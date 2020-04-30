Coronavirus - Kenya: A total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties

A total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties.

12 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

7 are from Mombasa,

3 from Nairobi,

1 from Wajir

1 from Kitui.

This brings to 396 the total number of positive cases in the country.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.