Police commander assesses staff's readiness in Soyo

Soyo, ANGOLA, April 30 - National Police Commander, Commissioner-General Paulo de Almeida, has been since Thursday morning in the municipality of Soyo, northern Zaire province, to assess the readiness of the personnel deployed along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).,

Speaking to the press, the police high ranking officer said that the visit is meant to assess security at the fluvial (river Zaire) and maritime borders, which are illegal entry points for many citizens from DRC.

Paulo de Almeida made reference to some measures adopted by the authorities in this exceptional regime.

They include the closure of land and river borders with neighbouring countries to halt the spread of covid-19 in the country.

He has already had a meeting with the members of the corporation in the region, and this afternoon he should visit some border posts along the river channel with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zaire province shares 310 kilometers of border with the DRC, 120 kilometers of land border and 190 kilometers of river border, across the Zaire river.

