Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2020 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 9th annual report examines end user deployment and trends around self-service business intelligence (BI), which builds upon collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.



According to the study, 62 percent of respondents consider self-service BI as “critical” or “very important”. Interest in collaboration and business intelligence is highest within the R&D and finance functions, followed by the BI competency center (BICC) and executive management. By industry, retail/wholesale is the most interested, followed by financial services and technology organizations.

“Importance of collaboration and BI tends to increase with organization size but is nonetheless high across all organizations,” said Jim Ericson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “Self-service is a significant topic for all companies seeking to better leverage both information resources and scarce human experts to drive improved group-based decision making in a governed fashion.”

According to the report, “search and navigation for content” and “sharing content and commentary” are top collaborative feature requirements. For the fourth year, governance is the topic that most drives both collaboration and content creation and sharing in the self-service landscape, with top governance features addressing access and administrative capabilities.

“Our analysis of the self-service BI market began in 2012, with an early look at collaborative BI trends. We’ve since expanded our coverage to encompass data storytelling, governance, and other criteria that shine light on important shifts in the market,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2020 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, visit www.selfservicereport.com .

