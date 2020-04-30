The international photographer endorses TECNO CAMON 15 Premier Vlog, comments from fans: Amazing!

Recently, Michael Christopher Brown post several photos and a Vlog on his Instagram and shared his experience on TECNO CAMON 15 (www.TECNO-mobile.com) Premier photography.

Michael Christopher Brown was a contributing photographer for National Geographic and a member of Magnum, one of the top photography organization. Michael is famous for his mobile photography to capture the best moments and create works with great acuity and insight, and centering around the 2011 Libyan Revolution and record the war with a phone camera.

In 2019, Michael presented the offline training camp of TECNO CAMON 12 in Nigeria to share the skills and fun of mobile phone photography with the campers, praising the accuracy of TECNO CAMON 12 in color and color imaging.

With launch of TECNO CAMON 15 series, Michael received a gift from TECNO - TECNO CAMON 15 Premier. After a photography experience, Michael posted several photos and a Vlog on his Instagram and got lots of comments from photography lovers: "Great shot!"", "Amazing", "Tres beau"!.

Michael's photos are mainly of architecture, art paintings and some selfies. The composition form of the architecture and the sky from the angle of inverted photography shows the great size of the architecture, Selfie photo highlights than light and shadow contrast, which is more powerful to impress the readers. The photos taken by Michael are simple and powerful, with strong texture. They show a rich picture with simple lines, which makes the photos full of story.

“I was pleasantly surprised with the quality, operation and special features of TECNO CAMON 15 Premier, all at a relatively low price point compared with other phone cameras. And the super night mode, the pop-up selfie lens and the macro lens impressed me a lot, this device was great for closeup work.” commented by Michael.

TECNO CAMON 15 Premier is equipped with 64 MP SONY cameras and trademarked TAIVOS™ technology, combined with TECNO's underlying software advantages to provide excellent image shooting capability in dark environment, with improved dynamic range by 68% to simultaneously filter image noise and optimize image sharpness, bringing users a new ultra-sharp photo experience.



