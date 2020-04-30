Lystek International Secures Multi-Year Biosolids Management Agreement with Town of Orangeville, Ontario

Multi-Year Agreement Formalizes Lystek International as Biosolids Management Service Provider to the Town of Orangeville with Production of High-Value Fertilizer for Agricultural End Use

/EIN News/ -- Dundalk, ON/Cambridge, ON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention: Environmental, agricultural, municipal, recycling & waste management reporters/editors

April 30, 2020 – Dundalk, ON/Cambridge, ON – For Immediate Release | We are pleased to share a multi-year contract was executed between the Cambridge, Ontario based Lystek International Corporation (Lystek) and the Town of Orangeville to manage the Town’s annual biosolids production at the Southgate Organics Materials Recovery Centre (OMRC) located outside Dundalk, Ontario, Canada. On April 22, 2020, the Town awarded a three-year initial term to Lystek with options for an additional two years. Under this agreement Lystek is responsible for the hauling, processing, storage, and beneficial end use of approximately 30,000 tonnes of biosolids annually at the Southgate OMRC. This agreement formalizes the Town’s commitment to resource recovery and the beneficial use of their biosolids residuals.

Through a competitive Request for Proposal process the Town solicited experienced contractors to supply services for biosolids management for the Town’s Water Pollution Control Plant. In the past Lystek has acted as a sub-contract receiver, receiving and processing the Town’s biosolids since 2013. With this agreement, Lystek provides a unique opportunity to continue offering a high-value processing and end-use management program to the Town as well as offer comprehensive hauling and delivery services. This agreement builds upon the customer relationship between Orangeville and Lystek, offering the Town a single point of contact for their biosolids services and guarantees resources recovery and local beneficial use of the fertilizer.

“This Agreement provides the Town of Orangeville with long-term certainty that their biosolids will be progressively managed, with enhanced resource recovery and processing into an agricultural fertilizer for beneficial use in the region. The Southgate OMRC has been receiving the Town’s biosolids since our Southgate facility became operational in 2013. This latest contract is a validation that we have offered first rate services in the past and are growing as a regional leader in biosolids management solutions,” says Simon Meulendyk, Plant Manager, Lystek Southgate OMRC.

Since opening in 2013 the Lystek Southgate OMRC has received and processed over 550,000 tonnes of biosolids. The OMRC utilizes the patented and proven low-pressure Thermal Hydrolysis Process (LystekTHP®) to convert biosolids and other organic materials into the LysteGro® fertilizer. Servicing over thirty municipalities and private generators in Ontario with cost-effective, advanced resource recovery solutions, the Southgate OMRC has proven its value to the wastewater community.

LysteGro is registered with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as a fertilizer and has been widely accepted as a high-nutrient product. Area growers value LysteGro® because it offers an alternative to chemical and synthetic-based fertilizer. LysteGro® also contains organic matter and micronutrients for sustaining and building soil health. These properties are important to farmers in the region. The quality of LysteGro biofertilizer as a nutrient amendment and the facility’s comprehensive hauling and application services has driven up demand and local market value in the area surrounding Dundalk, Ontario. In 2019, the Lystek Southgate OMRC sold over 130,000 tonnes in LysteGro fertilizer to local farmers.

“The opportunity to formalize our relationship with the Town of Orangeville furthers our long-term commitment to offer advanced biosolids management solutions in the region and support local agriculture.” Mr. Meulendyk adds.



About Lystek

Lystek International is a leading provider of biosolids and organics management solutions across North America with their proven technology – Lystek THP®. The award-winning Lystek THP system processes organic feedstocks to product a multi-purpose, hydrolyzed product including LysteGro®, a concentrated liquid, nutrient-rich Class A biosolids fertilizer, LysteMize®, a digester enhancement process that increases volatile solids reduction and biogas production, and LysteCarb®, an alternative carbon source for biological nutrient removal. Lystek works with public and private customers to transition WWTPs to advanced resource recovery centers with solutions that are affordable, energy-efficient, easy to operate, and enhance sustainable biosolids processing and management operations.



For more information, please contact:

Simon Meulendyk, Plant Manager for Lystek International at:

Cell: 519.503.2189 | Office: 519.923.3539 x1 | or by email at: smeulendyk@lystek.com





Attachment

Simon Meulendyk Lystek International 519.923.3539 x1 smeulendyk@lystek.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.