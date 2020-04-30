Upserve Appoints Thomas Keller Group CEO Joseph Essa to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- PROVIDENCE, R.I. , April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upserve, the industry's leading full-service restaurant management and POS solution, announced today that it has appointed Joseph Essa, President and CEO of the Thomas Keller Group and former NRA Chairman, to its board of directors effective immediately.



Essa is a senior hospitality executive with decades of experience leading and building global restaurant operations. “Our industry is at an evolutionary crossroads right now, and we are being tested beyond what we could have ever imagined. But we are also seeing greater innovation than ever before. I’ve dedicated the majority of my career to the hospitality industry and I’m excited to deliver transformative solutions for restaurants with Upserve,” Essa said. “The restaurant industry needs innovative and insight-driven tools that work hard for them, now more than ever.”

Upserve connected with Essa because of his passion for the industry and his commitment to innovation and success. “Joe is an accomplished leader and long-time advocate for our industry who has worked closely with the best restaurant groups, chefs, and operators, and I’m honored to have him join us,” said Upserve CEO Sheryl D. Hoskins. “His knowledge of restaurant management operations will give Upserve deeper insights into the challenges and opportunities restaurateurs face. Having Joe on our team reinforces our mission to make restaurants wildly successful.”

The restaurant industry is in Essa’s DNA: his first job was at his family’s fried chicken restaurant. After studying at Boston College to become a CPA, Essa built his career in the hospitality industry, including a decade running his own restaurants. As NRA chairman for the 2019 term, Essa advocated against exorbitant delivery commissions that cut into restaurant profits and helped guide the organization through rapid technological transitions in the hospitality industry.

“As someone who has run multiple successful restaurant groups, I know that data is key to making better decisions,” said Essa. “Upserve is the only POS and restaurant management platform that truly does it all while offering the real-time data restaurant operators need to make smarter decisions faster.”

Essa was previously CEO of Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Inc., where he oversaw 50 restaurants as well as consumer products and licensing. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of operations at TOSCORP, a fine-dining Italian restaurant group in New York City. Essa was selected as the outstanding leader in the independent restaurant category for 2020 by the Silver Plate competition of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association ( IFMA ).

About Upserve

Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs become wildly successful, providing everything you need to manage a restaurant in a single hub. Upserve offers the market-leading cloud restaurant POS, online ordering, actionable insights, transparent processing, automated inventory and ordering, workforce tools, and mobile restaurant management. Nearly 10,000 restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 57 million active diners, process over $11 billion in annual sales, and serve over 36 million meals per month. Upserve is headquartered in Providence, RI.

