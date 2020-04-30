Introducing Origin - Physical Therapy Designed for Women and Mothers

Offering expert care for your whole body, both online and in person

On an annual basis, over 1 in 3 adult women in the United States experience health issues that can be treated by full body and pelvic floor physical therapy. These conditions include diastasis recti (ab separation), sciatica, incontinence, prolapse, and dyspareunia (painful sex), and often occur around major life changes, from pregnancy through menopause. Yet many women either live with the uncomfortable, painful symptoms for their lifetime or are prematurely recommended invasive options, like surgery.

After delivering her son, Nona Farahnik Yadegar, Co-founder of Origin, experienced issues no one had prepared her for, including incontinence and painful sex. She was healed through physical therapy and partnered with her husband, David Yadegar, Co-founder of Origin, and lifetime friend and consumer healthcare expert, Carine Carmy, Co-founder and CEO of Origin, to help create a higher standard of care for women and mothers.

“People are afraid to talk about vaginas or pelvic health, as if that part of women’s bodies should only be addressed behind closed doors and with hushed voices. It’s unacceptable that 1 in 3 women have incontinence and their best option is a pantiliner, or that women are told to suffer through painful sex because ‘it will just get better,’” said Carmy. “We are thrilled to create a safe space for women to have real conversations and expert care for our entire bodies, including our vaginas. It's especially important when access to healthcare is limited because of COVID that women have options -- particularly if you're pregnant or a new mother."

Origin brings thirteen years of expertise in physical therapy for women, operating previously as Bebé Physical Therapy and having treated over ten thousand women in the Los Angeles area. The launch of Origin expands and deepens the team’s mission to support women through every stage of life while maintaining Bebé’s core team and established high quality of care.

“As a physical therapist who specializes in women’s bodies and the pelvic floor, I am so grateful for the opportunity to treat patients who come through our doors in emotional and physical pain, and leave feeling better, with a deeper understanding of their bodies,” said Sarah Clampett, Clinical Director of Origin. “Behind each condition, there’s a woman and her story, and Origin is here to listen. It’s hard to live your best life if you don't feel healthy and strong and that’s where we come in.”

In addition to virtual care, women now have access to Origin’s online resources, including clinically validated educational content and virtual events with leading women’s health practitioners coming soon.

Origin is in-network with most major insurance plans in California. To sign up, learn more about Origin, or apply to join its growing provider network, please visit theoriginway.com .

Origin is physical therapy, designed for women and mothers. We offer expert care for your whole body (including your vagina), both online and in-person. Operating as Bebé Physical Therapy since 2007 in Los Angeles, California, Origin has treated thousands of women with overlooked but incredibly common female health issues, helping them to build strength and avoid countless unnecessary surgeries. With virtual care, hands-on therapy, targeted exercise and expert guidance, The Origin Way is clinically proven to have life changing results. For more information or to seek our services, please visit Origin at theoriginway.com .

