent for Woodfine Capital Projects Inc. (the “Parent Company”) and sub-agent for Woodfine Professional Centres Limited Partnership (the “Canadian LP”), announces further to the company’s press release dated August 8, 2019, that Vector Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. (“Vector”), will evaluate distribution of Woodfine investment products, on a best-efforts basis. Investments will be made through an authorized vehicle.

CONTACT FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:



Peter M. Woodfine

Chief Executive Officer

Woodfine Professional Centres Inc.

Oceanic Plaza, 23rd Floor

1066 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 3X2

+1 604-648-4208

info@woodfine.co

www.woodfine.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.