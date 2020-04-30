Binance Charity and Integro Foundation Commit to Donate Over $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Campaign: Crypto Against COVID

The funds will be used to provide PPE to the medical community and first responders in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean

Puerto Rico, April 30, 2020 - Binance Charity, the world's first blockchain-powered donation platform dedicated to advancing transparent philanthropy, has announced its partnership with Integro Foundation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the Caribbean.





Integro Foundation is a Puerto Rico based 501c3 and 1101.01 non-profit organization that provides philanthropic resources to Puerto Rico, Caribbean islands and the Amazon rainforest, with programs designed to revive areas in critical need with the goal to empower humans, plants, animals and natural resources to survive and thrive. The organization provides urgent relief during times of crisis, working with vetted local non profit organizations and other sectors to deploy resources efficiently, with fully accountable donations.





Through Binance Charity’s Crypto Against COVID campaign, Binance Charity & Integro Foundation will be donating over $1 million USD to support COVID-19 relief efforts in Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean. Integro Foundation has committed $333,333 USD towards the campaign, with Binance Charity matching this commitment 2:1, resulting in a total of more than $1 million USD in cryptocurrencies.





The funds will go towards providing PPE medical supplies to hospitals, the medical community and first responders in Puerto Rico and neighboring Caribbean islands.





In September 2017, Puerto Rico and neighboring Caribbean islands battled two devastating hurricanes - hurricane Irma on September 7 and hurricane Maria on September 20, which led to widespread destruction. In the last three years, Puerto Rico has struggled to recover amidst an unprecedented financial crisis, followed by a recent major disaster declaration for the earthquakes in January 2020, and leading to a shaky infrastructure struggling to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of April 27, 2020, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 2.9 million and the number of deaths surpassed 200,600.



“The most important element of human life is to show compassion and help others as we can, without the limitation or restriction of borders. Blockchain technology enables this in greater capacities than ever before and Binance Charity wishes to bring this to the masses,” said Helen Hai, head of Binance Charity.



Launched on March 24, 2020, Binance Charity’s Crypto Against COVID campaign aims to raise $5 million USD in cryptocurrencies (BNB, BTC, BUSD and XRP) to be spent primarily on buying medical supplies for affected regions globally. Binance led this effort with an initial donation of $1 million USD and an additional donation of $1 million USD through the #CryptoAgainstCOVID social media campaign. In addition, Binance will match $2 million USD of public donations received. Click here to donate and learn more.





At the time this communication was released, a total of $3.7 million USD had been raised from Binance and public donations (including $333,333 from Integro Foundation) - with more than 40 crypto companies in alliance to support the campaign.





“We have tremendous gratitude for the people on the front lines supporting our healthcare system. This initiative is our way to support the true heroes, the first responders and medical workers, with the tools required to protect themselves as they serve others during this crisis,” said Brock Pierce, Integro Foundation chairman.





Binance Charity maintains its mandate of 100% transparency. All transactions will be published in full transparency through the blockchain-based donation portal. Any medical entities in need, or sources of medical supplies and shipping aid willing to help in this cause, may reach out to: bcf@binance.com.





Join Binance Charity and Integro Foundation to help the world fight the COVID-19. Even a small donation can save lives. Together, let’s help those in need. Click here to donate.

Transform Group info@transformgroup.com Binance Charity bcf@binance.com



