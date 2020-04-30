Ranked #4 Online College in The Nation Open for Summer

/EIN News/ -- Orange County, CA, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastline College announced that it will begin summer classes as scheduled on June 8 with online instruction offering a variety of online courses for 8 week and 10-week classes. Coastline College was recently ranked #4 in the US for best online community colleges for 2020 by College Consensus. The criteria used by College Consensus focused exclusively on regionally accredited, reputable institutions identified as community colleges or technical colleges and determined by the number of available online degrees, web presence, transparency about their offerings, and user-friendliness of the learning platforms.

Prospective Coastline students can complete general education requirements, high school-aged students can gain college credit, and adult learners and those who were laid-off or furloughed due to COVID-19 can learn a new skill or work toward starting a new career. If you are looking for an online program, go with the College which has the long-standing reputation for being the best in Distance Education.

For over 40 years, Coastline College has provided high quality educational opportunities where its students live and work while providing outstanding support for those students at a distance. Coastline has always been able to quickly adapt to the current needs of its students and leverage the most effective tools and strategies to serve them. Coastline continues to be the California Community College best known for serving students throughout the entire state and country.

“Coastline's many different support services and activities continue to be fully provided, via email, phone, streaming and individual appointments. Whether our students are needing counseling, financial aid guidance, library materials, tutoring, mentoring, interactive programs, or more -- our teams are standing by to help our students continue on their path and achieve their goals, “ says Kate Mueller, Vice President of Student Services, Coastline College.

Current Coastline students can register electronically via www.coastline.edu. For more information on the courses available, fees, and registration, visit the Coastline College website www.coastline.edu or contact the Coastline Admissions Office at CCCAdmissionsOffice@coastline.edu

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

