Stereotaxis to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2020 first quarter on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s results and corporate developments.



What: Stereotaxis first quarter financial results conference call When: Tuesday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. PT) Dial In Number: To access the live call, dial +1 833-423-0423 (US and Canada) or +1 918-922-3067 (International) and give the participant pass code 9794597. Webcast: To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Stereotaxis’ website at http://ir.stereotaxis.com/ Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available for one week beginning approximately two hours following the end of the call through May 12, 2020. To access a replay of the conference call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US and Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) and give the participant pass code 9794597.



About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

Company Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

investors@stereotaxis.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.