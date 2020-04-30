Degreed partners with Kaltura to bring clients market-leading video management and user-generated content capabilities

Partnership provides an integrated skill-building solution using live-streamed and on-demand video

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed , the workforce upskilling platform, is partnering with leading video cloud Kaltura , to enable quick and simple use of video in talent development.



The Degreed and Kaltura partnership will enable learning and talent teams to create, unify, curate, and protect videos, and insert them seamlessly into both self-directed learning and structured training experiences through a flexible, branded portal in Degreed. The Kaltura and Degreed teams have already built out this integration for a number of mutual Fortune 500 clients.

Video has become an essential technology for learning and talent development. It can often be faster to produce than traditional online courses, making it ideal for emergency upskilling and redeployment scenarios. Video has also become a critical component of people’s workflow and learning experiences, with 68% of workers, managers, and leaders stating they use video content to learn at least once a week.

“Now, more than ever before, customers are seeking ways to create learning experiences that are not just cost-efficient, but also responsive to market shifts,” explains Chris McCarthy, CEO of Degreed. “Many of Degreed’s customers are looking for sophisticated video management tools, and simpler ways to encourage workers to create and share user-generated learning content. Over 90% of Degreed customers use video content every week. We partnered with Kaltura because they offer some of the most user-friendly and secure tools we have seen for live-streaming, as well as an intuitive app for personal video capture and creation.”

Kaltura’s video platform is used by thousands of organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 100, for teaching, learning, communicating, and collaborating. Likewise, Degreed helps hundreds of organizations, including Unilever, Cargill, Atlassian, and Vale, make their people better through upskilling, reskilling, and redeployment opportunities.

“We are excited to be partnering with Degreed and bringing next-level learning video content to the market, through our live-streaming and on-demand video tools to suit all needs,” commented Zohar Babin, Kaltura EVP Platform and Growth. “LXPs have fast-become the gold standard for workforce learning and Kaltura enhances these experiences further by providing a cohesive, learner-centered and video-first experience through Degreed. Together, we seek to champion the use of video in learning and talent development and lead the way with future innovations.”

To discover more about the Kaltura and Degreed integration, Degreed customers can contact your Degreed client experience partner OR info@kaltura.com.

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn — including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then we use behavioral and data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically personalize development based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

Learn more about Degreed: Website | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitter

About Kaltura

With the mission to power any video experience, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video cloud. Kaltura is used globally in thousands of enterprises, media companies, service providers, and educational institutions and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school.

Learn more about Kaltura: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

