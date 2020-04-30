DH Capital Serves as Sole Financial Advisor to UOL Diveo in Sale of Data Center Portfolio to Digital Colony

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DH Capital, LLC (“DH Capital”), an investment banking firm serving companies in the Internet Infrastructure, communications, and software sectors, is pleased to announce it served as sole financial advisor to UOL Diveo Tecnologia Ltda. (“UOL Diveo”) on the sale of its data center portfolio to Digital Colony Management, LLC (“Digital Colony”), the digital infrastructure investment platform of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY). The acquired business is the foundation for Scala Data Centers S/A (“Scala”), Digital Colony’s newly formed hyperscale data center platform in Latin America. UOL Diveo’s premier data center assets, industry expertise, and commitment to client service have helped the company become a key provider to hyperscale cloud companies, multinational enterprises and local companies seeking comprehensive data center solutions in the São Paulo region.



Adam Lewis, Managing Partner at DH Capital, commented “We consummated this transaction in an extremely choppy market, which speaks to the quality of the company’s data center assets and stability of its customer base. UOL Diveo’s executive management team built one of the leading data center platforms in Brazil and Digital Colony is well-positioned to leverage this strong foundation.”



Gil Torquato, CEO of UOL Diveo commented, "UOL Diveo is excited to work with Scala to support our long-term data center infrastructure requirements. We are confident that Scala’s management team, in partnership with Digital Colony, will be the ideal partner for our business as we continue to grow. We appreciate the hard work and guidance from our financial advisor, DH Capital, which was crucial to the execution and success of this transaction. We were fortunate to find an advisor with such deep industry knowledge and we enjoyed working with the entire DH Capital team.” The DH Capital team involved in this transaction included Adam Lewis, Brent Mayo, Brian Browne and Shaelin McNichol.

DH Capital has long served as a trusted advisor and maintains the largest dedicated team of professionals covering the Internet infrastructure, communications, and SaaS sectors. During the past three years, DH Capital has advised data center infrastructure and managed cloud service providers on 26 transactions with combined transaction value of more than $15 billion.

About DH Capital

DH Capital is a private investment banking partnership serving companies in the Internet infrastructure, software and IT services, and communications sectors. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Boulder, Colorado, the firm’s principals have extensive experience and proven abilities in capital formation, finance, research, business development, and operations. DH Capital provides a full range of advisory services including mergers and acquisitions, private capital placements, financial restructuring, and operational consulting. Since its formation in 2001, DH Capital has completed over 180 transactions and private capital placements totaling more than $30 billion in value.

About UOL Diveo

UOL Diveo Tecnologia Ltda. is a subsidiary of UOL Group, the largest Internet Group in Latin America. UOL Diveo is one of the largest commercial data center operators in Brazil and offers a suite of managed services with a focus on cloud, security, business transformation, and agile development through its services company Compasso UOL.

Press Contact

DH Capital

212-774-3720

www.dhcapital.com



