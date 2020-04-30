Coronavirus - Kenya: A total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties
A total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties.
12 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
7 are from Mombasa,
3 from Nairobi,
1 from Wajir
1 from Kitui.
This brings to 396 the total number of positive cases in the country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
