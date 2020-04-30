Konica Minolta is Named Keystone Purchasing Network Vendor

Technology Leader to Provide Enhanced Video Surveillance Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has been awarded the Keystone Purchasing Network (KPN) Contract KPN-202001-05 for Security Cameras.

This awarded contract allows Konica Minolta to offer MOBOTIX smart security camera technology, monitoring software, video storage and associated materials, supplies and design plus installation services to the KPN member government agencies. These include school districts, charter schools, colleges and universities, local government offices and qualifying tax-exempt nonprofit agencies. This award signifies a 15-year partnership and proven track record of providing valuable and efficient solutions to the KPN Membership. KPN has also awarded contracts to Konica Minolta for multifunctional printers and related services such as interactive whiteboard technology.

“We are committed to providing products, solutions and service offerings that enhance and improve overall security for our customers,” said Hampton Hale, Director of Programs, Konica Minolta. “We are eager for the opportunity to bring the latest smart IoT cameras and proactive video security technology to the public sector through our long-time partnership with KPN.”

"We are excited to expand our contract portfolio to include smart camera and video surveillance solutions. It is important that we bring contract vehicles to our membership that can improve security for our membership facilities and the constituents they serve,” said Jeff Kimball, Director of Cooperative Purchasing, KPN. “This contract represents an ongoing effort for the KPN to continue to provide contract vehicles that address solutions related to security.”

The MOBOTIX Intelligent Video Security Solution is comprised of three distinct components and systems, all designed to work in unison in providing a high level of physical security monitoring and network analysis services. Similar to a smartphone, MOBOTIX camera systems feature multiple on-board sensors, programmable microprocessors, a decentralized architecture and IoT technology, all of which can be customized to meet the specific needs of any business or public facility.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About KPN

The Keystone Purchasing Network is cooperative purchasing program of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, a non-profit Government Agency residing in the State of Pennsylvania. CSIU’s is a pioneer in promoting the benefits of agencies working together to streamline their purchasing more than forty years ago. Their cooperative purchasing program began in 1974 and has evolved today as the Keystone Purchasing Network. Their primary focus is to provide value to their national membership through support programs, procurement resources and cost competitive contracts for valued products and services used by its membership.

