One Inc Appoints Patti Griffin as New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- Software and Insurance Veteran Provides Additional Depth to the One Inc Board of Directors

FOLSOM, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, today announced that Patti Griffin , a senior advisor to investors and innovators in the insurance industry, has been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

With over 20 years working in the insurance and technology space, Griffin brings a wealth of industry-specific experience to the One Inc board of directors, including an extensive background in claims which will help guide the progression of the company's ClaimsPay® product. Griffin spent eight years as chief product officer (CPO) at Duck Creek Technologies, a privately-held software provider for the property and casualty (P&C) industry. She also served ten years as managing director at Accenture, a leading global professional services company, where she worked with P&C insurers globally on the use of technology and business transformation while maintaining focus on operational efficiencies and customer service.

“I have been passionate about technology’s impact on the insurance industry since early in my career, working in underwriting and claims in personal and commercial insurance,” said Griffin. “I look forward to serving with the rest of the One Inc board of directors as we continually refine the business growth strategy to provide the most effective results for the organization and its customers.”

Patti Griffin becomes the fourth member of the One Inc board of directors, recently reconfigured during the company’s recapitalization with leading digital payments investor, Great Hill Partners. In addition to Griffin, the board includes Matt Vettel, managing partner at Great Hill Partners, Nick Cayer, partner at Great Hill Partners, and Christopher Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc.

"Patti adds exceptional depth to the board in terms of insurance, software, and claims experience. As the business continues to scale, her insights will be invaluable. Her background in claims is going to have a particularly important impact as our ClaimsPay product matures and in supporting our goal to modernize the insurance industry through a frictionless payment experience," said Ewing.

Griffin's background helping companies leverage innovative digital solutions to meet business needs strategically, and an in-depth understanding of insurance technology will be an asset to One Inc's continued growth as a leading provider of digital payments for insurance.

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.