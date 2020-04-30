Imperial Capital Rehires Prominent Restructuring Executives Timothy O’Connor and Sunny Cheung to Expand Its Debt Advisory & Restructuring Practice

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), announced today that Timothy O’Connor and Sunny Cheung have rejoined the firm from Piper Sandler as Managing Directors in the firm’s Los Angeles office.



“The pair has a long track record of successful restructuring and special situations experience and we welcome rehiring them to the team during a challenging time of economic uncertainty across industries.” said Chris Shepard, Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Imperial Capital’s Corporate Finance group. “We are fortunate to rehire both Tim and Sunny at a time when clients will need assistance navigating immediate financing and liquidity needs.”

Timothy O’Connor joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director in Los Angeles. He has over 20 years of extensive corporate finance and recapitalization experience at firms including Piper Sandler, Gleacher and Jefferies. Formerly, Mr. O’Connor served as Chief Financial Officer of Kaiser Group International, Inc., a billion-dollar international professional services contractor where he led its financial restructuring. His previous experience also includes senior positions with both General Electric and Lockheed Martin. Mr. O’Connor received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Delaware.

Sunny Cheung also joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director in Los Angeles. Prior to joining Imperial, Mr. Cheung was a Managing Director at Piper Sandler and a Director in Gleacher & Company’s investment banking team. He has over 15 years of financial advisory experience working with companies and other stakeholders across various industries. He began his career in the Mergers & Acquisitions Department of Science Applications International Corporation, an engineering and technical services firm. Mr. Cheung received a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Irvine and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Mark Martis

+1 310 246 3674

mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:

Emma McClintock

+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429

emcclintock@imperialcapital.com



