North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) Expands its Partnership with OSF HealthCare, Welcomes Anesthesia Clinicians at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, announces that it is expanding anesthesia services in Illinois with the addition of OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center (“OSF Saint Anthony”) in Rockford, Illinois. NAPA is delighted to welcome the anesthesia clinicians at OSF Saint Anthony, who will be invited to continue to provide clinical care to OSF Saint Anthony patients as new members of the NAPA team beginning October 1, 2020. With this new relationship, NAPA not only expands its footprint in Illinois but also continues to strengthen its ties with OSF HealthCare as it currently serves OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, IL.



Paula Carynski, President of OSF Saint Anthony, said, “We believe NAPA will be an excellent anesthesia partner for us. With its significant presence in the Chicagoland area, supported by its national scale and infrastructure, NAPA has the resources to support our clinical needs.” Carol Friesen, Chief Executive Officer, Northern Region, added, “The partnership we have built upon with NAPA aligns our interests to accelerate program growth, while staying true to leading and serving with the greatest care and love for our patients, surgeons, mission partners, and community.”

“NAPA is excited to extend our OSF relationship to the Rockford area,” said John F. Di Capua, MD, CEO of NAPA. “NAPA’s clinical and business processes are focused on delivering exceptional experiences and creating value for our partners, and we intend to do the same for OSF Saint Anthony as we continue to grow our partnership with OSF HealthCare. NAPA invests in our clinicians to deliver inspired leadership that drives a culture of service and continuous improvement. Most importantly, NAPA’s mission to ‘always do what’s right for the patient’ will help increase patient and surgeon satisfaction at OSF Saint Anthony, building loyalty and helping the organization grow.”

Ali Ekbatani DO, MBA, NAPA’s Senior Vice President of Clinical Services, Central Region, added, “We are grateful to OSF leadership for putting their faith in NAPA to serve their patients, clinicians, and mission partners in its next era of growth. We look forward to welcoming our new Rockford-based colleagues to our regional and national peer groups and leadership development opportunities, as well as our meaningful programs that promote professional and personal growth.”

