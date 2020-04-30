There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,901 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: A total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties

A total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties.

12 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 

7 are from Mombasa, 

3 from Nairobi, 

1 from Wajir 

1 from Kitui. 

This brings to 396 the total number of positive cases in the country.

