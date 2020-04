First Solar, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss these results and its outlook for 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting investor.firstsolar.com .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 14, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (416) 621-4642 if you are calling from outside the United States and entering the replay passcode 1286184. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 90 days.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions which use its advanced module and system technology. The Company’s integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment. For more information about First Solar, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

