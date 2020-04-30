AMD and Oxide Games Join Forces to Advance Cloud Gaming Graphics

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LUTHERVILLE TIMONIUM, Md., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Oxide Games today announced a multi-year partnership to co-develop graphics technologies for the growing cloud gaming market. By combining leadership gaming hardware and graphics expertise from AMD with Oxide’s proven development capabilities and innovative Nitrous game engine, the companies plan to create a robust set of tools and technologies for cloud rendering designed from the ground up to embrace the real-time demands of cloud-based gaming.



“At AMD, we pride ourselves on our ability to push the boundaries of what technology can do so it elevates the gaming experience,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit, AMD. “Oxide shares this passion and is an ideal partner for us as we expand the way gamers play, while delivering the quality experience they demand.”

“Oxide’s motto is to bring games to life that have never been seen or experienced before. We built the Nitrous Engine specifically with that purpose in mind,” said Marc Meyer, president of Oxide Games. “AMD’s commitment to gamers and their leadership in pushing the edge of state-of-the-art hardware is a perfect complement to Oxide’s commitment to the same excellence in software.”

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Oxide Games

Oxide Games was founded in 2013 by award winning game industry veterans and engineers to build games that have never been seen or experienced before by using its’ own proprietary Nitrous Engine. With its’ bold mission to exploit the vast untapped potential in today’s multicore hardware as well as the hardware of the future, Oxide has grown from a basement startup to well over 50 employees and continues to grow. Oxide’s proven industry track record of innovation with next generation APIs and multicore rendering helps set new standards for the Industry. For more information about Oxide, visit the Oxide website at www.oxidegames.com .

