FeastPR and Viener&Partners announce a strategic alliance with the launch of Consumer Sensitivity Strategy platform

These multi-service branding and communications agencies have launched their Consumer Sensitivity Strategy platform as brands face unprecedented challenges

We are committed to helping clients navigate through a truly unprecedented time within a sensitive consumer dynamic, volatile global marketplace and overwhelmed media environment.” — Jen O'Flanagan & Hilarie Viener

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FeastPR and Viener&Partners - two vibrant, multi-service branding and communications agencies - have formed a strategic alliance to support the diverse challenges niche, emerging and heritage brands face with staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving marketplace and media landscape.

They launched this alliance with the announcement of their recently created Consumer Sensitivity Strategy developed to guide businesses through and past the current health and economic crisis, based on their proprietary HALO Method.

“We understand that no one has a crystal ball right now, but what we do know is we are well-versed “professional problem solvers”, states Hilarie Viener, Founder of Viener&Partners.

“The food and beverage sector is at a unique and unprecedented crossroads, with consumer purchasing patterns shifting and a stalled distribution chain presenting unforeseen challenges. FeastPR’s deep expertise within this sector can offer those brands insightful strategic support,” added Jennifer O’Flanagan, Founder of FeastPR.

United in their deep understanding of the complexity of consumer and category dynamics, importance of collaborations and partnerships, and passion to effect positive change, FeastPR and Viener&Partners – both female founded entities - will offer innovative, efficient and effective branding, marketing, and communications services to businesses and organizations looking to strengthen their position in the marketplace, increase meaningful engagement with consumers on and offline, and drive revenue.

Jointly, they will endeavor to bring their decades worth of experience and strong track record of success working with over 100 brands and organizations around the world in categories such as Automotive, Beauty, Fashion, Food, Non-Profit, Sports, Technology, Wine and Spirits.

The collaboration aims to provide inspired, results-driven support to global clientele based on their unrivaled collective experience, proven track-record and deep understanding of the necessary balance between brand presence and consumer expectations, in light of the ever-changing U.S. and global markets and media landscapes.

“We are committed to helping clients navigate through a truly unprecedented time within a volatile global marketplace and media environment. We feel that by leading with our combined strengths and experience – and a focus on being sensitive and sensible – we can offer a truly unique and necessary set of capabilities for brands and non-profits,” said Hilarie Viener, Founder of Viener&Partners.

Jennifer O’Flanagan, Founder of FeastPR, agreed, noting “this alliance is a natural fit, enabling us to offer greater value to a cross-section of brands as they seek to break-through the noise and build more authentic, meaningful connections with their consumers via dynamic digital campaigns, strategic partnerships, and promotions across categories.”

Viener&Partners, a brand and marketing consultancy based in Manhattan grounded in a research-driven consultative approach that is then developed into Go-To-Market plans and Growth Strategies, based on proprietary research, audience understanding and actionable insights. In 2016, they launched Brand & Culture, a division focused solely on creating strategically sound partnerships between brands and non-profits/cultural institutions. V&P is a full-services agency including Market Research, Branding, Creative, Digital and Social Media and Public Relations. For more information, visit http://www.vienerandpartners.com

FeastPR is a Brooklyn-based marketing and public relations agency specializing in the strategic development of 360º degree brand-building and digital marketing campaigns for the food, wine, spirits, and beverage sectors. Client experience includes global CPG brands, growth-oriented imported brands, international wine regions, food boards, restaurants and retailers. For more information, visit www.feastpr.com



