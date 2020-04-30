There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,827 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $12.4 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.24 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to net income of $15.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.31 for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding merger-related expenses pertaining to the Company’s January 2019 acquisition of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. ("Highlands") of $2.1 million, tax-effected, net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $17.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. For the first quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets was 0.76%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.77% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.65%.

The first quarter results were adversely impacted by a $9.2 million provision for loan losses compared to a $508,000 provision for the same period last year. The increased provision was primarily due to an increase in certain qualitative factors to account for the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy, resulting in approximately $8.0 million of the provision. The remaining $1.2 million of the provision is attributable to loan growth, a change in the loan portfolio composition and a change in loss rates. As of March 31, 2020, the ratio of the allowance for loan loss to total loans was 0.92% compared to 0.78% as of December 31, 2019.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “Although Lakeland began 2020 from a position of strength, the economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to have a meaningful effect on financial institutions’ results, including Lakeland’s, for the balance of the year.  Lakeland’s fundamental strength, solid capital foundation and prudent operating strategies should position the Company well to navigate the challenges that may arise in the months ahead. As the pandemic has advanced, Lakeland has made it a priority to safeguard the health of our associates and customers while assisting customers impacted by the economic burdens of COVID-19 and providing support to our communities."

Mr. Shara continued, “We particularly want to thank our associates for their tireless professionalism, compassion and dedication to serving our customers under unprecedented conditions. These qualities, along with Lakeland’s solid capital position and deep engagement with our customers and communities, will allow all of us to move forward and emerge - strong and united - from this challenging period.”

COVID-19

As part of Lakeland’s response to COVID-19, we initiated remote working plans and encouraged the use of our mobile and online banking alternatives. To assist COVID-19 impacted borrowers, we are offering temporary payment deferrals on commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. As of April 16, 2020, we have applications for payment deferrals on approximately $745 million of commercial loans and $54 million of mortgage and consumer loans. We also are participating in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and have loan applications and approvals of approximately $350 million, to help strengthen local  businesses and preserve jobs in our communities.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 of 3.28% decreased fourteen basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and increased one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a 27 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by a 16 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 4.17% compared to 4.44% for the first quarter of 2019 and 4.21% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The current quarter decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the prior year periods, was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate during 2019 and 2020.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2020 was 1.18% compared to 1.34% for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have decreased since 2019 largely driven by reductions in the federal funds rate.

Net interest income increased $1.3 million to $49.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $48.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, due primarily to the growth in the volume of interest-earning assets and a decrease in interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $2.3 million to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 from $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 due primarily to an increase in swap income of $2.6 million. The first quarter of 2020 also included $342,000 in gains on sales of investment securities compared to none in the first quarter of 2019.  Partially offsetting these favorable variances was losses on equity securities of $653,000 compared to gains of $353,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $32.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 and decreased $1.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2019.  Excluding merger-related expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased $1.4 million from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020. Salary and employee benefit expense increased $1.0 million as a result of staff additions, normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. Furniture and equipment expense increased $444,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019 due primarily to an increase in costs associated with the Company's digital strategy initiative, while marketing expense decreased $242,000 due to the timing of marketing campaigns. First quarter 2020 results also included a long-term debt prepayment fee of $356,000 resulting from the payoff of $10.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank debt yielding 2.89%.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 23.4% compared to 21.2% for the first quarter of 2019, as a result of a technical bulletin issued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation during the second quarter 2019, which resulted in increasing our estimated effective tax rate.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2020, total assets were $7.01 billion, an increase of $302.7 million compared to December 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, total loans grew $190.8 million to $5.33 billion and investment securities increased $55.5 million to $974.3 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $161.4 million to $5.46 billion, while borrowings increased $65.3 million to $678.0 million. At March 31, 2020, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 97.7%.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2020, non-performing assets increased to $32.8 million, 0.47% of total assets, compared to $21.7 million, 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.61% at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.41% at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-accrual loans from December 31, 2019, related primarily to one loan relationship totaling $9.5 million that was not COVID-19 related. The allowance for loan losses increased to $48.9 million, 0.92% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $40.0 million, 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2019.  In the first quarter of 2020, the Company had net charge-offs of $342,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, compared to $217,000, or 0.02%, for the same period in 2019. The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.2 million compared to the provision for loan losses of $508,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, stockholders' equity was $736.9 million compared to $725.3 million at December 31, 2019, a 2% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.38% at March 31, 2020. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 8% and 10% to $14.60 and $11.43, respectively, compared to $13.51 and $10.35 at March 31, 2019. On April 28, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on May 20, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements - including the statements regarding the prospective impact of COVID-19 - that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of the novel coronavirus); the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of Lakeland’s lending and equipment financing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; and customers’ acceptance of Lakeland’s products and services.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $7 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey’s #1 Best-In-State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Thomas J. Shara
President & CEO

Thomas F. Splaine
EVP & CFO
973-697-2000

 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 57,857     $ 57,642  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 159     254  
Taxable investment securities and other 5,229     4,873  
Tax exempt investment securities 332     408  
  TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 63,577     63,177  
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits 10,863     11,497  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 429     608  
Other borrowings 2,386     2,466  
  TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 13,678     14,571  
NET INTEREST INCOME 49,899     48,606  
Provision for loan losses 9,223     508  
  NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 40,676     48,098  
NONINTEREST INCOME      
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,500     2,573  
Commissions and fees 1,640     1,412  
Income on bank owned life insurance 665     683  
Gain (loss) on equity securities (653 )   353  
Gains on sales of loans 415     371  
Gains on sales of investment securities 342      
Swap income 2,843     199  
Other income 259     132  
  TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 8,011     5,723  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and employee benefit expense 20,235     19,231  
Net occupancy expense 2,836     2,954  
Furniture and equipment expense 2,560     2,116  
FDIC insurance expense 298     450  
Stationary, supplies and postage expense 399     447  
Marketing expense 227     469  
Data processing expense 1,253     1,327  
Telecommunications expense 444     493  
ATM and debit card expense 587     602  
Core deposit intangible amortization 265     304  
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 12     86  
Long-term debt prepayment fee 356      
Merger-related expenses     2,860  
Other expenses 3,032     2,645  
  TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 32,504     33,984  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 16,183     19,837  
Provision for income taxes 3,791     4,211  
NET INCOME $ 12,392     $ 15,626  
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:      
  Basic $ 0.24     $ 0.31  
  Diluted $ 0.24     $ 0.31  
DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125     $ 0.115  


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash $ 272,560     $ 275,794  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 13,076     6,577  
  Total cash and cash equivalents 285,636     282,371  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 813,090     755,900  
Equity securities, at fair value 16,902     16,473  
Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $119,023 at March 31, 2020 and $124,904 at December 31, 2019 115,752     123,975  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 28,575     22,505  
Loans held for sale 3,098     1,743  
Loans, net of deferred fees 5,328,623     5,137,823  
Less: Allowance for loan losses 48,884     40,003  
Net loans and leases 5,279,739     5,097,820  
Premises and equipment, net 47,618     47,608  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,621     18,282  
Accrued interest receivable 16,775     16,832  
Goodwill 156,277     156,277  
Other identifiable intangible assets 4,049     4,314  
Bank owned life insurance 113,082     112,392  
Other assets 115,694     54,744  
  TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,013,908     $ 6,711,236  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,129,695     $ 1,124,121  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,241,397     3,298,854  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 845,554     652,144  
Time deposits over $250 thousand 238,492     218,660  
  Total deposits 5,455,138     5,293,779  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 419,085     328,658  
Other borrowings 140,715     165,816  
Subordinated debentures 118,229     118,220  
Operating lease liabilities 19,126     19,814  
Other liabilities 124,693     59,686  
  TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,276,986     5,985,973  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, no par value; authorized shares, 100,000,000; issued shares 50,592,673 and outstanding shares 50,461,638 at March 31, 2020 and issued and outstanding shares 50,498,410 at December 31, 2019 560,653     560,263  
Retained earnings 168,780     162,752  
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at March 31, 2020 and no shares at December 31, 2019 (1,452 )    
Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,941     2,248  
  TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 736,922     725,263  
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,013,908     $ 6,711,236  


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
INCOME STATEMENT          
Net interest income $ 49,899   $ 49,548   $ 48,682   $ 49,198   $ 48,606  
Provision for loan losses (9,223 ) (1,086 ) (536 )   (508 )
Gains on sales of investment securities 342          
Gains on sales of loans 415   375   486   428   371  
(Loss) gain on equity securities (653 ) (29 ) 72   100   353  
Other noninterest income 7,907   7,638   6,142   5,861   4,999  
Long-term debt prepayment fee (356 )        
Merger-related expenses       (318 ) (2,860 )
Other noninterest expense (32,148 ) (31,523 ) (29,563 ) (31,368 ) (31,124 )
  Pretax income 16,183   24,923   25,283   23,901   19,837  
Provision for income taxes (3,791 ) (6,208 ) (6,409 ) (6,444 ) (4,211 )
  Net income $ 12,392   $ 18,715   $ 18,874   $ 17,457   $ 15,626  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24   $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.34   $ 0.31  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24   $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.34   $ 0.31  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125   $ 0.125   $ 0.125   $ 0.125   $ 0.115  
Dividends paid $ 6,364   $ 6,363   $ 6,362   $ 6,357   $ 5,838  
Weighted average shares - basic 50,586   50,566   50,553   50,509   50,275  
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,728   50,748   50,694   50,649   50,442  
           
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS          
Annualized return on average assets 0.76 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.02 %
Annualized return on average common equity 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 %
Annualized net interest margin 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.61 % 11.02 % 11.24 % 11.11 % 10.98 %
Total risk-based ratio 13.04 % 13.40 % 13.70 % 13.60 % 13.48 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.38 % 9.41 % 9.34 % 9.30 % 9.23 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.08 % 10.46 % 10.66 % 10.52 % 10.38 %
Book value per common share $ 14.60   $ 14.36   $ 14.13   $ 13.85   $ 13.51  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.43   $ 11.18   $ 10.94   $ 10.66   $ 10.35  
           
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures        


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END        
Loans $ 5,331,863   $ 5,140,940   $ 4,925,998   $ 4,925,300   $ 4,924,671  
Allowance for loan losses 48,884   40,003   38,655   38,662   37,979  
Investment securities 974,319   918,853   905,078   863,474   850,729  
Total assets 7,013,908   6,711,236   6,492,474   6,407,195   6,365,063  
Total deposits 5,455,138   5,293,779   5,210,619   5,082,598   5,064,584  
Short-term borrowings 419,085   328,658   199,326   258,703   261,266  
Other borrowings 258,944   284,036   284,029   294,022   293,976  
Stockholders' equity 736,922   725,263   713,204   698,463   681,343  
           
LOANS          
Commercial, real estate $ 4,073,911   $ 3,924,762   $ 3,749,413   $ 3,737,447   $ 3,769,545  
Commercial, industrial and other 467,346   431,934   391,486   407,776   389,230  
Equipment financing 116,421   111,076   104,689   99,351   90,791  
Residential mortgages 334,114   335,191   337,482   336,810   335,290  
Consumer and home equity 340,071   337,977   342,928   343,916   339,815  
  Total loans $ 5,331,863   $ 5,140,940   $ 4,925,998   $ 4,925,300   $ 4,924,671  
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,129,695   $ 1,124,121   $ 1,101,083   $ 1,089,474   $ 1,071,890  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,241,397   3,298,854   3,196,323   3,007,784   3,046,322  
Time deposits 1,084,046   870,804   913,213   985,340   946,372  
  Total deposits $ 5,455,138   $ 5,293,779   $ 5,210,619   $ 5,082,598   $ 5,064,584  
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio 97.7 % 97.1 % 94.5 % 96.9 % 97.2 %
           
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Loans $ 5,208,097   $ 5,025,377   $ 4,937,488   $ 4,917,109   $ 4,871,534  
Investment securities 879,987   894,698   869,734   854,608   858,046  
Interest-earning assets 6,133,003   6,022,525   5,947,645   5,836,333   5,772,853  
Total assets 6,565,302   6,470,082   6,379,675   6,256,523   6,183,224  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,109,638   1,130,192   1,100,413   1,083,745   1,056,060  
Savings deposits 496,798   492,903   494,377   502,340   513,270  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,830,778   2,814,831   2,678,424   2,562,365   2,554,865  
Time deposits 872,998   873,924   964,159   961,212   890,070  
Total deposits 5,310,212   5,311,850   5,237,373   5,109,662   5,014,265  
Short-term borrowings 159,825   67,097   74,042   110,941   128,972  
Other borrowings 277,753   284,049   287,839   283,177   306,529  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,638,152   4,532,804   4,498,841   4,420,035   4,393,706  
Stockholders' equity 736,719   719,292   705,726   689,324   673,205  


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) AND COSTS      
ASSETS          
Loans 4.47 % 4.60 % 4.71 % 4.82 % 4.80 %
Taxable investment securities and other 2.56 % 2.34 % 2.50 % 2.55 % 2.49 %
Tax-exempt securities 2.67 % 2.69 % 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.74 %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 1.42 % 1.65 % 1.98 % 2.15 % 2.35 %
  Total interest-earning assets 4.17 % 4.21 % 4.32 % 4.46 % 4.44 %
LIABILITIES          
Savings accounts 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.18 %
Time deposits 1.81 % 1.93 % 2.00 % 1.96 % 1.79 %
Borrowings 2.54 % 2.86 % 2.89 % 2.90 % 2.82 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.34 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.99 % 2.96 % 2.91 % 3.04 % 3.10 %
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 %
Annualized cost of deposits 0.82 % 0.88 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.93 %
ASSET QUALITY DATA          
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES          
Balance at beginning of period $ 40,003   $ 38,655   $ 38,662   $ 37,979   $ 37,688  
Provision for loan losses 9,223   1,086   536     508  
Charge-offs (483 ) (198 ) (809 ) (413 ) (516 )
Recoveries 141   460   266   1,096   299  
  Balance at end of period $ 48,884   $ 40,003   $ 38,655   $ 38,662   $ 37,979  
           
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)          
Commercial, real estate $ 111   $ (18 ) $ 203   $ (85 ) $ 67  
Commercial, industrial and other (31 ) 13   393   (909 ) 50  
Equipment financing 71   (297 )   293   85  
Residential mortgages 96     (55 ) (2 ) 41  
Consumer and home equity 95   40   2   20   (26 )
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 342   $ (262 ) $ 543   $ (683 ) $ 217  
           
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Commercial, real estate $ 24,770   $ 13,281   $ 9,164   $ 10,205   $ 9,817  
Commercial, industrial and other 1,909   1,539   795   662   2,202  
Equipment financing 199   284   271   136   383  
Residential mortgages 2,837   3,428   3,250   1,548   1,740  
Consumer and home equity 2,689   2,606   2,437   1,873   1,581  
  Total non-accrual loans 32,404   21,138   15,917   14,424   15,723  
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 393   563   944   532   715  
  Total non-performing assets $ 32,797   $ 21,701   $ 16,861   $ 14,956   $ 16,438  
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ 99   $   $   $   $ 78  
Loans restructured and still accruing $ 4,719   $ 5,650   $ 5,029   $ 5,139   $ 6,352  
           
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.77 %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.61 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.32 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 % (0.02 )% 0.04 % (0.06 )% 0.02 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  At or for the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 736,922   $ 725,263   $ 713,204   $ 698,463   $ 681,343  
Less:  Goodwill 156,277   156,277   156,277   155,830   154,153  
Less:  Other identifiable intangible assets 4,049   4,314   4,602   4,891   5,192  
  Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 576,596   $ 564,672   $ 552,325   $ 537,742   $ 521,998  
           
Shares outstanding at end of period 50,462   50,498   50,489   50,441   50,436  
           
Book value per share - GAAP $ 14.60   $ 14.36   $ 14.13   $ 13.85   $ 13.51  
           
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 11.43   $ 11.18   $ 10.94   $ 10.66   $ 10.35  
           
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 576,596   $ 564,672   $ 552,325   $ 537,742   $ 521,998  
           
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 7,013,908   $ 6,711,236   $ 6,492,474   $ 6,407,195   $ 6,365,063  
Less:  Goodwill 156,277   156,277   156,277   155,830   154,153  
Less:  Other identifiable intangible assets 4,049   4,314   4,602   4,891   5,192  
  Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 6,853,582   $ 6,550,645   $ 6,331,595   $ 6,246,474   $ 6,205,718  
           
Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 %
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 %
           
CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY      
Net income - GAAP $ 12,392   $ 18,715   $ 18,874   $ 17,457   $ 15,626  
           
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 736,719   $ 719,292   $ 705,726   $ 689,324   $ 673,205  
Less:  Average goodwill 156,277   156,277   155,835   154,171   153,562  
Less:  Average other identifiable intangible assets 4,205   4,468   4,761   5,058   5,254  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 576,237   $ 558,547   $ 545,130   $ 530,095   $ 514,389  
           
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 %
           
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 %
           
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO          
Total noninterest expense $ 32,504   $ 31,523   $ 29,563   $ 31,686   $ 33,984  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (265 ) (289 ) (288 ) (301 ) (304 )
Merger-related expenses       (318 ) (2,860 )
Long term debt prepayment fees $ (356 ) $   $   $   $  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 31,883   $ 31,234   $ 29,275   $ 31,067   $ 30,820  
           
Net interest income $ 49,899   $ 49,548   $ 48,682   $ 49,198   $ 48,606  
Total noninterest income 8,011   7,984   6,700   6,389   5,723  
Total revenue 57,910   57,532   55,382   55,587   54,329  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 88   91   97   105   108  
(Gains) on sales of investment securities (342 )        
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 57,656   $ 57,623   $ 55,479   $ 55,692   $ 54,437  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 %


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income
(Unaudited)
   
  For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019
       
Net income - GAAP $ 12,392     $ 15,626  
       
NON-ROUTINE TRANSACTIONS, NET OF TAX      
Tax deductible merger-related expenses     1,656  
Non-tax deductible merger-related expenses     491  
  Net effect of non-routine transactions     2,147  
       
Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions $ 12,392     $ 17,773  
Less:  Earnings allocated to participating securities 102     141  
Net Income,  excluding non-routine transactions $ 12,290     $ 17,632  
       
Weighted average shares - Basic 50,586     $ 50,275  
Weighted average shares - Diluted 50,728     $ 50,442  
       
Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.24     $ 0.31  
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.24     $ 0.31  
       
Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions $ 0.24     $ 0.35  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions (Core EPS) $ 0.24     $ 0.35  
       
Return on average assets - GAAP 0.76 %   1.02 %
Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions 0.76 %   1.17 %
       
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 6.77 %   9.41 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions 6.77 %   10.71 %
       
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 8.65 %   12.32 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions 8.65 %   14.01 %
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.