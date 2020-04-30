President sends message to Kenneth Kaunda

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 30 - A message of congratulations from the Angolan President João Lourenço addressed to the former Zambian Head of State Kenneth Kaunda was delivered Wednesday in Lusaka by the Angolan ambassador to that country, Azevedo Francisco.,

The information is expressed in a press release from the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressing that in the letter, João Lourenço refers that the celebration of Kenneth Kaunda's (96) years symbolizes the health and vitality of one of the biggest pillars of the struggle for the liberation of Africa, from the yoke colonial.

During the short audience held at the former president's official residence in Lusaka, the Angolan ambassador also delivered a souvenir, symbolizing the friendship between the two peoples, in addition to a letter signed by the leaders of the Angolan community living in Zambia.

In response, the note underlines, Kenneth Kaunda thanked the Angolan President for his gesture, whom he described as a brother.

Kahunda expressed his desire to visit Angola in the post-pandemic period to personally thank the Angolan President for the friendship and interest he has been demonstrating.

