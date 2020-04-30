Dr. Eugene Gu Fights Smoking Addiction with Startup CoolQuit Company

Dr. Eugene Gu Cool Quit

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cofounders Dr. Eugene Gu and Dr. Bhargav Raman formed the startup company Cool Quit to help U.S. patients fight the battle of smoking addiction. Over 480,000 Americans die from smoking-related deaths each year. That's one in five American deaths - more than diabetes, drug abuse, alcohol, vehicle accidents, and gun violence combined. Smoking harms nearly every organ of the body, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control. It's also the leading cause of preventable death.Cool Quit was Founded in January 2020Founded in January 2020, Cool Quit helps provide patients with affordable options to quit smoking. The products and services are usually free of charge with most health insurance policies. Uninsured patients have access to them via a modest subscription fee. For those who cannot afford the fee, patients can move forward with a fee waiver application process.Studies show that smokers who quit greatly improve their health, even if they quit smoking later in life. Health benefits of quitting begin in as little as 20 minutes after taking the last cigarette. The risk of heart attack drops by 50% after one year smoke-free, and within five years the risk of bladder, esophagus, mouth, and throat cancer is cut in half. In a 2015 national study, 7 out of 10 adult smokers desired to quit smoking. In 2018, more than half of U.S. smokers tried to quit altogether.Dr. Eugene Gu is Passionate About Saving Lives"We are honored to lead a multidisciplinary team of primary care doctors, addiction specialists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants to get our patients and the American people off the tobacco products that are killing them every day," says Dr. Eugene Gu. "I'm really passionate about saving lives using evidence-based medicine in particular, to help the most vulnerable. I don't regret it, it's a hard job but it's what I wanted to do."Both Drs. Eugene Gu and Bhargav Raman are reputed graduates from Stanford University with honors. They are licensed to practice in several states and also in telemedicine. Gu mentioned that the number of patients Cool Quit serves is constantly growing. The company is working on being licensed to serve in as many U.S. states as possible. For doctors who are interested in joining the Cool Quit team to help provide medical services, contact Cool Quit to learn more about hiring inquiries. U.S. citizens who are interested in smoking cessation are encouraged to visit CoolQuit.com to get started.

