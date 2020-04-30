Altera Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure L.P. (NYSE: “ALIN PRA”, “ALIN PRB” and “ALIN PRE”) plan to release their financial results for the First Quarter of 2020 before market open on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.



All holders of Altera Infrastructure securities and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by telephone or joining the webcast:

Date Time (ET) Conference

Code May 6, 2020 09:00 a.m. 1110126

Telephone numbers

Norway +47 800 51084 United Kingdom +44 800 358 6377 United States, Los Angeles +1 323-994-2132 United States/Canada +1 800-347-6311

Webcast

The webcast, which will be available on Altera Infrastructure’s website at alterainfra.com at the time noted above, will remain on the website for a period of one year.

Accompanying First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation will also be available at alterainfra.com in advance of the conference call start time.



About Altera Infrastructure



Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.



Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $4.8 billion, comprised of 55 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including five new builds), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Affiliates of global asset manager Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) own 100 percent of Altera Infrastructure’s general partner.



Altera Infrastructure’s preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ALIN PRA”, “ALIN PRB” and “ALIN PRE”, respectively.



For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 97052533

E-mail: investor.relations@alterainfra.com

Website: www.alterainfra.com







