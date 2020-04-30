Drug Educators remain determined in their mission to save lives from drug abuse despite COVID-19 pandemic

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Truth About Drugs program mini posters, booklets, DVDs and Education kit

Foundation for a Drug-Free World along with other drug education organizations continue their mission to lower drug overdoses in Washington, DC

Stress can be a reason for individuals to turn to drugs and alcohol to cope but they are never the solution” — Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the COVID-19 crisis is challenging previous approaches many drug prevention organizations use to reach different communities with vitally needed education materials.

While it was seen from the year 2017 to 2018 in Washington, DC, that opioid related drug overdose deaths declined, it has been reported that from 2018 to 2019 the statistic reversed and is now on the rise giving more concern and need to increase drug prevention activities, given the additional factor of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading the way in drug education in Washington, DC, is a coalition of government and non-profit organizations working together with the US Attorney’s Office Heroin and Opioid Planning Committee bringing drug education materials, seminars and events to the public.

Stressing drug education and prevention as their top priority, the aim of many organizations is to saturate the city with educational materials, hold seminars and “conversation” events with youth and adults to help bring about a decrease in drug use.

One of the active organizations in the city is the Foundation for a Drug-Free World whose Truth About Drugs prevention materials have been an important and effective tool to empower youth and adults with the facts so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug addiction.

Thalia Ghiglia, the Foundation’s DC coordinator, noting the social restrictions being placed on community activities due to COVID-19, is concern about how the mission of all the drug prevention organizations will continue to reach the citizens of the city with their message.

Ghiglia noted that during this COVID-19 Stay-at-Home period, “Stress can be a reason for individuals to turn to drugs and alcohol to cope but they are never the solution.”

“With much effort and strong government and community partnerships, we are continuing our commitment to battle the opioid epidemic. We will continue to get information and resources out and engage our youth. Working together we can turn the tide again and reduce the opioid overdoes death statistics here in the city,” concluded Thalia Ghiglia.

One of the key weekly events in Washington during the summertime is the “Beat the Streets” community outreach event serving as a traveling community festival. “Beat the Streets” is a partnership between the DC Metropolitan Police Department, local social service agencies and community vendors bringing vital information directly to the citizens in their neighborhoods. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World has participated for over 7 years in the “Beat the Streets” events reaching thousands of youth and adults with drug education materials.

Ghiglia, while concerned, is optimistic, saying, “No matter what the COVID-19 situation brings this summer, Drug-Free World will find a way to continue to distribute our drug education materials, either at outside events like ‘Beat the Streets’ or, as many organizations have been doing now – moving their efforts online.”

“Drug-Free World is fortunate to already have extensive online resources using their 14 informational booklets on each of the drugs, 16 public service announcement videos and 14 documentary videos on each."

“We are going to continue to work with our partners and any other interested community service providers to get this information out and make it available to people.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. For more information, please see www.drugfreeworld.org.

The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs program which is one of the world’s largest non-governmental drug education and prevention campaigns. The Church features shows about successful application of the Drug-Free World materials on www.Scientology.TV.

Drug-Free World offers all of its educational materials for free. Materials can be ordered at www.drugfreeworld.org. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages.



